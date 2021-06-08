National
Gallup Poll shows 70% approval for same-sex marriage
The issue has been less prominent in U.S. politics, and public support for same-sex marriage has continued to increase
WASHINGTON – New polling released by Gallup Tuesday showed that 70% of those Americans surveyed approved of same-sex marriage, a new milestone in the trend of approval since 1996 when Gallup first polled Americans on recognition of same-sex marriages, which then only registered a 27% approval.
According to the data kept by the firm, the upward trend steadily increased with a majority approval in 2011, followed by a 60% rating at the time of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision in 2015.
Gallup noted; “Since then, the issue has been less prominent in U.S. politics, and public support for same-sex marriage has continued to increase. Gallup has recorded other shifts in Americans’ ideas on marriage over time, historically, including expanded support for interracial marriage, which had 87% approval as of Gallup’s 2013 update.”
Republicans, who have consistently been the party group least in favor of same-sex marriage, show majority support in 2021 for the first time (55%). The latest increase in support among all Americans is driven largely by changes in Republicans’ views, Gallup reported.
Democrats have consistently been among the biggest supporters of legal same-sex marriage. The current 83% among Democrats is on par with the level of support Gallup has recorded over the past few years.
This could suggest that support for gay marriage has reached a ceiling for this group, at least for now. Meanwhile, support among political independents, now at 73%, is slightly higher than the 68% to 71% range recorded from 2017 to 2020.
National
East Texas bakery shows Pride, gets slammed, that went viral and…yeah
“Honestly, I never thought a post that literally said ‘more love, less hate’ would result in this kind of backlash…”
LUFKIN, TX. – For sisters Dawn and Miranda, owners of Confections, a small family bakery in this small town located in the heart of East Texas 115 miles northeast of Houston, life is about love, love of baking sweet treats for everybody. So when on Wednesday of this past week they posted a picture of heart shaped cookies decorated like a Rainbow flag, the immediate and super negative reaction crushed both them and sales.
“Today has been hard. Really hard,” reads the bakery’s Facebook post from Thursday. “… My heart is heavy. Honestly, I never thought a post that literally said ‘more love, less hate’ would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods.”
One customer cancelled a massive order of cookies that were already baked and ready to deliver; “We received a very hateful message on our business page canceling a large order (5dz) of summer themed cookies for tomorrow morning (that we just finished decorating) because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted.”
What happened next though took the sisters by surprise. After their post was shared by tens of thousands on Facebook and Instagram as well, orders poured in as did long lines around the block to buy their sweet treats. Within hours the shelves were bare and then they had to close to bake more, and when that supply was exhausted and customers just wanted to donate money with buying baked goods the sisters responded with;
“WE LOVE OUR TRIBE SO MUCH! Such an amazing outpouring of supportWe’ve had a lot of people wanting to donate money to our shop in the name of kindness, and we appreciate the gesture so much! But. We can’t take y’all’s money like that, but if you would like to donate to one of our local shelters or rescues, that would be so amazing! Y’all are incredible human beings. We’ve always had such faith in humanity, and y’all have just reconfirmed the ABSOLUTE BEAUTY in human nature.”
Sadly the sisters say that they are not set-up to ship, but they’re grateful for the outpouring of support that they have received.
Lines literally went out the door and around the block as customers patiently waited to buy the sister’s cookies and other baked goods.
National
Va. teacher suspended over anti-trans comments files lawsuit
Anti-LGBTQ Alliance Defending Freedom represents Tanner Cross
A Loudoun County teacher who has been suspended over his comments against transgender students has filed a lawsuit.
The anti-LGBTQ Alliance Defending Freedom on June 1 filed a lawsuit in Loudoun County Circuit Court on behalf of Tanner Cross.
Cross, a physical education teacher at Leesburg Elementary School, during a May 25 school board meeting said he would not use a student’s preferred pronouns to refer to them. The school board is considering a pronoun policy in response to a Virginia Department of Education directive to school districts to make their policies more trans-friendly.
“This case is not about how schools should treat students who struggle with gender dysphoria,” reads the lawsuit. “It is about whether public schools can punish a teacher for objecting, as a private citizen, to a proposed policy, in a forum designated for the purpose of considering whether to implement such policies, where the policy would force him to express ideas about human nature, unrelated to the school’s curriculum, that he believes are false.”
The lawsuit names the Loudoun County School Board, Interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler and Interim Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Talent Development Lucia Villa Sebastian as defendants.
Cross on Friday spoke at a rally in support of him that took place at his Leesburg church.
Health
New Partnership to Support LGBTQ COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
The Leonard-Litz Foundation has partnered with Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, a nonprofit organization in Pennsylvania, to increase the capacity of LGBTQ community centers to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Five LGBTQ community centers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic have been selected to receive a grant from the Leonard-Litz Foundation and technical assistance from Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center.
The five centers are:
- The Frederick Center (Frederick, Maryland)
- The Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition (Lancaster, Pennsylvania)
- LGBT Center of Greater Reading (Reading, Pennsylvania)
- The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center (White Plains, New York)
- Pride Center of Vermont (Burlington, Vermont)
The five participating centers are organizing leading-edge vaccine promotion strategies, even adding incentives such as drag performances and additional health services to the vaccine sites.
Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center has been offering LGBTQ COVID-19 vaccine clinics since mid-March and has arranged over 1,000 doses through clinics held on-site. This partnership seeks to ensure that LGBTQ community centers across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are prepared to offer COVID-19 vaccines for the LGBTQ community in their service areas.
“Vaccine hesitancy is the number one issue we need to address if we want to return to living our lives,” said Elliot Leonard, founder of the Leonard-Litz Foundation. “The LGBTQ community has endured decades of discrimination from both public and private health organizations, and many are understandably concerned about revealing personal information as part of the vaccination process. This partnership seeks to address that head-on by implementing vaccine protocols through LGBTQ-supportive organizations.”
“The COVID-19 vaccine is essential to protecting the lives of LGBTQ people—and all people,” said Adrian Shanker, executive director of Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center. “But due to many barriers to care, LGBTQ people may not be able to access vaccines. That’s why Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center is so pleased to partner with Leonard-Litz Foundation and five regional LGBTQ centers to increase capacity for COVID-19 vaccine clinics specifically for the LGBTQ community.”
Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center provides arts, health, youth, and pride programs to strengthen and support the LGBTQ community across the Greater Lehigh Valley. They previously received a grant from Leonard-Litz Foundation to help support their LGBTQ-specific health advocacy in Pennsylvania.
Terry McAuliffe wins Va. Democratic gubernatorial primary
Gallup Poll shows 70% approval for same-sex marriage
‘Ex gays’ hold rally on Washington Monument grounds
Del. lawmakers seek to update LGBTQ language
Del. governor issues Pride proclamation
Longtime LGBTQ activist, DC schools official Clark Ray dies
Vice president’s husband visits vaccination station at D.C. gay bar
Chile president backs marriage equality
Youngkin urges Loudoun County schools to reinstate suspended teacher
Photos | Dupont Underground ‘Royals’
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Obituary2 days ago
Longtime LGBTQ activist, DC schools official Clark Ray dies
-
World6 days ago
Uganda police arrest 44 people at LGBTQ shelter
-
National6 days ago
Pride Month Florida Day 2-DeSantis yanks LGBTQ funding
-
Local6 days ago
How D.C. is celebrating Pride this month
-
Politics6 days ago
Nebraska Governor unhappy about Pride flag at U.S. Embassy to Vatican
-
Local4 days ago
Vice president’s husband visits vaccination station at D.C. gay bar
-
News6 days ago
Secretary Granholm raises LGBTQ flag in recognition of Pride Month
-
Opinions6 days ago
Opinion | Corey Johnson for New York City Comptroller