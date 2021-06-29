National
‘Football is gay’ NFL vocalizes support of LGBTQ+ community in new ad
‘It’s imperative that we use our voice to drive positive change, supporting what our players care about and what they stand for’
NEW YORK – The National Football League released an advert this past weekend as Pride month ends that articulates the league’s support of the LGBTQ+ community following the announcement last week by Las Vegas Raiders’ Defensive end Carl Nassib that he is gay.
Nassib became the first openly gay player who is active on an NFL team franchise roster.
The 30-second spot begins with the line, “Football is gay” as light cheering plays in the background.
“Football is lesbian. Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is queer. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is American. Football is accepting. Football is everything. Football is for everyone.”
“I am proud of the clear message this spot sends to the NFL’s LGBTQ+ fans: This game is unquestionably for you,” NFL senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Sam Rapoport, told Outsports magazine’s Cyd Zeigler. “I will be playing its first line over and over in my head all season.”
The League’s chief marketing officer Tim Ellis noted in a statement, “This spot is about celebrating Pride, and the importance of inclusion. It’s imperative that we use our voice and leverage the NFL platform to drive positive change, which includes supporting what our players care about and what they stand for.”
Zeigler pointed out, “‘Imperative.’ Think about that. The NFL’s chief marketing officer called it “imperative” to make sure LGBTQ athletes and fans are accepted in the league. Please, stop telling me the NFL and America aren’t ready for a gay football player- Stop,” Zeigler wrote.
“For the league to release a video saying “football is gay” is revolutionary. For far too long people have held the belief that the NFL and the sport of football are anti-gay. They have been wrong for years. That the NFL would release this video knowing well that it will anger a segment of its fanbase is a huge societal statement. The NFL is the most powerful cultural institution in America. This statement of support and inclusion will resonate deeply,” he added.
Supreme Court declines to hear Gavin Grimm case
Transgender man challenged Va. school district’s bathroom policy
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the case of a former high school student who challenged his Virginia school district’s bathroom policy.
Gavin Grimm was a sophomore at Gloucester County High School when he filed a federal lawsuit against the Gloucester County School District’s policy that prohibited students from using bathrooms and locker rooms that did not correspond with their “biological gender.”
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond in 2016 ruled in Grimm’s favor.
The Supreme Court in 2017 was scheduled to hear oral arguments in his case, but the justices sent it back to the 4th Circuit after then-President Trump rescinded guidance to public schools that said Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 requires them to allow transgender students to use bathrooms based on their gender identity.
A federal judge in 2019 ruled in favor of Grimm, but the Gloucester County School District appealed the decision. The 4th Circuit in August 2020 once again ruled in favor of Grimm.
“I am glad that my years-long fight to have my school see me for who I am is over,” said Grimm in an American Civil Liberties Union press release. “Being forced to use the nurse’s room, a private bathroom, and the girl’s room was humiliating for me, and having to go to out-of-the-way bathrooms severely interfered with my education. Trans youth deserve to use the bathroom in peace without being humiliated and stigmatized by their own school boards and elected officials.”
Josh Block, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU LGBTQ and HIV Project, in the press release noted it “is the third time in recent years that the Supreme Court has allowed appeals court decisions in support of transgender students to stand.”
“This is an incredible victory for Gavin and for transgender students around the country,” said Block. “Our work is not yet done, and the ACLU is continuing to fight against anti-trans laws targeting trans youth in states around the country.”
Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David also praised the Supreme Court’s decision.
“Everyone has the right to high-quality, public education without the fear of being discriminated against simply for being brave enough to show up as you truly are,” said David. “This is a battle Gavin Grimm has been fighting for over four years — we are grateful that his resilience, courage and determination has finally been rewarded.”
The Supreme Court’s decision in the Grimm case comes against the backdrop of bills in Florida and other states that ban trans athletes from participating in high school and college sports teams that correspond with their gender identity.
The Loudoun County School Board last month suspended a physical education teacher who said he would not use a student’s preferred pronouns to refer to them. The teacher has been reinstated, but efforts to implement a Virginia Department of Education directive to school districts to make their policies more trans-friendly have been met with vocal opposition.
The Biden administration on June 16 officially announced that Title XI prohibits discrimination against LGBTQ students.
State Department flies Pride flag for first time
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman among ceremony participants
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley were among those who helped raise the Progress Pride flag at the State Department on Friday.
Sherman noted it is the first time “a flag recognizing the LGBTQI+ community will fly over State Department headquarters.” Sherman also pointed out the so-called “lavender scare” during which upwards of 1,000 State Department personnel lost their jobs because of their sexual orientation.
“Our mission is to serve the interests of the United States and to promote American values around the world,” said Sherman. “Our ability to stand up for human rights, for democracy and for justice overseas is utterly dependent on the actions we take here at home. As much as progress we have made, as we are celebrating today, we still have to work to do to guarantee equality for LGBTQI+ people in our workplaces, in our schools, at the Department of State, in our government and in our society.”
“We raise the Progress flag today as a signal to people everywhere that the United States is firmly committed to doing that work and for fighting for LGBTQI+ people at home and everywhere,” added Sherman. “We raise this flag in recognition as well as the countless civil service and foreign service officers, locally employed staff, contractors, even us appointees, past and present, who have worked to change the State Department, the country and the world for the better.”
Abercrombie-Winstanley, who Secretary of State Antony Blinken appointed as the State Department’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer in April, in her remarks noted her two children are gay. Abercrombie-Winstanley also reiterated her commitment to help ensure the State Department’s workforce becomes more diverse.
“We lead the department’s efforts to ensure that the workforce of the United States State Department comes to look like the country which we lovingly represent,” she said. “We must finally ensure equitable career outcomes for all of our employees.”
Jeff Anderson, president of GLIFAA, an association of LGBTQ employees of Foreign Service agencies, opened the ceremony.
“Today we are flying this Progress Pride flag for many people and in doing so we are remembering and honoring those who serve and have served our country with honor and dignity and we are inspiring a new generation of public servants to enter their doors, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation,” he said.
The ceremony took place less than five months after President Biden signed a memorandum that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ rights abroad.
Blinken in April announced the State Department will once again allow U.S. diplomatic institutions to fly the Pride flag. State Department spokesperson Ned Price a few weeks later told the Washington Blade that decriminalization of consensual same-sex sexual relations is one of the five priorities for the White House in its efforts to promote LGBTQ rights abroad.
The White House on Friday announced it named Jessica Stern, executive director of OutRight Action International, a global LGBTQ advocacy group, as the next special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ rights abroad. Stern is among those who attended the flag raising ceremony.
Biden holds reception for LGBTQ leaders: ‘Pride is back at the White House’
Anti-trans bills denounced as ‘bullying disguised as legislation’
President Biden commemorated Pride Month for first his year in office on Friday with a reception at the White House, detailing the initiatives his administration has made on behalf of the LGBTQ community and declaring “Pride is Back at the White House.”
“We’re also making progress, but I know we still have a long way to go, a lot of work to do,” Biden said. “We must protect the gains we’ve made and fend off the cruel and unconscionable attacks that we’re seeing now to ensure the full promise of dignity and equal protection.”
Joining Biden on stage for the reception in the East Room was first lady Jill Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who could claim historic status of participating in the event as the first openly gay official to obtain Senate confirmation for a Cabinet-level role.
Buttigieg, paying heed to his spouse, Chasten Buttigieg, who was seated in the audience, said being able to serve in the Biden administration as an openly gay man was important.
“Not that long ago, well within the lifetimes of many people in this room, being outed could be disqualifying from public service, any public service — not just being a Cabinet officer, or a member of the military, but being a bookkeeper or an astronomer,” Buttigieg said, making a reference to Frank Kameny’s termination from the U.S. government in the 1950s.
A heavy focus of the event was the wave of state laws against transgender youth, including restricting their access to transition-related health care and schools sports. Biden called them “nothing but bullying disguised as legislation.”
“These are some of the ugliest, un-American bills I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been around a while,” Biden said.
Listing the initiatives his administration has undertaken for the LGBTQ community, Biden recalled he signed an executive order on his first day in office against anti-LGBTQ discrimination that have led to non-discrimination measures stemming from various federal agencies.
Two other news items on same day— Biden signing a congressional resolution designating the Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial and the appointment of Jessica Stern as international envoy for LGBTQ human rights, also were part of Biden’s remarks.
Biden also renewed his call to pass the Equality Act, legislation he said in the 2020 election would be priority, but has languished in Congress and is all but dead.
Introducing Biden at the event was Ashton Mota, a 16-year-old transgender advocate from Lowell, Mass., and a leader with the GenderCool Project.
Mota, delivering a personal speech about his transition and his advocacy for transgender youths, thanked President Biden for the actions taken by his administration
“Mr. President, thank you for having our back,” Mota said.
Notables in attendance, and pointed out by Biden, were Assistant Secretary for Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender presidential appointee to obtain U.S. Senate confirmation; Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender state senator; Virginia State Del. Danica Roem, the first openly transgender elected and seated to a state legislature.
Biden, who signed an executive order reversing President Trump’s transgender military ban, also pointed out in the audience Lt. Col. Bree Fram, a high-ranking openly trans service member.
Members of the Congress were are openly LGBTQ were also in attendance for the event, including Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas). A notable absence, however, was Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the only out bisexual in Congress.
Ruben Gonzales, executive director of the LGBTQ Victory Institute, was also in attendance at the event and pointed out it included many LGBTQ appointees his organization has supported.
“It’s something to celebrate,” Gonzalez said. “It’s great to see a collection of so many appointees, LGBT leaders in a space together to be welcomed and affirmed by this administration. I think it’s a testament to what Biden is creating.”
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article misspelled the name of Ruben Gonzales. The Blade regrets the error.
