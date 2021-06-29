Politics
Shaheen, Murkowski reintroduce Global Respect Act
Bill would sanction foreign nationals behind anti-LGBTQ human rights abuses
Two U.S. senators on Tuesday reintroduced a bill that would sanction foreign nationals who are responsible for human rights abuses against LGBTQ people.
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) reintroduced the Global Respect Act. Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Edward Markey (D-Mass.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) have co-sponsored the measure.
“No one should be subjected to discrimination — ever, but sadly we see it happening every day and to utmost extreme forms,” said Murkowski in a press release. “This bill sends a strong signal that the United States prioritizes equality for all and puts human rights front and center — that we won’t stand by idly and let persecution to any group of people go unnoticed or without consequence. By creating and strengthening repercussions for those who carry out human rights violations, my hope is that we prevent it from happening in the first place.”
Shaheen added it is “unconscionable that LGBTI communities around the world face persecution, jail and murder because of who they love and how they identify.”
“The U.S. has a moral imperative to make clear to the international community that LGBTI rights are human rights,” said the New Hampshire Democrat. “I’m proud to lead this bipartisan effort to hold accountable individuals who trample on the rights of their citizens by committing clear human rights violations. This bill empowers the administration with enhanced authority to ensure violators face repercussions and expand protections for LGBTI folks around the world.”
Shaheen in 2016 sponsored a version of the Global Respect Act. Rhode Island Congressman first introduced the bill in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014.
President Biden in February signed a memorandum that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ rights abroad. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told the Washington Blade last month that responding to human rights abuses based on a person’s gender identity and sexual orientation is one of the White House’s five global LGBTQ rights priorities.
The State Department last July banned Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov from traveling to the U.S. because of his “involvement in gross violations of human rights in the Chechen Republic” that includes a continued anti-LGBTQ crackdown. The U.S. in 2017 sanctioned Kadyrov under the Magnitsky Act, a law that freezes the assets of Russian citizens who commit human rights abuses and prevents them from obtaining U.S. visas.
The U.S. in 2017 sanctioned then-Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, who carried out an anti-LGBTQ crackdown in his country, under an expanded version of the Magnitsky Act known as the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.
The previous administration in 2019 banned Mariela Castro, the daughter of former Cuban President Raúl Castro who spearheads LGBTQ issues in Cuba as director of the country’s National Center for Sexual Education, her siblings and her father from traveling to the U.S. Activists who publicly criticize Mariela Castro and her country’s government are among those who continue to face harassment and arrest.
News
Psaki: Biden’s LGBTQ work sends ‘an important message around the world’
A trio of initiatives on same day for Pride Month
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday the initiatives President Biden has undertaken for the “do send an important message around the world” as an example of American values.
Psaki, responding to a question from the Washington Blade, made the comments on the day Biden held a Pride reception at the White House, named the U.S. envoy for international LGBTQ human rights and signed a measure designating the Pulse nightclub as a national memorial.
The Blade had asked how those initiatives place in Biden’s larger domestic and foreign policy and whether they fall short of his campaign promise to sign the Equality Act into law.
“Let me start with the first one because I think that’s an important question, because what we do here and the values that we advocate for in the United States do send an important message around the world, and sometimes we forget that,” Psaki said.
Predicting Biden’s work in the Pride reception that was to come in later day, Psaki said Biden would renew his call for passage of the Equality Act in Congress as he enumerates his accomplishments on LGBTQ issues.
“The president will outline, of course, the historic steps his administration has taken, but he will also renew his calls on the Senate to swiftly pass the Equality Act and provide overdue, explicit civil rights protections to LGBTQ people and families across the country,” Psaki said.
Psaki also said Biden would denounce the latest wave of state anti-transgender laws “as un-American and legislation disguised as bullying.” With the respect to the LGBTQ international human rights positions, Psaki said the position “will be critical to advancing his agenda overseas and around the world.”
With Biden momentarily about the sign the congressional resolution designating the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., as a national monument, Psaki in response to a follow-up question from the Blade said he had no immediate plans to the visit the site, but “maybe” that would happen.
“I don’t have anything to preview in terms of travel beyond next week,” Psaki said. “Maybe — we don’t work too far ahead in planning around these parts, but certainly the fact that he’s signing this legislation today sends a clear message about his commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, and to commemorating what was a tragedy in our nation’s history.”
News
House approves data collection measure for LGBTQ-owned businesses
Ritchie Torres sponsors bill on lending practices
The U.S. House approved on Thursday legislation aimed at supporting LGBTQ business owners by requiring financial institutions to report their lending practices with them.
The legislation, H.R. 1443, or the LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement & Investment Act, was approved by a 252-176 largely along party lines. The 219 Democrats who voted in favor of the bill were joined by 33 Republicans.
Specifically, the legislation requires financial institutions to credit application data from LGBTQ-owned businesses to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for the purposes of enforcing fair-lending laws. Currently, this data is reported regarding women-owned, minority-owned, and small businesses, the bill text says.
Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), the first openly gay Afro-Latino election to Congress, is the sponsor of the legislation in the House and after the vote displayed on Twitter the official tally sheet for the legislation.
The White House issued a formal Statement of Administration Policy in favor of the legislation on Wednesday declaring the Biden administration’s support for the bill.
“Too often, businesses from underserved communities, including the LGBTQ community, struggle to access capital and credit,” the statement says. “This bill recognizes these challenges and takes steps to increase transparency and accountability around lending to LGBTQ-owned small businesses.”
The House voted to approve the legislation after earlier this month to proceed without regular order and bring the bill directly to vote, which requires a two-thirds majority, was blocked by House Republicans.
Rep. Nikema Williams (R-Ga.) was among the lawmakers who voted in favor of the bill and said in a statement the legislation “will ensure LGBTQ business owners are treated fairly.”
“As we Build Back Better after this pandemic, it is essential that we ensure that all of our small businesses have the resources they need to thrive,” Williams said. “Until we understand the extent of anti-LGBTQ discrimination in lending, we cannot guarantee that every small business owner has fair access to credit. I am proud to support and co-sponsor this legislation as we continue to celebrate Pride Month and work to end all forms of discrimination.”
The legislation now heads to the U.S. Senate. It’s unclear whether the chamber, which is split 50-50 along party lines, will have the necessary support to either bring up or approve the legislation.
News
Kamala Harris addresses LGBTQ community activists at White House roundtable
VP calls herself ‘long-standing ally of the community’
Vice President Kamala Harris addressed LGBTQ leaders Wednesday at White House roundtable in recognition of Pride Month, declaring “there’s a lot of work to be done” in terms of LGBTQ issues.
“You as community activists, you all have your eyes and ears to the ground,” Harris said in her prepared remarks for the event, which took took place in the Ceremonial Office of the Vice President next to the White House.
Harris, speaking in her prepared remarks that lasted about five minutes, touted the efforts of the Biden administration in advancing LGBTQ rights, including the most recent announcement from the Department of Veterans Affairs it would begin to cover gender reassignment surgery for transgender veterans.
Looking forward, Harris said passage of the Equality Act, legislation that would expand the prohibition of anti-LGBTQ discrimination under federal law, was among the work items to be completed.
“We still don’t have full rights when it comes to employment, housing — things of that nature,” Harris said. “So there’s a lot of work to be done.”
Harris, calling herself a “long-standing ally of the community” also identified her past efforts in support of LGBTQ community, going back her time as San Francisco District Attorney when she created for an LGBTQ hate crimes unit, then as California attorney general pushed the state to become the first to outlaw LGBTQ panic defense in court.
“You are the voices of so many who probably will never walk into this room, and probably over the course of time were not thought to be invited into this room,” Harris concluded.
Harris also talked about ongoing violence against the transgender community as well as the wave of new state legislatures against transgender youth, restricting their access to school sports and transition-related care.
The LGTBTQ leaders in attendance at the event were, per the White House:
- Imani Woody, Founder, Mary’s House
- Amiri Nash, DC Youth Poet Laureate
- Marcelle Afram, Chef and Co-Owner, Shababi Palestinian Rotisserie Chicken
- D Ojeda, Policy Advocate, National Center for Trans Equality
- Mia Ives-Rublee, Director of Disability Justice Initiative, Center for American Progress
- Anthony Musa, Chair, Pride in Federal Service & Sanctions Licensing Officer, U.S. Department of the Treasury
The Washington Blade attempted to shout out a question after Harris’ remarks on efforts to reach out on the Equality Act, but it was drowned out by other reporters’ inquiries as White House staffers escorted the pool out of the Ceremonial Room.
CORRECTION: An initial version of this article, quoting a list of attendees given by the White House, misspelled the name of Mia Ives-Rublee. Also, a Whitman-Walker official was incorrectly listed as an attendee. The Blade regrets the errors.
