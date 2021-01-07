Ruby Corado announces plans to ‘step down’ in 2022

Ruby Corado (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Longtime transgender activist Ruby Corado, the founder and current executive director of the D.C. LGBTQ community services center Casa Ruby, announced on Monday in a Facebook posting that she plans to step down as Casa Ruby’s leader around the middle of 2022.

“In 1 year and a half I will step down from Casa Ruby LGBT Community Center so I can focus on my Trans Global Institute, my new business and make room for new trans leadership!” she stated in her Facebook post.

“I have made a personal promise to myself when I started the organization that I wanted to build a strong foundation,” Corado told the Washington Blade on Wednesday. “I never in my wildest dreams imagined that I will be here forever,” she said.

“And when I founded it almost 10 years ago, I said I’m going to do ten years of my life for the community and next year it’s going to be ten years,” said Corado, who noted that she opened Casa Ruby’s first drop in center and headquarters facility near Howard University in Northwest D.C. in 2012.

She said she plans to remain involved with Casa Ruby after leaving as executive director, most likely as a member of its board of directors. She will also continue one project she has started over two years ago — consulting firm called the Trans Global Institute, through which she provides advice and capacity building support for others in the process of creating trans and LGBTQ supportive groups similar to Casa Ruby in the U.S. and abroad.

According to Corado, she also plans to launch a cooperative food and meal delivery service business to provide prepared meals to members of the community.

In what is likely to raise eyebrows among D.C.’s political establishment, Corado said she is strongly considering running for a seat on the D.C. Council in about three years, in part, because she feels city officials have failed to make good on longstanding promises to provide needed support for the trans community.

“Today more than ever I am convinced that the Council and the administration are not here to even attempt to address some of the critical issues people are facing,” Corado said. “I want to run for an at-large seat. I want to prepare myself, but I want people to know my intentions,” she said.