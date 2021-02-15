Brian Sims to run for Pa. lieutenant governor

Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims (D-Philadelphia). (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Pennsylvania state Sen. Brian Sims (D-Philadelphia) on Monday announced he is running for lieutenant governor.

“I want to be your next lieutenant governor,” said the Philadelphia Democrat in his campaign announcement. “We need adults in the room and I want to bring bold, visionary leadership based on lived experiences and shared values on the commonwealth.”

Sims, 42, in 2012 became the first openly gay person elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Then-state Rep. Mike Fleck (R-Huntingdon County) came out shortly after Sims’ election. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia) has represented the 181st Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2019.

Current Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman earlier this month announced he is running to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).