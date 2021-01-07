Gay Trump economic adviser latest to resign over assault on U.S. Capitol

Tyler Goodspeed has resigned from the White House after the assault on the U.S. Capitol. (Screen capture via YouTube)

A top Trump economic adviser who’s also a member of the LGBTQ community has resigned the day after the assault at the U.S. Capitol incited by President Trump, the Washington Blade confirmed.

Tyler Goodspeed, who’s gay and was appointed by Trump in July to serve as acting chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, resigned on Wednesday, White House CEA spokesperson Rachel Slobodien said Thursday.

Jim Tankersley of The New York Times was first to report the news on Twitter, quoting Goodspeed as citing the assault on the U.S. Capitol as reason for the resignation.

“The events of yesterday made my position no longer tenable,” Goodspeed was quoted as saying.

Trump supporters, including Log Cabin Republicans’ media arm Outspoken, had touted Goodspeed prior to the presidential election as a top LGBTQ appointee in the Trump administration.

A Harvard graduate and former professor at University of Oxford and King’s College London, Goodspeed was charged with advising the president on the formulation of both domestic and international economic policy.

Goodspeed is the latest of a series of aides who have resigned after the events at the U.S. Capitol, which have been universally condemned and cited as the fallout of Trump’s refusing to concede and egging on violence. Others who resigned are Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews and Mick Mulvaney.

Judd Deere, White House deputy press secretary, is another LGBTQ appointee at the Trump White House. Deere didn’t respond to a request from the Blade to comment on whether he’d resign.



