Bruce Savage of Lewes, Del., dies at 70

(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Former D.C. resident Bruce Savage died in Lewes, Del., on Jan. 9 due to complications from COVID-19. He was 70.

Savage was born July 7, 1950 in Rocky Mount, N.C., and grew up in Tarboro, N.C. His parents were the late Pauline Harrell Savage and William Savage. He had a younger brother, Wayne, who died as a teenager.

Upon graduating from East Carolina University, he moved to the D.C. area where he worked as a communications specialist. In that role, he developed corporate communication strategies for several companies and organizations including Riggs Bank, American Gas Association, and the Manufactured Housing Association.

In 2015, he married Irving (“Sonny”) Stedman, Jr. his partner of more than 30 years. They lived in Vienna, Va., and built a second home in Lewes in a secluded spot overlooking Rehoboth Bay to which they retired. Stedman died in 2018.

He leaves behind a loving family of friends. A family service will be held at a later date.