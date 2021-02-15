February 15, 2021 at 11:08 am EST | by Staff reports
Brian Sims to run for Pa. lieutenant governor
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Brian Sims, Pennsylvania, gay news, Washington Blade
Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims (D-Philadelphia). (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Pennsylvania state Sen. Brian Sims (D-Philadelphia) on Monday announced he is running for lieutenant governor.

“I want to be your next lieutenant governor,” said the Philadelphia Democrat in his campaign announcement. “We need adults in the room and I want to bring bold, visionary leadership based on lived experiences and shared values on the commonwealth.”

Sims, 42, in 2012 became the first openly gay person elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Then-state Rep. Mike Fleck (R-Huntingdon County) came out shortly after Sims’ election. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia) has represented the 181st Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2019.

Current Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman earlier this month announced he is running to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).

watermark
Local
Clinical psychologist, former teacher Roger Bartman dies at 77
ANC drops license protest against D.C. gay bar Uproar
Ruby Corado backs transgender Central American Parliament candidate
Pannell named to judicial nominating commission
Stein Club changes name to Capital Stonewall Democrats
Us Helping Us hit with $3.8 million breach of contract lawsuit
watermark
National
Brian Sims to run for Pa. lieutenant governor
Biden administration to accept cases of anti-LGBTQ discrimination in housing
Lincoln Project’s avowed ignorance of Weaver texts undercut by leaked communications
Puerto Rico governor says gender violence declaration is LGBTQ-inclusive
DOD: Transgender enlistments able to happen now under Biden policy
Biden to sign memorandum protecting LGBTQ rights globally
watermark
World
LGBTQ activists in Myanmar join protests against military coup
Brothers who fled Chechnya arrested, returned to homeland
Biden administration rescinds global gag rule
US to ‘reengage’ with UN Human Rights Council
This is how 300 LGBTQ people in the first Honduran migrant caravan of 2021 live
US calls for release of Venezuelan HIV/AIDS service providers
watermark
Opinions
Still fighting for parental rights in Ireland
A new Roaring ‘20s awaits at pandemic’s end
MPP and the LGBTQ+ community
Will the glow from the Biden administration last?
Celebrate you this Valentine’s Day
Thank you, Kordell Stewart, for thoughtful response to ‘the rumor’
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Meet D.C.’s Most Eligible LGBTQ Singles
Highsmith at 100: Literary legacy marred by racism
‘The Lady and the Dale’ explores transphobia in 1970s America
The challenges of conducting in a pandemic
Calendar: Feb. 12-18
Holocaust Museum highlights gay couple that ‘resisted through love’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.