January 16, 2021 at 11:28 am EST | by Chris Johnson
Obama alum Ned Price tapped as first-ever out gay State Dept. spokesperson
Ned Price was tapped as State Dept. spokesperson. (Photo public domain)

Ned Price, who had served in the Obama years in a senior communications role for the White House National Security Council, has been tapped for the role of State Department spokesperson, the Washington Blade has confirmed.

Price, who’d would be the first openly gay person to serve in the role, obtains the position as the Biden transition team announced Saturday morning a slew of foreign policy appointments, many of whom served in the Obama administration.

Among the picks were Wendy Sherman, nominated to be deputy Secretary of State, and Victoria Nuland, nominated to be under secretary of state for political affairs.

Price, an alum of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, served in the Obama administration as a CIA analyst and spokesperson for the White House National Security Council. In the Trump era, Price joined National Security Action an organization of national security experts critical of the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

Other roles for Price have been contributor for NBC News and professor at Georgetown University Walsh School of Foreign Service.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade.

