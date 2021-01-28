RuPaul’s Drag Race returns to Red Bear

(Photo courtesy VH1)

Red Bear Brewing (209 M St. N.E.) hosts a weekly RuPaul’s Drag Race watch party Fridays at 7 p.m.

Red Bear screens the prior week’s show at 7 p.m. to catch everyone up before airing the current installment on their main screen and TVs. The venue continues to monitor updates to D.C.’s COVID guidelines, so check in for changes to this event.

More information on this and other events is available at redbear.beer.