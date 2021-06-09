Local
Levine loses lt. guv and delegate races in Va. primary
Three other Va. LGBTQ delegates secure nomination for re-election
Virginia House of Delegates member Mark Levine (D-Alexandria) lost his bid to become the state’s first gay lieutenant governor on Tuesday by finishing in third place in the Democratic primary with 11.2 percent of the vote in a seven-candidate race.
In a development that surprised some political observers, Levine also lost his primary race for the Democratic nomination to keep his House of Delegates seat to Alexandria Vice Mayor Elizabeth Bennett-Parker by a margin of 59.3 percent to 40.6 percent of the vote.
Under Virginia’s election law, Levine was allowed to run for the two offices at the same time, enabling him to secure renomination for his delegate seat if he won the primary for that seat while losing his race for lieutenant governor.
Virginia Del. Hala Ayala (D-Prince William County) won the primary for the lieutenant governor’s race with 37.3 percent of the vote. She had been endorsed by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), a strong LGBTQ rights supporter.
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, another longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights, was the decisive winner in the Democratic primary for governor, finishing with 62.1 percent of the vote in a five-candidate race. Under Virginia’s constitution, governors cannot run for a second consecutive term but can run again after leaving office for four years. Northam also endorsed McAuliffe.
Levine, an attorney, has been an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ rights issues in the House of Delegates, where he has served since 2016. He currently holds the seat for the 45th District, which includes most of the City of Alexandria and parts of Arlington and Fairfax Counties.
Although he lost his bid for renomination for his delegate seat, Levine came in first place in Alexandria in his race for lieutenant governor, capturing 30 percent of the vote in that seven-candidate race.
Meanwhile, three other LGBTQ members of the House of Delegates, all Democrats, easily secured renomination for their seats and will be running in the November general election against Republican nominees.
However, in what may have been yet another surprise to some LGBTQ activists, gay Virginia State Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) endorsed Bennett-Parker over Levine in that House of Delegates race. Ebbin, who is not up for re-election this year, told the Washington Blade he considered Bennett-Parker an excellent candidate who is highly qualified to serve in the Virginia General Assembly.
Levine couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
They include Danica Roem (D-Prince William County), who four years ago became the nation’s first transgender person to win election and to be seated in a U.S. state legislature. Roem was not challenged in the Democratic primary this year.
Similarly, gay House of Delegates member Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax County) was unchallenged in Tuesday’s primary, securing his nomination to run against a Republican in the November general election.
Lesbian Del. Dawn Adams (D-Richmond) did face an opponent in the Tuesday primary, which she won decisively by a margin of 61.1 percent to 38.8 percent against challenger Kyle Elliott.
In the hotly contested race for six at-large seats on the Alexandria City Council, 13 candidates, including two gay men, competed for the seats. One of the two gay candidates, Kirk McPike, who currently serves as chief of staff for gay U.S. Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.), won the nomination for one of the seats by finishing in 6th place with 7.2 percent of the vote.
Gay civic activist James Lewis, who serves as vice chair of the Alexandria Traffic and Parking Board, finished in 8th place with 5.9 percent of the vote, disqualifying him from being nominated for one of the six seats up for election.
Under election rules for the primary in the Alexandria City Council race, the highest six vote getters are declared the winners. The candidate who finished in first place, John Taylor Chapman, received just 12 percent of the vote.
Terry McAuliffe wins Va. Democratic gubernatorial primary
Former governor has pledged to expand LGBTQ rights in state
Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday easily won the Democratic primary in the race to succeed Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
McAuliffe won the gubernatorial primary with 61.8 percent of the vote.
Former state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) and finished second and third with 20.4 and 11.3 percent of the vote respectively. State Rep. Lee Carter (D-Manassas) and Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax finished fourth and fifth respectively.
Northam cannot run for a second consecutive term under the state’s constitution. McAuliffe, who was Virginia’s governor from 2014-2018, will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the general election.
The former Democratic National Committee chair as governor oversaw the extension of marriage rights to same-sex couples and vetoed religious freedom bills, among other things. McAuliffe’s platform notes passage of an anti-bullying law to protect students and prohibiting foster care and adoption agencies from discriminating against LGBTQ people are two of his LGBTQ-specific priorities if elected.
“As the next governor of Virginia, Terry will build on the progress he and Democrats have made over the past eight years to uplift and prioritize the LGBTQ+ community,” reads the platform. “Terry will address inequities and disparities that LGBTQ+ people, particularly people of color, experience by improving data collection and leveraging data to better direct resources to meet their unique needs.”
State Del. Hala Ayala (D-Prince William County) on Tuesday won the Democratic primary in the race to succeed Fairfax as lieutenant governor. Incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring defeated state Del. Jay Jones (D-Norfolk) in his race’s Democratic primary.
Virginia Republicans last month nominated Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares as their candidates for lieutenant governor and attorney general respectively.
‘Ex gays’ hold rally on Washington Monument grounds
Speakers claim faith in Jesus helped them leave ‘LGBTQ identities’
About 200 people gathered at the outdoor Sylvan Theater on the grounds of the Washington Monument on June 5, for a rally and march to promote the debunked belief that people can change their sexual orientation from gay to straight through faith in Jesus Christ.
The event, which organizers called Freedom March, was led by an organization called CHANGED, which says on its website that it provides support for men and women who are sexually attracted to the same sex or who are “uncertain of their gender” who seek a transformation away from those characteristics.
More than a dozen people who self-identified as having changed their sexual orientation or gender identity spoke on the Sylvan Theater stage with a four-member band playing background music. A male vocalist sang religious hymns, creating an atmosphere of an Evangelical Christian church service.
“It is not about going from gay to straight,” said a man who identified himself as a minister named Joshua. “It is about going from lost to saved.”
Among the speakers were Ken Williams and Elizabeth Woning, who were identified as co-founders of CHANGED or the “Changed movement.”
“I’m a father of four and I’m a former LGBTQ identified person,” Williams told the gathering.
Like many of the speakers, Williams offered a prayer in which he said Jesus Christ saved him and many others by guiding them away from “temptations” leading them to same-sex attractions they do not want.
“I pray Father that you would wake up the people that are supposed to be crossing this path this afternoon,” he said. “I pray that those that are trapped, those that are sad, those that are depressed, those that don’t know you personally, that you would have them get up from whatever they’re doing and come through here this afternoon.”
Williams added, “Would you offer a brand-new life to every person who’s confused about their identity, who’s confused about their sexuality, who feels that there are labels placed upon them that they can’t remove but don’t want?”
Organizers announced plans upon the conclusion of the speakers to walk from the Sylvan Theater around the Washington Monument grounds to the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool and back to the theater, where the event would end.
Among those attending the event as observers were Wayne Besen, executive director of the LGBTQ advocacy group Truth Wins Out, which since 2006 has waged public awareness campaigns opposing the “ex-gay” movement; and Jared Dixon, an official with Conversion Therapy Survivors, a group that provides support for people who have experienced what the group says were harmful effects of conversion therapy.
Dixon, who describes himself as a gay man in a fulfilling relationship with another gay man for the past nine years, said he entered conversion therapy back in 2011 as a 21-year-old college student at the urging of his parents, who raised him in a religious setting. He said the conversion therapy caused him to suffer depression that led to a suicide attempt.
He said he joined and became a member of the leadership team of Conversion Therapy Survivors, known as CT Survivors, after several years of therapy with LGBTQ supportive therapists who helped him fully accept himself “for who I am.”
Besen said he believes his group has been successful in debunking what he and other LGBTQ advocacy organizations have long pointed out – that attempts to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity through so-called conversion therapy or “reparative” therapy are strongly opposed as being harmful by all of the nation’s major medical and mental health professional associations, including the American Psychiatric Association and the American Medical Association.
Besen said widespread reports of how conversion therapy, including religious oriented “counseling” programs seeking to change people’s same-sex attractions have led to serious mental health problems, including suicide, led to the disbanding of several prominent “ex-gay” organizations, including Exodus International about five years ago.
But Besen said CHANGED, the group that organized the June 5 event on the Washington Monument grounds, reflects what he believes is an effort to revive the “ex-gay” movement through the use of sophisticated social media campaigns that he says will put many vulnerable people, especially young LGBTQ people, at risk.
“What we’re witnessing here is disturbing to me,” Besen said. “What we’re looking at is a slick rebranding and rebooting of the same toxic message,” he told the Washington Blade. “And they’re getting better at it.”
Besen noted that ex-gay organizers appear to have abandoned the “fire and brimstone” approach of denouncing homosexuality and LGBTQ people who don’t want to change and instead are expressing an outward “love” and “support” for LGBTQ people with the aim of leading them to become “free” from same-sex attractions if they choose to do so.
Many of the speakers at the June 5 Freedom March wore white T-shirts with a rainbow-colored design above the slogan, “Rainbow Revival.”
“So, we’re seeing a new and improved ex-gay industry right now,” Besen said. “And that’s why we’re upping our game too, in fighting them with our new campaigns.”
Besen was referring to Truth Win’s Out’s newly launched social media campaign to challenge what it calls a resurgent “ex-gay” industry.
“You can’t ‘pray away the gay’ and efforts to do so inevitably lead to denial, depression and despair,” Besen says in a statement released by his group. “Our videos will debunk the lies peddled by the Freedom March and other ‘ex-gay’ programs in an effort to educate and save lives,” he said.
Del. lawmakers seek to update LGBTQ language
Changing outdated references to sexual orientation
Delaware lawmakers are working to update the wording of the state’s non-discrimination laws by changing the outdated language of LGBTQ+ definitions.
House Bill 224 sponsor Rep. Kendra Johnson (D-Bear) introduced the bill earlier this month and it is scheduled to move through committee within the next 12 days. The bill was originally introduced in April as House Bill 155 and passed the Delaware House of Representatives, but was refiled because of a technical error in the title.
The bill would remove exclusive words and broaden definitions, such as including more than heterosexuality, homosexuality and bisexuality in sexual orientation.
“I think that at a more personal level and at a community level as well, it’s necessary and it’s inclusive,” Johnson said. “And isn’t that what we’re all striving for, a more inclusive community?”
Previous opposition to bill 155 was mainly centered around questions seeking clarity, Johnson said.
“I understand that people are asking questions from the space that they live in, so one of the things that someone asked me as it relates to gender identity, it’s like ‘Well what stops the person from deciding that their identity is this thing today and it’s something else tomorrow?’” Johnson said. “I don’t necessarily see that as opposition, I see it as someone who lives in a particular space has these assumptions about gender identity and sexual orientation and is seeking to understand, and if you’re open, you’re going to get it.”
Johnson noted that the chances of the bill being defeated during the Senate vote are low because of its inclusivity and modern updates to the language.
“It’s really about definitions, it’s about updating our code to be more reflective of what life is like today, plain and simple,” Johnson said. “As we continue to evolve as people and evolve with our thoughts, our language, all of those things have to evolve with us.”
