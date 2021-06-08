Local
Terry McAuliffe wins Va. Democratic gubernatorial primary
Former governor has pledged to expand LGBTQ rights in state
Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday easily won the Democratic primary in the race to succeed Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
McAuliffe won the gubernatorial primary with 61.8 percent of the vote.
Former state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) and finished second and third with 20.4 and 11.3 percent of the vote respectively. State Rep. Lee Carter (D-Manassas) and Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax finished fourth and fifth respectively.
Northam cannot run for a second consecutive term under the state’s constitution. McAuliffe, who was Virginia’s governor from 2014-2018, will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the general election.
The former Democratic National Committee chair as governor oversaw the extension of marriage rights to same-sex couples and vetoed religious freedom bills, among other things. McAuliffe’s platform notes passage of an anti-bullying law to protect students and prohibiting foster care and adoption agencies from discriminating against LGBTQ people are two of his LGBTQ-specific priorities if elected.
“As the next governor of Virginia, Terry will build on the progress he and Democrats have made over the past eight years to uplift and prioritize the LGBTQ+ community,” reads the platform. “Terry will address inequities and disparities that LGBTQ+ people, particularly people of color, experience by improving data collection and leveraging data to better direct resources to meet their unique needs.”
State Del. Hala Ayala (D-Prince William County) on Tuesday won the Democratic primary in the race to succeed Fairfax as lieutenant governor. Incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring defeated state Del. Jay Jones (D-Norfolk) in his race’s Democratic primary.
Virginia Republicans last month nominated Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares as their candidates for lieutenant governor and attorney general respectively.
Local
‘Ex gays’ hold rally on Washington Monument grounds
Speakers claim faith in Jesus helped them leave ‘LGBTQ identities’
About 200 people gathered at the outdoor Sylvan Theater on the grounds of the Washington Monument on June 5, for a rally and march to promote the debunked belief that people can change their sexual orientation from gay to straight through faith in Jesus Christ.
The event, which organizers called Freedom March, was led by an organization called CHANGED, which says on its website that it provides support for men and women who are sexually attracted to the same sex or who are “uncertain of their gender” who seek a transformation away from those characteristics.
More than a dozen people who self-identified as having changed their sexual orientation or gender identity spoke on the Sylvan Theater stage with a four-member band playing background music. A male vocalist sang religious hymns, creating an atmosphere of an Evangelical Christian church service.
“It is not about going from gay to straight,” said a man who identified himself as a minister named Joshua. “It is about going from lost to saved.”
Among the speakers were Ken Williams and Elizabeth Woning, who were identified as co-founders of CHANGED or the “Changed movement.”
“I’m a father of four and I’m a former LGBTQ identified person,” Williams told the gathering.
Like many of the speakers, Williams offered a prayer in which he said Jesus Christ saved him and many others by guiding them away from “temptations” leading them to same-sex attractions they do not want.
“I pray Father that you would wake up the people that are supposed to be crossing this path this afternoon,” he said. “I pray that those that are trapped, those that are sad, those that are depressed, those that don’t know you personally, that you would have them get up from whatever they’re doing and come through here this afternoon.”
Williams added, “Would you offer a brand-new life to every person who’s confused about their identity, who’s confused about their sexuality, who feels that there are labels placed upon them that they can’t remove but don’t want?”
Organizers announced plans upon the conclusion of the speakers to walk from the Sylvan Theater around the Washington Monument grounds to the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool and back to the theater, where the event would end.
Among those attending the event as observers were Wayne Besen, executive director of the LGBTQ advocacy group Truth Wins Out, which since 2006 has waged public awareness campaigns opposing the “ex-gay” movement; and Jared Dixon, an official with Conversion Therapy Survivors, a group that provides support for people who have experienced what the group says were harmful effects of conversion therapy.
Dixon, who describes himself as a gay man in a fulfilling relationship with another gay man for the past nine years, said he entered conversion therapy back in 2011 as a 21-year-old college student at the urging of his parents, who raised him in a religious setting. He said the conversion therapy caused him to suffer depression that led to a suicide attempt.
He said he joined and became a member of the leadership team of Conversion Therapy Survivors, known as CT Survivors, after several years of therapy with LGBTQ supportive therapists who helped him fully accept himself “for who I am.”
Besen said he believes his group has been successful in debunking what he and other LGBTQ advocacy organizations have long pointed out – that attempts to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity through so-called conversion therapy or “reparative” therapy are strongly opposed as being harmful by all of the nation’s major medical and mental health professional associations, including the American Psychiatric Association and the American Medical Association.
Besen said widespread reports of how conversion therapy, including religious oriented “counseling” programs seeking to change people’s same-sex attractions have led to serious mental health problems, including suicide, led to the disbanding of several prominent “ex-gay” organizations, including Exodus International about five years ago.
But Besen said CHANGED, the group that organized the June 5 event on the Washington Monument grounds, reflects what he believes is an effort to revive the “ex-gay” movement through the use of sophisticated social media campaigns that he says will put many vulnerable people, especially young LGBTQ people, at risk.
“What we’re witnessing here is disturbing to me,” Besen said. “What we’re looking at is a slick rebranding and rebooting of the same toxic message,” he told the Washington Blade. “And they’re getting better at it.”
Besen noted that ex-gay organizers appear to have abandoned the “fire and brimstone” approach of denouncing homosexuality and LGBTQ people who don’t want to change and instead are expressing an outward “love” and “support” for LGBTQ people with the aim of leading them to become “free” from same-sex attractions if they choose to do so.
Many of the speakers at the June 5 Freedom March wore white T-shirts with a rainbow-colored design above the slogan, “Rainbow Revival.”
“So, we’re seeing a new and improved ex-gay industry right now,” Besen said. “And that’s why we’re upping our game too, in fighting them with our new campaigns.”
Besen was referring to Truth Win’s Out’s newly launched social media campaign to challenge what it calls a resurgent “ex-gay” industry.
“You can’t ‘pray away the gay’ and efforts to do so inevitably lead to denial, depression and despair,” Besen says in a statement released by his group. “Our videos will debunk the lies peddled by the Freedom March and other ‘ex-gay’ programs in an effort to educate and save lives,” he said.
Local
Del. lawmakers seek to update LGBTQ language
Changing outdated references to sexual orientation
Delaware lawmakers are working to update the wording of the state’s non-discrimination laws by changing the outdated language of LGBTQ+ definitions.
House Bill 224 sponsor Rep. Kendra Johnson (D-Bear) introduced the bill earlier this month and it is scheduled to move through committee within the next 12 days. The bill was originally introduced in April as House Bill 155 and passed the Delaware House of Representatives, but was refiled because of a technical error in the title.
The bill would remove exclusive words and broaden definitions, such as including more than heterosexuality, homosexuality and bisexuality in sexual orientation.
“I think that at a more personal level and at a community level as well, it’s necessary and it’s inclusive,” Johnson said. “And isn’t that what we’re all striving for, a more inclusive community?”
Previous opposition to bill 155 was mainly centered around questions seeking clarity, Johnson said.
“I understand that people are asking questions from the space that they live in, so one of the things that someone asked me as it relates to gender identity, it’s like ‘Well what stops the person from deciding that their identity is this thing today and it’s something else tomorrow?’” Johnson said. “I don’t necessarily see that as opposition, I see it as someone who lives in a particular space has these assumptions about gender identity and sexual orientation and is seeking to understand, and if you’re open, you’re going to get it.”
Johnson noted that the chances of the bill being defeated during the Senate vote are low because of its inclusivity and modern updates to the language.
“It’s really about definitions, it’s about updating our code to be more reflective of what life is like today, plain and simple,” Johnson said. “As we continue to evolve as people and evolve with our thoughts, our language, all of those things have to evolve with us.”
Local
Del. governor issues Pride proclamation
‘The State of Delaware is an employer that is inclusive and equitable’
Delaware Gov. John Carney proclaimed June as LGBTQ+ Pride month.
The proclamation urges citizens to observe this month by “celebrating Pride Month at appropriate events and ceremonies across the state.”
The Delaware Department of Human Resources released an action plan that includes unifying a statewide gender identity and policy procedure and allowing preferred names and pronouns whenever legal and applicable, such as the state job application process.
“We are making it clear that we not only value a diverse workforce, but that diversity includes sexual orientation, gender identity or expression,” Carney said in a statement. “These state efforts to build an LGBTQ+ inclusive workplace is not just the right thing to do; it also sends a signal loud and clear – for current employees, future employees, and the Delaware community at large – that the State of Delaware is an employer that is inclusive and equitable, where diverse lived experiences are encouraged and celebrated.”
Gov. Carney failed to issue the Pride proclamation in 2018 after doing so in 2017, prompting backlash from the community. His communications director Jonathan Starkey said the lack of action was not meant to “diminish the significant contributions of Delaware’s LGBTQ community,” according to a 2018 Washington Blade article.
Terry McAuliffe wins Va. Democratic gubernatorial primary
Gallup Poll shows 70% approval for same-sex marriage
‘Ex gays’ hold rally on Washington Monument grounds
Del. lawmakers seek to update LGBTQ language
Del. governor issues Pride proclamation
Longtime LGBTQ activist, DC schools official Clark Ray dies
Vice president’s husband visits vaccination station at D.C. gay bar
Chile president backs marriage equality
Youngkin urges Loudoun County schools to reinstate suspended teacher
Photos | Dupont Underground ‘Royals’
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Obituary2 days ago
Longtime LGBTQ activist, DC schools official Clark Ray dies
-
World6 days ago
Uganda police arrest 44 people at LGBTQ shelter
-
National6 days ago
Pride Month Florida Day 2-DeSantis yanks LGBTQ funding
-
Local6 days ago
How D.C. is celebrating Pride this month
-
Politics6 days ago
Nebraska Governor unhappy about Pride flag at U.S. Embassy to Vatican
-
Local4 days ago
Vice president’s husband visits vaccination station at D.C. gay bar
-
News6 days ago
Secretary Granholm raises LGBTQ flag in recognition of Pride Month
-
Opinions6 days ago
Opinion | Corey Johnson for New York City Comptroller