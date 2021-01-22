January 22, 2021 at 7:33 pm EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Mizeur considering a run against anti-LGBTQ Md. congressman
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Heather Mizeur, Delman Coates, Montgomery County, Silver Spring, Maryland, Maryland House of Delegates, Democratic Party, gay news, Washington Blade, momentum
Former Maryland state Del. Heather Mizeur (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Former Maryland state Del. Heather Mizeur on Friday said she is considering a run for Congressman Andy Harris’ seat for what she deemed his “resume of conduct unbecoming.”

“As you know, the events of January 6th made me consider a challenge to Congressman Andy Harris for his role in the treasonous insurrection against our government,” wrote Mizeur in a post she first posted first to a personal Facebook page on Thursday.

She later followed up with a longer, more detailed post to her professional page on Friday.

“His actions today pushed me to think even harder about a run,” she wrote, referencing Harris’ being caught carrying a concealed weapon into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 21.

Mizeur, who is a lesbian, represented Montgomery County in the House of Delegates from 2007-2015. She sponsored a slew of legislation on issues that include extended health insurance for women, children and disadvantaged groups in Maryland.

In 2009, she advised the Obama administration on best state practices to be included in the Affordable Care Act.

Mizeur ran for governor in 2014. She is the founder and CEO of Soul Force Politics, a nonprofit that promotes nonviolent resistance and peaceful social interaction.

Harris, a Republican who has represented Maryland’s 1st Congressional District since 2011, has sponsored many anti-LGBTQ bills since he arrived in Congress. Mia Mason, a transgender woman and veteran, in 2020 failed to unseat him.

Harris in December joined 106 Congressional House Republicans who supported Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s unsuccessful lawsuit that challenged the 2020 presidential election results. Harris’ decision to challenge the certification of the Electoral College results on Jan. 6 — the same day supporters of then-President Trump stormed the Capitol — has prompted calls for his resignation.

“Today, some Marylanders are even calling for my resignation, which I will not do,” Harris said in a Jan. 7 statement condemning the violence but supporting their “concerns.”

He tweeted and posted the statement to his House website.

“I am not sure what Congressman Harris should do,” Republican Gov. Larry Hogan responded when Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union asked him in a Jan. 10 interview if he felt Harris should resign. “But I was extremely outraged at some of the things he did and said.”

The Washington Post on Thursday reported the U.S. Capitol Police has launched an investigation into Harris after he reportedly tried to bring a weapon onto the House floor.

Mizeur in her Facebook post stated Harris’ gun incident was a “tipping point” that pushed her to seriously consider challenging him in the midterm elections.

“We can unseat Harris and bring dignified leadership to Maryland’s 1st District,” she wrote.

Mizeur on Friday sent the Washington Blade her Facebook post when reached for comment.

watermark
Local
Mizeur considering a run against anti-LGBTQ Md. congressman
Finance director, beloved soccer player Dan White dies at 57
Jill Biden visits Whitman-Walker Health HIV/AIDS clinic
Bruce Savage of Lewes, Del., dies at 70
Inaugural lockdown adds to local business woes
Prominent D.C. Realtor, avid traveler Kurt Rieschick dies at 50
watermark
National
Biden, Pelosi, Schumer speak at HRC virtual inaugural event
Biden, Harris inaugurated
Gill Foundation puts up $1 million for campaign to expand LGBTQ civil rights
Blinken pledges to ‘repudiate’ State Department human rights commission
Biden, Harris inauguration events mostly virtual
Transgender man murdered in Puerto Rico
watermark
World
Casa Frida becomes second home for Mexico City’s LGBTQ community
Activists around the world react to Capitol siege
Prominent transgender activist in Colombia dies
Cayman Islands recognizes same-sex couple’s overseas marriage
Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill passes in historic vote
EXCLUSIVE: Mashrou’ Leila lead singer discusses struggles, activist’s suicide
watermark
Opinions
The gay white colonizers: NYE circuit parties in Mexico
Reclaiming our queer city in a post-Trump era
You can exhale — Biden and Harris are sworn in
Fox News doesn’t respect its viewers
The Business of Managing a DC Business During a Coup
How to live our best winter
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
WAPAVA offers living archive of local theater
GLAAD TV report reminds us that representation still matters
‘Mrs. Dalloway’ offers hope for our modern, COVID world
Restaurant Week returns with focus on dining at home
Calendar: Jan. 23-28
Red Bear’s ‘Dark Beer Journey’ begins Jan. 29
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.