February 8, 2021 at 11:03 am EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Va. Senate passes HIV decriminalization bill
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
The Virginia Capitol (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Virginia Senate on Feb. 5 passed a bill that would decriminalize HIV transmission in the state.

Senate Bill 1138, sponsored by state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) and Mamie Locke (D-Hampton), passed by a 21-17 vote margin. It would amend much of the language in the “infected sexual battery” section that focuses on HIV — specifically naming oral and anal sex acts, and replace them with “a sexually transmitted infection” and “sexual behavior that poses a substantial risk of transmission to another person according to current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.”

According to the CDC, laws that criminalize HIV exposure are relics from the early days of the epidemic and do not follow current medical understanding for how the virus is treated or transmitted.

“We are encouraged by SB 1138’s progress through the Virginia Senate, and we are grateful for the leadership of Senator Locke and Senator McClellan,” Equality Virginia Executive Director Vee Lamneck. “Existing criminalization laws are not effective public health strategies, and that’s why this bill is so necessary.”

The CDC also found state laws that criminalize behaviors that do not transmit HIV, or do not apply the same standards to other treatable diseases, discourage HIV testing and are often unequally enforced, particularly among LGBTQ communities and communities of color.

“It would ensure that more people have access to the HIV testing, prevention, and treatment they need to live full, productive lives,” Lamneck said. “We know all Virginians want a safer, healthier, and more equitable state, and the passage of this bill will help to achieve that.”

The bill heads to the House of Delegates this week.

watermark
Local
Md. House committee approves name change bill
Va. Senate passes HIV decriminalization bill
ADVERTORIAL | Pepco’s Commitment to Our Customers and the Climate
Comings & Goings
Va. House approves bill to ban LGBTQ panic defense
D.C. developer donates ‘Secret Garden’ land to Check It
watermark
National
Puerto Rico governor says gender violence declaration is LGBTQ-inclusive
DOD: Transgender enlistments able to happen now under Biden policy
Biden to sign memorandum protecting LGBTQ rights globally
National LGBTQ Task Force holds first virtual Creating Change conference
Passing the baton, Lorri Jean to exit as LA LGBT Center CEO
US broadcasting agency executive director resigns
watermark
World
US to ‘reengage’ with UN Human Rights Council
This is how 300 LGBTQ people in the first Honduran migrant caravan of 2021 live
US calls for release of Venezuelan HIV/AIDS service providers
Two men in Indonesia’s Aceh province caned for having sex
Casa Frida becomes second home for Mexico City’s LGBTQ community
Activists around the world react to Capitol siege
watermark
Opinions
Thank you, Kordell Stewart, for thoughtful response to ‘the rumor’
Celebrate first lady’s visit to Whitman-Walker, then act
Marjorie Taylor Greene is delusional, dangerous
Puerto Rico: Number one in hate crimes
A gov’t that represents all Americans gives us hope
Time for GOP to open up to LGBTQ Americans
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Catastrophist’ offers lessons from a pre-COVID plague
Celebrating Leachman’s wonderful work, fearless life
Calendar: Feb. 5-11
REEL Affirmations celebrates BHM with exclusive screening
DCATS Pal-entine’s Celebration is Feb. 13
DC Queer Flix, Rayceen host Nigerian film discussion
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.