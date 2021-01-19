January 19, 2021 at 3:41 pm EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Red Bear’s ‘Dark Beer Journey’ begins Jan. 29
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Red Bear Brewing, gay news, Washington Blade
Red Bear Brewing hosts ‘A Dark Beer Journey.’ (Washington Blade file photo by Zach Brien)

Red Bear Brewing (209 M St., N.E.) hosts ‘A Dark Beer Journey,’ a weekend celebration of dark beers, from Friday, Jan. 29 until Sunday, Jan. 31. 

Guests are invited to indulge in stouts, porters and Belgian brews as they drink to the end of a long, dark winter. Selections include DC Dirt, an American Porter and silver medal winner at last year’s US Open Beer Championship; Tall, Dark and Nutty, a peanut butter milk stout; Black is Beautiful, a Bourbon barrel-aged Stout whose proceeds support Community Connections DC; Grande Goddess, a vanilla latte Stout; and more. 

More information on this and other upcoming events are available at redbear.beer.

watermark
Local
Inauguration security puts homeless trans people at increased risk
Maryland name change bill reintroduced
Former Md. Senate president Mike Miller dies
Bowser cabinet official named to Biden staff
VIDEOS: D.C. goes into pre-inauguration lockdown
PHOTOS: D.C. braces for the inauguration
watermark
National
Biden, Harris inauguration events mostly virtual
Transgender man murdered in Puerto Rico
Federal judge blocks Trump administration’s ‘death to asylum’ rule
Amid coup chaos, Trump quietly erases LGBTQ protections in adoption, health services
‘You’re nothing more than a plague rat’
LGBTQ groups condemn Capitol siege, back Trump removal from office
watermark
World
Activists around the world react to Capitol siege
Prominent transgender activist in Colombia dies
Cayman Islands recognizes same-sex couple’s overseas marriage
Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill passes in historic vote
EXCLUSIVE: Mashrou’ Leila lead singer discusses struggles, activist’s suicide
Final vote on Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill to take place Friday
watermark
Opinions
The Business of Managing a DC Business During a Coup
How to live our best winter
Harvard, Stanford, Yale: Denounce sedition of your graduates
Storming of the Capitol should give you nightmares
In spite of it, how to live our best winter
Supreme Court poised to roll back LGBTQ rights
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Red Bear’s ‘Dark Beer Journey’ begins Jan. 29
National Portrait Gallery art competition now open
Richard Blanco: Humanities can help country heal from Trump
LGBTQ short play series returns online Jan. 31
Queer horror film chokes on surrealist pretensions in ‘The One You Feed’
Raising a child without a gender
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.