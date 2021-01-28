ALOHO hosts virtual ‘bar talk’ Mondays

(Washington Blade photo by Tom Hausman)

Click in with Coach!, a virtual “bar talk” social hour hosted by A League of Her Own, is every Monday at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

This free weekly event provides an opportunity for the newly out or those new to the area to virtually meet other queer women and develop a connection with the community despite the ongoing pandemic. Venmo will also be available to tip the bartender and further help the community through the crisis.

For more information, visit this event page on Facebook.