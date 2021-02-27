February 27, 2021 at 8:41 am EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Arlington gay bar Freddie’s to open in Rehoboth Beach
Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Freddie’s Beach Bar, the gay bar that has been operating in the Crystal City section of Arlington, Va., since 2001, is planning to open a new version of itself in Rehoboth Beach in time for Memorial Day weekend, according to owner Freddie Lutz.

Lutz said that similar to the Freddie’s in Arlington, the Rehoboth version will operate as a restaurant and bar with entertainment that is expected to include karaoke, drag bingo, and possibly drag shows.

The Rehoboth location will be in the downtown building where the Frog Pond bar and restaurant has operated since 1982 at 3S 1st Street. Lutz says the Freddie’s Rehoboth space is one block from the boardwalk and a half block from Rehoboth Avenue, the main commercial street in the small, LGBTQ friendly beach city.

The Frog Pond announced last year that it was moving to a larger space in the Shops at Sea Coast mall on Coastal Highway, which is a short distance outside of Rehoboth. It will be opening in the space formerly occupied by TGI Friday’s restaurant.

“He’s been very supportive and helpful to me and we’re going to be supporting each other big time,” said Lutz in referring to the owner of the Frog Pond, which had a sizable LGBTQ clientele.

When asked whether Freddie’s in Rehoboth will self-identify as a gay bar, Lutz said, “Same as in Arlington. It will be a gay bar but straight friendly.”

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

