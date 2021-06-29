‘Football is gay’ NFL vocalizes support of LGBTQ+ community in new ad

NEW YORK – The National Football League released an advert this past weekend as Pride month ends that articulates the league’s support of the LGBTQ+ community following the announcement last week by Las Vegas Raiders’ Defensive end Carl Nassib that he is gay.

Nassib became the first openly gay player who is active on an NFL team franchise roster.

The 30-second spot begins with the line, “Football is gay” as light cheering plays in the background.

“Football is lesbian. Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is queer. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is American. Football is accepting. Football is everything. Football is for everyone.”

“I am proud of the clear message this spot sends to the NFL’s LGBTQ+ fans: This game is unquestionably for you,” NFL senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Sam Rapoport, told Outsports magazine’s Cyd Zeigler. “I will be playing its first line over and over in my head all season.”

The League’s chief marketing officer Tim Ellis noted in a statement, “This spot is about celebrating Pride, and the importance of inclusion. It’s imperative that we use our voice and leverage the NFL platform to drive positive change, which includes supporting what our players care about and what they stand for.”

Zeigler pointed out, “‘Imperative.’ Think about that. The NFL’s chief marketing officer called it “imperative” to make sure LGBTQ athletes and fans are accepted in the league. Please, stop telling me the NFL and America aren’t ready for a gay football player- Stop,” Zeigler wrote.

“For the league to release a video saying “football is gay” is revolutionary. For far too long people have held the belief that the NFL and the sport of football are anti-gay. They have been wrong for years. That the NFL would release this video knowing well that it will anger a segment of its fanbase is a huge societal statement. The NFL is the most powerful cultural institution in America. This statement of support and inclusion will resonate deeply,” he added.