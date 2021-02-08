February 8, 2021 at 11:29 am EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Md. House committee approves name change bill
The Maryland House of Delegates’ Judiciary Committee on Jan. 29 voted unanimously in favor of a bill that would waive the requirement to publish legal name change petitions.

House Bill 39, sponsored by state Del. Emily Shetty (D-Montgomery County), seeks to waive the current state requirement for notices of name changes to be published “in a newspaper of general circulation” in the county where the petitioner resides unless waived by the court.

At a Jan. 15 hearing, FreeState Justice Legal Director CP Hoffman stated there is currently an inconsistency between courts in approving or denying the requests and this bill would “create a level floor.” Trans Maryland Executive Director Lee Blinder also spoke of the challenges and concerns transgender Marylanders face when finding their dead names could be published to the internet for the rest of their lives.

The bill received bipartisan support and state Del. Brenda Thiam (R-Washington County) previously told the Washington Blade she found the privacy threats faced by domestic violence survivors to be particularly persuasive as well.

The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee is scheduled to hold a virtual hearing on the companion bill sponsored by state Sen. Shelly Hettleman (D-Baltimore County) on Feb. 18 at 11 a.m.

