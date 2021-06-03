Local
Youngkin urges Loudoun County schools to reinstate suspended teacher
Tanner Cross said he won’t use students’ preferred pronouns
The Republican nominee in the Virginia gubernatorial race has expressed support for a Loudoun County teacher who has been suspended over his comments against transgender students.
Tanner Cross, a physical education teacher at a Leesburg elementary school, during a May 25 school board meeting said he would not use a student’s preferred pronouns to refer to them.
The school board is considering a pronoun policy in response to a Virginia Department of Education directive to school districts to make their policies more trans-friendly.
“On a day when we’re celebrating and honoring and remembering the 1.2 million Americans who gave our lives for our freedom, to protect our constitution, it’s amazing to me that we see a Loudoun County school board ignore and absolutely trample on Tanner Cross’ constitutional rights to express not only his religious rights, but also his right to free speech at a time when they invited such a discussion,” said Glenn Youngkin on Monday during an appearance on Fox News. “Now they’re trying to cancel him simply for expressing his views that are in the best interests of the children and expressing his faith. It’s absolutely shameful.”
As governor, I will stand up for teachers like Tanner Cross. I am calling on the Loudoun County School Board to reinstate Tanner Cross fully because they have absolutely ignored his constitutional rights.
If we don’t stand up for our teachers and parents, who will? pic.twitter.com/mI5qGzfzBH
— Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) June 1, 2021
Youngkin’s campaign in an email referred the Washington Blade to a Tuesday segment of “The Vince Coglianese Show” on WMAL, a D.C. talk radio station, that focused on the issue.
Youngkin during the segment accused the school board of promoting “their leftist liberal agenda.” Youngkin also called for the school board to “absolutely reinstate Tanner immediately.”
“It is an express violation of his constitutional right,” said Youngkin.
Youngkin has previously said he does not support allowing trans children to play on sports teams that are consistent with their gender identity. The former co-CEO of the Carlyle Group is widely expected to face former Gov. Terry McAuliffe — the frontrunner in the June 8 Democratic primary — in the general election.
Local
Vice president’s husband visits vaccination station at D.C. gay bar
Second Gentleman Emhoff expresses support for nightlife outreach
The D.C. gay sports bar Pitchers, which opened its first-floor space as a COVID-19 vaccination site on Thursday afternoon, June 3, received a surprise visit by Douglas Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris who holds the title as the nation’s first Second Gentleman.
Pitcher’s customers and employees, including owner David Perruzza, joined D.C. government officials in greeting Emhoff and members of his staff who accompanied him warmly. The D.C. officials said they came to lend support for the city’s efforts to expand vaccination sites to nightlife establishments such as bars and restaurants.
Emhoff said he had heard that Pitcher’s and League of Her Own, the lesbian bar located in Pitcher’s lower floor space, would be serving as a vaccination site and he wanted to stop by to show his support while he was in the Adams Morgan neighborhood where Pitchers is located for another engagement.
He readily agreed to numerous requests by customers to allow them to stand next to him for photos as he greeted people in Pitcher’s outdoor and indoor space. He stood a few feet away from three tables where members of the staff of Giant Food’s pharmacy waited to administer vaccine shots to interested customers.
Emhoff stayed for about 30 minutes before leaving to attend another nearby engagement. He was accompanied by staff members and members of the Secret Service.
Among those present who greeted Emhoff was Sheila Alexander-Reid, director of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, which worked with the D.C. Department of Health to arrange for a vaccination site at Pitchers.
“We’ve been doing these all over the city,” Alexander-Reid said in discussing the vaccination site. “So, this was like a natural next step to reach out to the LGBTQ community,” she said. “And because Pitcher’s is a part of the community this was kind of a no-brainer to do this here,” Alexander-Reid told the Washington Blade.
Among the D.C. government officials joining Alexander-Reid at the event was Shawn Townsend, director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture, who played a role in arranging for the vaccination station to be set up at Pitcher’s as well as other D.C. bars.
“The idea was to go to different sectors of business in different communities to encourage folks to get the vaccine,” Townsend said. “I think that if you wanted a vaccination, you’ve gotten it at this point,” he said. “So, moving forward we have to think about how to reach others in different communities in the city,” he said, who up until now have chosen not to get vaccinated.
Other D.C. officials who came to Pitcher’s to support the vaccination site were Ben DeGuzman, director of the Mayor’s Office of Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs; Jim Slattery, former head of the LGBTQ charity group Brother Help Thyself who serves as Correspondence Officer for the Office of the D.C. Mayor; and Patrick Ashley, senior deputy director at the D.C. Department of Health.
Perruzza said some of his customers came forward to get vaccinated as of around 5:30 Thursday evening, 90 minutes after the Giant Pharmacy staff set up their vaccination tables. He said a larger number of customers would be arriving at Pitcher’s and League of Her Own in the next few hours and he expected more people to consider taking the vaccine.
“I’m grateful they’re here and I immediately said yes when the mayor’s office approached me to do this,” Perruzza said. “But from talking to a lot of people I think most people in the gay community have been vaccinated,” he said.
The vaccination site was scheduled to stay at Pitcher’s until 8 p.m.
Local
Comings & Goings
Andronoco joins Dept. of Energy’s loan program office
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].
The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.
Congratulations to Joseph L. Andronaco on his new position as Senior Advisor, Department of Energy’s Loan Program Office. Andronaco is an accomplished and experienced multi-industry (energy efficiency, sustainability, utilities, investment banking) and international leader (fully bilingual) with a proven talent for strategic thinking and operational excellence and capable of leveraging the expertise gained from engaging in more than $3B of financial and strategic transactions into impactful and transformational decision making. Upon taking the position Andronaco said, “I am thrilled to be working alongside such talented individuals to meet our climate and environmental justice imperatives.”
Andronaco’s background includes being CEO and Subject Matter Expert, Access Green; Corporate Development and Strategy, WGL Holdings; Corporate Development with NAPWA; Services and Investment Banker, Buenos Aires Capital Partners; and Banking Analyst, Lehman Brothers. He has served as a member Workforce Investment Council, District of Columbia; and on the Boards of DCBIA Community Services; DC Central Kitchen; and the DC Chamber of Commerce. He is a member of the Association of Builders and Contractors and the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.
Andronaco earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and his master’s from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business.
Congratulations also to Waymon Hudson on his new position as Marketing Director, Communication Services for the Deaf (CSD). Hudson will be responsible for the global promotion of the CSD Contact Centers (CCC) brand and its portfolio of programs. He will be supporting the CCC leadership team in the planning, coordination and implementation of campaigns and other programmatic marketing efforts, building broad coalitions of community partners working together to overcome national community challenges. Upon taking the position Hudson said, “Communication Service for the Deaf creates opportunities for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community across a wide range of areas. As a Deaf person myself, I am beyond excited to be a part of that mission. I truly feel that Deaf identities and culture should be valued and celebrated as part of the diversity that makes our country stronger.”
Hudson has worked as a copywriter for the National Deaf Center on Postsecondary Outcomes and also has his own firm, Waymon Hudson Consulting, where he does marketing and communication and political consulting. His experience includes working as director of marketing and communications for the Golden Gate University School of Law; and president of Fight OUT Loud. Hudson has been a featured columnist with the Huffington Post and Chicago Tribune; and host and executive producer of Gay TV on The Go. He has worked with The Bilerico Project, the Trevor Project and was a JetBlue Airways, Inflight Crew Trainer and a performer at Walt Disney World.
Hudson earned his bachelor’s in business management with a concentration in marketing from Golden Gate University, San Francisco.
Local
Casa Ruby files complaint against D.C. gov’t agency
Dept. of Human Services accused of ignoring anti-trans discrimination
Casa Ruby, the D.C. LGBTQ community services center, filed an administrative complaint on March 29 against the D.C. Department of Human Services, charging the agency with ignoring and failing to stop one of its high-level officials from allegedly engaging in anti-transgender discrimination and retaliation against Casa Ruby.
The six-page complaint, which was drafted by Casa Ruby’s attorneys and signed by Casa Ruby founder and CEO Ruby Corado, says the DHS official in question has acted in an abusive and discriminatory way toward Corado and other Casa Ruby employees while overseeing three DHS grants awarded to Casa Ruby that fund shelters to provide emergency housing for homeless LGBTQ people.
Corado provided a copy of the complaint to the Washington Blade on May 27 in which the name of the DHS official accused of discriminatory and abusive actions is redacted by being blacked out in dozens of places where it appears in the six-page document.
“Casa Ruby’s staff has repeatedly found [the unnamed official’s] demeanor and conduct toward them to be unprofessional, harassing, abusive, and discriminatory,” the complaint says.
“Further, [the unnamed official] has taken actions that are inconsistent with the DHS response to the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) by failing to follow COVID-19 protocols and by failing to provide needed testing and other resources during this time, which has endangered the clients and staff of Casa Ruby,” the complaint alleges.
The complaint says the alleged COVID protocol violations occurred when the unnamed DHS official transferred clients from another shelter in which a COVID outbreak may have taken place to one of Casa Ruby’s shelters without having the clients tested for COVID.
Corado told the Blade that as of this week, neither she nor her attorneys with the D.C. law firm Van Ness Feldman have received a response to the complaint from DHS in the three months since it was filed.
When contacted last week by the Blade, DHS spokesperson Lauren Kinard said DHS would have no immediate comment on the complaint while it is under investigation.
“The complaint is under investigation,” Kinard said. “So, we cannot comment on an investigation.”
However, Kinard said DHS could provide a response to a question by the Blade about DHS’s record of providing funding for other organizations that provide services to LGBTQ people in need.
Kinard said that among the organizations DHS has provided funding for transgender related services is Us Helping Us, People Into Living, a D.C. LGBTQ organization that provides health and social services to LGBTQ clients.
She said DHS also provides funding for the LGBTQ youth advocacy group SMYAL and the LGBTQ group Wanda Alston Foundation for transitional housing services for LGBTQ youth and adults. Kinard said Us Helping Us in partnership with the local group Damien Ministries received a DHS grant to provide employment related services and support for transgender and gender nonconforming D.C. residents.
Kinard said she would also try to provide a response this week to a separate question by the Blade asking about another Casa Ruby concern that DHS is now proposing to reduce its grant funding for the current fiscal year by 50 percent or more. But in an email to the Blade on Thursday, Kinard said the Casa Ruby letter was being reviewed by DHS officials and no immediate response could be given.
In a May 20 letter to DHS Deputy Administrator Hilary Cairns, Casa Ruby attorneys Jacob Cunningham and Ani Esenyn dispute claims by DHS that the funding cut was due to Casa Ruby’s alleged failure to provide a sufficient number of beds at its homeless shelters funded by DHS grants.
“Casa Ruby rejects your modification of the Grant Award, which is in violation of the clear language of the Grant Agreement,” the attorneys state in their letter. “Therefore, this decision is arbitrary, capricious, and not in accordance with D.C. law,” the letter says.
Corado said she believes the proposed funding cut is based on retaliation for the Casa Ruby complaint filed in March. She said aside from the DHS proposed funding cut, the agency has withheld all of its scheduled grant payments to Casa Ruby for the past four months.
In its March 29 complaint against DHS, Casa Ruby makes these additional allegations and requests for DHS to respond to the complaint:
• The DHS official who is the subject of the complaint has “unnecessarily inserted herself in the management of these grants,” creating tension and making it difficult for Casa Ruby employees to carry out the grant’s emergency housing program.
• The DHS official has failed to adequately screen clients from other shelters that the official transferred to Casa Ruby facilities, some of whom “used homophobic and transphobic slurs and assaulted two Casa Ruby clients.” The complaint says Casa Ruby welcomes all clients in need to its facilities, but it alleges that the DHS official’s “careless transfer of clients from Covenant House inflicted additional trauma and stress on some of the most vulnerable individuals in the LGBTQ community.”
• On several occasions during conference calls and meetings with representatives of other shelters hosted by the DHS official, individuals misgendered Corado, a transgender woman, and the DHS official did not correct the misgendering. The complaint says the DHS official’s decision not to correct the misgendering is a sign of the official’s own anti-trans bias.
“Finally, these and other instances have made it clear to Casa Ruby staff that [the DHS official] harbors anti-transgender bias, in violation of D.C. and federal civil rights laws,” the complaint says.
Among other things, the complaint calls on DHS to consider terminating the DHS official from her position or at the very least, remove her from having any interaction with Casa Ruby. It also suggests the DHS official and other DHS employees be required to undergo bias and sensitivity training related to the LGBTQ community provided by transgender women of color.
Corado said that depending on the outcome of the complaint and DHS’s ultimate response, she will consider whether to file a lawsuit against DHS based on the allegations made in the complaint.
The proposed DHS funding cut for Casa Ruby comes at a time when Casa Ruby has been in negotiations with the landlord of its headquarters building at 7530 Georgia Ave., N.W. in a dispute over who should pay for needed building repairs, including repairs of the electrical wiring system found to be in violation of the city building code.
Corado said an agreement has been reached where the landlord and Casa Ruby will share the costs of the repairs based in part on the terms of the Casa Ruby lease for the building, which holds the tenant responsible for most infrastructure repairs. But Corado said the DHS withholding of its grant funds for Casa Ruby and its proposed cutting of the funds for the remainder of the fiscal year could make it difficult for Casa Ruby to pay its share of the building repairs.
Longtime LGBTQ activist, DC schools official Clark Ray dies
Va. teacher suspended over anti-trans comments files lawsuit
Photos | Dupont Underground ‘Royals’
Calendar: June 4-10
Chile president backs marriage equality
Uganda police arrest 44 people at LGBTQ shelter
Pride Month Florida Day 2-DeSantis yanks LGBTQ funding
Longtime LGBTQ activist, DC schools official Clark Ray dies
Nebraska Governor unhappy about Pride flag at U.S. Embassy to Vatican
How D.C. is celebrating Pride this month
