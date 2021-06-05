Photos
Photos | Dupont Underground ‘Royals’
Blade gallery of D.C. drag opens with a performance
The Washington Blade and Dupont Underground opened the exhibition “DC’s Royals: A Celebration of Drag” on Friday. The event included photos, video and a live drag performance. The exhibit can be viewed through June 27. For tickets and more information, visit washingtonblade.com/royals.
Celebrating D.C.’s drag history
New Dupont Underground exhibit offers photos, videos, and live performances
As the city continues to reopen, the Washington Blade and Dupont Underground announced this week plans for a new exhibit highlighting the history and power of drag in D.C. and around the country.
The exhibition showcases a mix of photographs and video footage that authentically honor the roots of drag in America, while celebrating the power, pride, and leadership that define the community. D.C.’s drag scene inspired a generation to embrace its power and raise its voice.
The Exhibition showcases photographs gathered from the archives of the Washington Blade and video footage from interviews with Drag Queen Shi-Queeta-Lee and Drag King Pretty RikE. The photographs and interviews offer a glimpse into the past and explore the future of what drag is becoming as a culture and as an art form.
The innovative exhibit runs from Friday, June 4 to June 27 at Dupont Underground (19 Dupont Circle, N.W.).
Exhibition times:
Fridays, 3-7 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drag shows 8-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
Drag brunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sundays (starting June 13).
Tickets can be purchased at washingtonblade.com/royals with tickets starting at $5.
Drag show performers include Bombalicious Eklaver, Brooklyn Heights, Cake, Farrah Synclaire, Gigi Paris Couture, Pretty Boi Drag, Shi-Queeta Lee, and Sasha Adams. More performers to be announced soon.
Presenting sponsors are the Washington Blade, Dupont Underground, and the Leonard-Litz Foundation. Additional sponsors include Absolut, Ariadne Getty Foundation, Pepco, Washington Regional Transplant Community, and Devil’s Backbone.
The exhibit is part of the Focus on the Story International Photo Festival 2021, #FOTS21. focusonthestory.org.
PHOTOS: Dupont Circle fountain turns 100
Iconic landmark site of protests, vigils and meetings for decades
The 100th anniversary celebration of the dedication of the iconic Dupont Circle fountain is to be held from noon until sundown today. The fountain has long been considered a center for the LGBTQ community in Washington, D.C. The park in the circle has been the site of many protests, vigils and a place to meet people. Here are some photos from the Washington Blade archive documenting Dupont Circle through the years.
PHOTOS: ‘Pose’ Season 3 Red Carpet
Cast and crew attend premiere in New York City
The red carpet premiere for the third and final season of FX’s “Pose” was held on Thursday at JAZZ at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Cast in attendance included Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard, Jason Rodriguez and guest stars Angelica Ross, Jeremy Pope, and Jeremy McClain.
The event was produced by FX Networks and the red carpet was designed by Nicholas Calhoun of Look Design Studios, LLC.
(Photos by Anthony Behar and Stephen Lovekin; courtesy of FX/PictureGroup)
