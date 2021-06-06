National
East Texas bakery shows Pride, gets slammed, that went viral and…yeah
“Honestly, I never thought a post that literally said ‘more love, less hate’ would result in this kind of backlash…”
LUFKIN, TX. – For sisters Dawn and Miranda, owners of Confections, a small family bakery in this small town located in the heart of East Texas 115 miles northeast of Houston, life is about love, love of baking sweet treats for everybody. So when on Wednesday of this past week they posted a picture of heart shaped cookies decorated like a Rainbow flag, the immediate and super negative reaction crushed both them and sales.
“Today has been hard. Really hard,” reads the bakery’s Facebook post from Thursday. “… My heart is heavy. Honestly, I never thought a post that literally said ‘more love, less hate’ would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods.”
One customer cancelled a massive order of cookies that were already baked and ready to deliver; “We received a very hateful message on our business page canceling a large order (5dz) of summer themed cookies for tomorrow morning (that we just finished decorating) because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted.”
What happened next though took the sisters by surprise. After their post was shared by tens of thousands on Facebook and Instagram as well, orders poured in as did long lines around the block to buy their sweet treats. Within hours the shelves were bare and then they had to close to bake more, and when that supply was exhausted and customers just wanted to donate money with buying baked goods the sisters responded with;
“WE LOVE OUR TRIBE SO MUCH! Such an amazing outpouring of supportWe’ve had a lot of people wanting to donate money to our shop in the name of kindness, and we appreciate the gesture so much! But. We can’t take y’all’s money like that, but if you would like to donate to one of our local shelters or rescues, that would be so amazing! Y’all are incredible human beings. We’ve always had such faith in humanity, and y’all have just reconfirmed the ABSOLUTE BEAUTY in human nature.”
Sadly the sisters say that they are not set-up to ship, but they’re grateful for the outpouring of support that they have received.
Lines literally went out the door and around the block as customers patiently waited to buy the sister’s cookies and other baked goods.
National
Va. teacher suspended over anti-trans comments files lawsuit
Anti-LGBTQ Alliance Defending Freedom represents Tanner Cross
A Loudoun County teacher who has been suspended over his comments against transgender students has filed a lawsuit.
The anti-LGBTQ Alliance Defending Freedom on June 1 filed a lawsuit in Loudoun County Circuit Court on behalf of Tanner Cross.
Cross, a physical education teacher at Leesburg Elementary School, during a May 25 school board meeting said he would not use a student’s preferred pronouns to refer to them. The school board is considering a pronoun policy in response to a Virginia Department of Education directive to school districts to make their policies more trans-friendly.
“This case is not about how schools should treat students who struggle with gender dysphoria,” reads the lawsuit. “It is about whether public schools can punish a teacher for objecting, as a private citizen, to a proposed policy, in a forum designated for the purpose of considering whether to implement such policies, where the policy would force him to express ideas about human nature, unrelated to the school’s curriculum, that he believes are false.”
The lawsuit names the Loudoun County School Board, Interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler and Interim Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Talent Development Lucia Villa Sebastian as defendants.
Cross on Friday spoke at a rally in support of him that took place at his Leesburg church.
Health
New Partnership to Support LGBTQ COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
The Leonard-Litz Foundation has partnered with Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, a nonprofit organization in Pennsylvania, to increase the capacity of LGBTQ community centers to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Five LGBTQ community centers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic have been selected to receive a grant from the Leonard-Litz Foundation and technical assistance from Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center.
The five centers are:
- The Frederick Center (Frederick, Maryland)
- The Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition (Lancaster, Pennsylvania)
- LGBT Center of Greater Reading (Reading, Pennsylvania)
- The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center (White Plains, New York)
- Pride Center of Vermont (Burlington, Vermont)
The five participating centers are organizing leading-edge vaccine promotion strategies, even adding incentives such as drag performances and additional health services to the vaccine sites.
Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center has been offering LGBTQ COVID-19 vaccine clinics since mid-March and has arranged over 1,000 doses through clinics held on-site. This partnership seeks to ensure that LGBTQ community centers across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are prepared to offer COVID-19 vaccines for the LGBTQ community in their service areas.
“Vaccine hesitancy is the number one issue we need to address if we want to return to living our lives,” said Elliot Leonard, founder of the Leonard-Litz Foundation. “The LGBTQ community has endured decades of discrimination from both public and private health organizations, and many are understandably concerned about revealing personal information as part of the vaccination process. This partnership seeks to address that head-on by implementing vaccine protocols through LGBTQ-supportive organizations.”
“The COVID-19 vaccine is essential to protecting the lives of LGBTQ people—and all people,” said Adrian Shanker, executive director of Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center. “But due to many barriers to care, LGBTQ people may not be able to access vaccines. That’s why Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center is so pleased to partner with Leonard-Litz Foundation and five regional LGBTQ centers to increase capacity for COVID-19 vaccine clinics specifically for the LGBTQ community.”
Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center provides arts, health, youth, and pride programs to strengthen and support the LGBTQ community across the Greater Lehigh Valley. They previously received a grant from Leonard-Litz Foundation to help support their LGBTQ-specific health advocacy in Pennsylvania.
National
Pride Month Florida Day 2-DeSantis yanks LGBTQ funding
“He promised me that he’d always support those impacted by the Pulse shooting. Today he vetoed mental health services- I will never forget”
TALLAHASSEE, FL. – Angered LGBTQ advocacy groups and allies are blasting Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for stripping all funding for LGBTQ programs from the state budget Wednesday. These actions following his signing a bill Tuesday- an education bill amended to include a previous stand alone bill, specifically targeting transgender girls and young women, banning them from playing on female sports teams.
DeSantis vetoed funding for LGBTQ programs from the state budget including money earmarked for mental health programming to support survivors of the Pulse Massacre, to house homeless LGBTQ children, and for Orlando’s LGBTQ Community Center.
This action by the Governor occurred on the second day of Pride Month stripped funding for mental health support from survivors of the Pulse Massacre just days before the 5 year remembrance. The 2016 mass shooting was one of the worst in United States history, and targeted Central Florida’s LGBTQ and LatinX Communities, claiming the lives of 49 people.
“Let’s be clear about what this is: Governor DeSantis has declared war on Florida’s LGBTQ community.” said Brandon Wolf, Media Relations Manager for Equality Florida and Survivor of the Pulse Massacre. “Before the 2019 Remembrance Ceremony, Governor DeSantis stood on hallowed ground, steps from where I escaped the building in 2016, and promised me that he would always support those of us impacted by the Pulse nightclub shooting. Today, almost two years later to date, he vetoed mental health services for us. I will never forget.”
Florida Democratic State Representative Anna V. Eskamani, whose House District 47 is central Orlando and Orange County angrily decried DeSantis on Twitter writing;
“Yesterday @GovRonDeSantis signed into law a bill attacking trans-kids. Now on the 2nd day of #Pride month he VETOES two #LGBTQ programs, one for homeless youth and the other for Pulse survivors’ mental health. He’s a homophobic & transphobic man who should not be in office.”
Eskamani added; BTW — he also vetoed $80,000 for human trafficking prevention and $100,000 for a nonprofit focused on getting more girls of color into STEM.
In a statement, Dr. George A. Wallace, Executive Director of the LGBT+ Center Orlando said, “I am disappointed once again that Governor Ron DeSantis has vetoed funding for the LGBTQ community, specifically those affected by the Pulse tragedy. Some of Central Florida’s most vulnerable citizens rely on The Center Orlando to provide lifesaving services, such as case management, navigation, and critical mental health counseling. The OUAC directly serves those impacted by the 2016 Pulse tragedy. We now must pivot to find funding to continue serving Orlando’s LGBTQ community at the same level as we had planned for the upcoming fiscal year. Yesterday marked the first day of Pride Month and Governor DeSantis has once again proved that he is one of the most homophobic and transphobic Governors in the United States.”
In a year of a record budget surplus of 6.6 billion dollars because of the American Rescue Plan, DeSantis’ cruel budget cuts also target homeless LGBTQ youth.
“This money would have helped LGBTQ+ youth facing homelessness, bullying, isolation from their families, physical and sexual abuse, and drug abuse.” said Heather Wilkie, Executive Director of the Zebra Coalition, a network of organizations which provide direct services to LGBTQ+ youth ages 13 – 24. “We were planning to expand our housing capacity from 11 to 35 beds for homeless youth and were honored for the support of so many of our state legislators. Now we’re unsure where the money will come from.”
