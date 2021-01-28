January 28, 2021 at 2:32 pm EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Creating Change starts this week
Kierra Johnson and Rea Carey speak at Creating Change in Washington, D.C. in 2018. This year’s event will be virtual. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The 33rd annual Creating Change Conference hosted by the National LGBTQ Task Force is Jan. 28-31 and this year will be its first-ever virtual conference due to the pandemic.

Creating Change is the largest LGBTQ activist conference in the country, drawing participants nationally to connect and share knowledge, skills, and a commitment to ensuring equity for the LGBTQ community.

This year’s event features keynote speeches by award-winning queer Latina and Mojave-American poet Natalie Diaz, the Tobagonian-American entertainer and activist best known for her role as “Elektra Abundance” on the FX-series “Pose,” Dominique Jackson, and Black feminist author and women’s rights activist, Adrienne Maree Brown.

The diverse group of honorees this year include transgender advocate “Mama Gloria” Allen, self-described Puerto Rican butch dyke labor organizer Lisbeth Melendez Rivera, immigrant rights activist Javier Hernandez and leather leadership awardee Gayle Rubin.

To register for this event, which also includes featured talent Big Freedia, visit thetaskforce.org.

