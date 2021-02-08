Va. Senate passes HIV decriminalization bill

The Virginia Capitol (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Virginia Senate on Feb. 5 passed a bill that would decriminalize HIV transmission in the state.

Senate Bill 1138, sponsored by state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) and Mamie Locke (D-Hampton), passed by a 21-17 vote margin. It would amend much of the language in the “infected sexual battery” section that focuses on HIV — specifically naming oral and anal sex acts, and replace them with “a sexually transmitted infection” and “sexual behavior that poses a substantial risk of transmission to another person according to current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.”

According to the CDC, laws that criminalize HIV exposure are relics from the early days of the epidemic and do not follow current medical understanding for how the virus is treated or transmitted.

“We are encouraged by SB 1138’s progress through the Virginia Senate, and we are grateful for the leadership of Senator Locke and Senator McClellan,” Equality Virginia Executive Director Vee Lamneck. “Existing criminalization laws are not effective public health strategies, and that’s why this bill is so necessary.”

The CDC also found state laws that criminalize behaviors that do not transmit HIV, or do not apply the same standards to other treatable diseases, discourage HIV testing and are often unequally enforced, particularly among LGBTQ communities and communities of color.

“It would ensure that more people have access to the HIV testing, prevention, and treatment they need to live full, productive lives,” Lamneck said. “We know all Virginians want a safer, healthier, and more equitable state, and the passage of this bill will help to achieve that.”

The bill heads to the House of Delegates this week.