January 19, 2021 at 4:39 pm EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Calendar: Jan. 23-28
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
gay events dc, gay news, Washington Blade

Saturday, Jan. 23

The National League of United Latin American Citizens LGBTQ Affairs Committee hosts a leadership summit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This LULAC event is for current and new members to spotlight successes, create and organize new LGBTQ councils, and promote projects to support the Latinx and LGBTQ communities. Visit lulac.org to learn more about the national organization and Facebook to learn more about this event and the LULAC Lambda DC chapter. 

Sunday, Jan. 24

Freddie’s Beach Bar (555 23rd St. S, Arlington, Va.) and Go Gay DC host brunch today at 11 a.m. Brunch is served on the patios, indoors or using curbside takeout. Patrons are encouraged to follow public health guidelines or call ahead with questions. For more information, visit freddiesbeachbar.com

Monday, Jan. 25

The D.C.-area Transmasculine Society hosts a virtual game night via Discord tonight at 5 p.m. This free event is primarily for transmasculine and nonbinary gamers, but friends, spouses and allies of any gender are welcome to hang out and chat while playing their favorite games as well. Interested participants must join the group’s Discord server to get the invite link. Visit dcats.org/discord for details. 

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Karaoke for LGBTQ+ Youth is tonight at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by the North Shore Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Youth, this free virtual event is for participants who want to sing or just cheer others on and have a good time. More information is available at nagly.org and the karaoke event page on Facebook

Wednesday, Jan. 27

The Language Exchange Happy Hour features French conversation tonight at 7 p.m. at Johnny Pistolas (2333 18th St., N.W.). Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite and include one taco, one margarita and three hours of conversation en français. The venue adheres to evolving COVID-19 restrictions, so visit Eventbrite or email info@johnnypistolas.com for updates and details. 

A virtual transmasculine and nonbinary social hour hosted by the DC-area Transmasculine Society is tonight at 8 p.m. DCATS social hours are open to those identifying as trans men, nonbinary, genderqueer or others who where assigned female at birth but believe that is an inaccurate or incomplete description of themselves. Participants do not have to live in the DC area to join. For more information, visit dcats.org

Thursday, Jan. 28

P&P Live! presents a virtual discussion with law professor Amanda Frost, author of “You Are Not American: Citizenship Stripping from Dred Scott to the Dreamers” tonight at 8 p.m. This work and discussion explores efforts by the US government over the last 200 years to revoke citizenship rights based on an individual’s race, ethnicity, marriage partner or beliefs. For more information, visit politics-prose.com

watermark
Local
Inauguration security puts homeless trans people at increased risk
Maryland name change bill reintroduced
Former Md. Senate president Mike Miller dies
Bowser cabinet official named to Biden staff
VIDEOS: D.C. goes into pre-inauguration lockdown
PHOTOS: D.C. braces for the inauguration
watermark
National
Biden, Harris inauguration events mostly virtual
Transgender man murdered in Puerto Rico
Federal judge blocks Trump administration’s ‘death to asylum’ rule
Amid coup chaos, Trump quietly erases LGBTQ protections in adoption, health services
‘You’re nothing more than a plague rat’
LGBTQ groups condemn Capitol siege, back Trump removal from office
watermark
World
Activists around the world react to Capitol siege
Prominent transgender activist in Colombia dies
Cayman Islands recognizes same-sex couple’s overseas marriage
Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill passes in historic vote
EXCLUSIVE: Mashrou’ Leila lead singer discusses struggles, activist’s suicide
Final vote on Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill to take place Friday
watermark
Opinions
The Business of Managing a DC Business During a Coup
How to live our best winter
Harvard, Stanford, Yale: Denounce sedition of your graduates
Storming of the Capitol should give you nightmares
In spite of it, how to live our best winter
Supreme Court poised to roll back LGBTQ rights
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Calendar: Jan. 23-28
Red Bear’s ‘Dark Beer Journey’ begins Jan. 29
National Portrait Gallery art competition now open
Richard Blanco: Humanities can help country heal from Trump
LGBTQ short play series returns online Jan. 31
Queer horror film chokes on surrealist pretensions in ‘The One You Feed’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.