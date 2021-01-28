Last year showed that to survive, the GOP must widen its appeal. Otherwise, it will become a permanent minority party that may never elect another U.S. president. Donald Trump tried to open the GOP to Blacks and Hispanics with modest results. But the GOP continues to slight LGBTQ people.

“Slight,” however, is too soft a term for former Vice President Mike Pence’s devious homophobic demagoguery, let alone the GOP’s history of blatant anti-gay bigotry with Jesse Helms, Pat Buchanan et. al.

Six percent of the electorate now self identifies as LGBT, which is larger than Asians at 5%, and almost half that of Blacks at 13%. Republicans have lost ground with women, especially in the suburbs. They have yet to recognize that their bias against gays offends soccer moms and dads who may have or know LGBTQ children. Besides the LGBTQ vote, there is a shadow vote of people who, while not LGBTQ themselves, support our civil rights. The sorry GOP record on LGBTQ rights makes these shadow voters uncomfortable, which can become a decisive factor when they are otherwise undecided

Polls show that despite the GOP’s historic bias, and the anti-LGBTQ policies and actions of Pence as vice president, Trump increased his LGBTQ vote from 2016 to 2020. What’s going on? Except on rights, gays are no more inclined to favor one party disproportionately than are left-handed voters. LGBTQs form a cross section of society — Black, white, and brown, rich and poor, religious and secular. The potential Republican LGBTQ vote should be about the same as in the general population — and it would be, except for the party’s anti-LGBTQ history, and Pence. Were it so in 2020, Trump might well have remained in the White House.

The 2020 increase in the Republican LGBTQ vote reflects the desires of many to return to normal voting patterns focused on wider issues. Most LGBTQ voters want to see all our people respected and our rights fully recognized, and then move on. The 2020 increase was aided by the Log Cabin Republicans’ endorsement of Trump, unlike in 2016. Ric Grenell’s prominence in the Trump administration, and his close relationship with Trump, was a helpful signal. But Ric stands alone in current LGBTQ Republican visibility. To secure a permanent increase in the LGBTQ vote, Ric needs to become the first of many highly visible LGBTQ Republicans.

The GOP must raise an unmistakable “Welcome” sign for LGBTQs, especially minority voters. Black LGBTQs suffer more from discrimination than any other group. They face race bias along with severe homophobia in their own community. Homophobia hinders efforts to combat AIDS among Blacks where the HIV rate is up to nine times that of whites. Among transgender Blacks, the HIV rate is off the charts. On top of everything else, the suicide rate among younger LGBTQs is more than four times that of non-LGBTQs. Stigma sanctioned by GOP bottom feeders like Pence is a major factor behind those tragic deaths.

Maintaining a viable two-party system will require two things of Republicans. First, they must become a fully national party where all races, creeds, genders, and preferences are equally welcome and all the major groups can have visible members in prominent positions. Excluding LGBTQ people discredits GOP claims to support the American ideal of equality for everyone.

Second, Republicans must back policies that serve all Americans, like realistic solutions for improving economic opportunity, education, the environment, and healthcare. In short, the GOP must recognize the American people’s most serious problems and show they have the courage, determination, and know how to solve them.

Taking on these challenges will strengthen the GOP’s appeal to all voters, regardless of their group identification. But the GOP will fail to convince more Americans that the party is truly inclusive until it welcomes LGBTQs. If the GOP truly cares about the future of America, and its own future, it will open up.

James Driscoll, Ph.D., is a longtime Republican AIDS activist whose most recent book is ‘How AIDS Activists Challenged America.’