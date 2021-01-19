Red Bear’s ‘Dark Beer Journey’ begins Jan. 29

Red Bear Brewing hosts ‘A Dark Beer Journey.’ (Washington Blade file photo by Zach Brien)

Red Bear Brewing (209 M St., N.E.) hosts ‘A Dark Beer Journey,’ a weekend celebration of dark beers, from Friday, Jan. 29 until Sunday, Jan. 31.

Guests are invited to indulge in stouts, porters and Belgian brews as they drink to the end of a long, dark winter. Selections include DC Dirt, an American Porter and silver medal winner at last year’s US Open Beer Championship; Tall, Dark and Nutty, a peanut butter milk stout; Black is Beautiful, a Bourbon barrel-aged Stout whose proceeds support Community Connections DC; Grande Goddess, a vanilla latte Stout; and more.

More information on this and other upcoming events are available at redbear.beer.