Calendar: Jan. 23-28

Saturday, Jan. 23

The National League of United Latin American Citizens LGBTQ Affairs Committee hosts a leadership summit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This LULAC event is for current and new members to spotlight successes, create and organize new LGBTQ councils, and promote projects to support the Latinx and LGBTQ communities. Visit lulac.org to learn more about the national organization and Facebook to learn more about this event and the LULAC Lambda DC chapter.

Sunday, Jan. 24

Freddie’s Beach Bar (555 23rd St. S, Arlington, Va.) and Go Gay DC host brunch today at 11 a.m. Brunch is served on the patios, indoors or using curbside takeout. Patrons are encouraged to follow public health guidelines or call ahead with questions. For more information, visit freddiesbeachbar.com.

Monday, Jan. 25

The D.C.-area Transmasculine Society hosts a virtual game night via Discord tonight at 5 p.m. This free event is primarily for transmasculine and nonbinary gamers, but friends, spouses and allies of any gender are welcome to hang out and chat while playing their favorite games as well. Interested participants must join the group’s Discord server to get the invite link. Visit dcats.org/discord for details.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Karaoke for LGBTQ+ Youth is tonight at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by the North Shore Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Youth, this free virtual event is for participants who want to sing or just cheer others on and have a good time. More information is available at nagly.org and the karaoke event page on Facebook.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

The Language Exchange Happy Hour features French conversation tonight at 7 p.m. at Johnny Pistolas (2333 18th St., N.W.). Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite and include one taco, one margarita and three hours of conversation en français. The venue adheres to evolving COVID-19 restrictions, so visit Eventbrite or email info@johnnypistolas.com for updates and details.

A virtual transmasculine and nonbinary social hour hosted by the DC-area Transmasculine Society is tonight at 8 p.m. DCATS social hours are open to those identifying as trans men, nonbinary, genderqueer or others who where assigned female at birth but believe that is an inaccurate or incomplete description of themselves. Participants do not have to live in the DC area to join. For more information, visit dcats.org.

Thursday, Jan. 28

P&P Live! presents a virtual discussion with law professor Amanda Frost, author of “You Are Not American: Citizenship Stripping from Dred Scott to the Dreamers” tonight at 8 p.m. This work and discussion explores efforts by the US government over the last 200 years to revoke citizenship rights based on an individual’s race, ethnicity, marriage partner or beliefs. For more information, visit politics-prose.com.