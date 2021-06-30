World
Cameroon group works to protect, empower LGBTQ community
Working For Our Wellbeing operates throughout country
Nkwain Hamlet is the president and executive director of of Working For Our Wellbeing, an LGBTQ advocacy organization in Douala, Cameroon’s bustling economic capital, that works toward providing queer Cameroonians with access to safety and a chance to live confident, fully self-actualized lives in a society that is nothing but vilely queerphobic. Hamlet recently spoke with the Washington Blade about his LGBTQ advocacy and future representation in the country’s government.
“Cameroon, at all stages, is in a transition point. Whether it’s the presidency, ministerial roles, or different members of parliament, or even the Senate. We even have one of the oldest members of parliament in Africa,” he says about the possibility of an LGBTQ politician emerging in the country. “So, I think that in upcoming years, it will be a moment!”
Pushing Cameroon towards acceptance
Cameroon, like many African countries, has a culture of queerphobia that colonialism brought. Before Germany, and later France and the U.K, seized Cameroonian land and resources — wiping away any sense of freedom, agency and culture that existed in opposition to eurocentrism — queerness in what is now Cameroon was the norm.
Native Cameroonians practiced homoeroticism, with men being allowed to have consensual sex with other men. Women could also marry other women and establish same-sex households.
“Among the Pangwe people of present-day Cameroon and Gabon, homosexual intercourse was practiced between males of all ages,” reports Bernadine Evaristo for The Guardian.
Nankiti Nofuru for the Global Press Journal also reports about the Balong ethnic group.
“The Balong tradition allows women to marry to other women in cases where women are barren or have no children. Even women who want additional children but are unable to conceive them may marry other women,” reported Nofaru
So, for Hamlet, whose goal is to advocate for all queer people in Cameroon by affording them the space to confidently inhabit their queerness, one of his organization’s focal points is to participate in politics and make queerness a national conversation that will encourage the government to establish wholly-protected human rights for LGBTQ individuals.
“We currently don’t have any representation at the parliamentary level,” says Hamlet. “And because of this, we want to make sure that [LGBTQ people] are reflected and have role models in [this country’s] political positions.”
Cameroon’s future elections are on Hamlet’s mind, and he has famliarized himself with conversations surrounding the necessity to make sure that queer people are not only acknowledged in politics, but involved in decision-making processes. He emphasizes that there is a need for someone queer to step out, penetrate the politics scene and engage with the government.
Carrying this out, however, does not come without its hindrances. Hamlet recognizes one has to negotiate two realities in order to be a successful out LGBTQ politician in a predominantly queerphobic Cameroon.
“[To be a politician], you have to come out and embrace the political question of who is for you and who isn’t. And also, you have to think about who will support your candidacy and political agenda financially,” says Hamlet.
He notes that financial support can exist through entrepreneurs and other influential figures who support the LGBTQ movement. Attaining it can nevertheless be exacting as many of them fear the public backlash that ensues after standing in favor of what Cameroonian nationals consider controversial identity issues.
“[Entrepreneurs] may not want to give their position regarding identity issues, and because of the backlash, you see them deleting their messages whether on Twitter or Facebook. So, you just have to identify who these people are and know that they’re open-minded and [will work in your favor],” says Hamlet.
Making sure no one is left behind
Cameroon for years has been embroiled in the Anglophone Crisis, a civil war that stems from a conflict between Anglophone and Francophone Cameroonians, and their fight to maintain their respective colonial legacies, especially with regards to law and education.
BBC reports eight out of Cameroon’s 10 semi-autonomous administrative regions are Francophone, while the other two are Anglophone. English-speaking Cameroonians consequently face discrmination because they are excluded from lucrative employment opportunities and a chance at significant political representation as “government documents are often only published in French, even though English is also an official language.” Cameroon’s education system is also Francophone-centric, and it has created disparities because English-speaking areas are subjected to French standards, even though they inherited the British education system.
Reuters reports the Anglophone Crisis as recently as 2020 has killed approximately 3,500 people. The violence has displaced 700,000 people from their homes as English-speaking groups fight to break away from the predominantly French-speaking government.
The crisis has quickly become an LGBTQ human rights issue for Hamlet and Working For Our Wellbeing because a queer population exists in the two Anglophone regions: Northwest and Southwest. Hamlet describes the situation as “catastrophic” when speaking about how the conflict has affected his organization’s work.
“A lot of the work we do involves educating heterosexual people in the Francophone zones on tolerance and acceptance. Now that this conflict exists, our work becomes challenging because we are not able to reach the Anglophone zones as effectively as we are able to reach the Francophone zones,” says Hamlet.
He also notes LGBTQ people in the area are “in a death trap.” It therefore feels to him when he tackles national advocacy work that there is a gap because his organization is unable to reach Anglophone LGBTQ individuals without encountering diffculties.
Working For Our Wellbeing is nevertheless redefining their strategies to better equip themselves to reach out to LGBTQ Cameroonians in the country’s English-speaking areas. Part of this includes the development of a stringent security plan and analyzing the day-to-day situation to ensure that Anglophone LGBTQ individuals can be fiercely advocated for without the organization facing any repercussions. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and Cameroon’s general political crisis have made it imperative to advocate on behalf queer Anglophones with the utmost care and sensitivity.
Imparting hope and joy to the LGBTQ community
As this month nears the end and many countries around the world conclude their Pride celebrations, Working For Our Wellbeing’s festivities are in full force, with preparations for a poetry competition fully underway. There will also be a round-table conversation that will welcome open-minded members of the general public interested in discussing and learning more about LGBTQ issues in Cameroon.
“We’ve been hit hard by the law, and with everything, so we want to celebrate ourselves,” says Hamlet. “We are ready.”
Working For Our Wellbeing after Pride will continue to do what it knows best: Caring for LGBTQ Cameroonians. Whether it’s providing temporary shelter for queer people who have been rejected by their families or empowering them to be financially independent, one thing that is certain is that Hamlet and his organization will put LGBTQ Cameroonians first, normalize queerness and establish a culture akin to that which existed pre-colonialism.
World
Inter-American court rules Honduras responsible for transgender woman’s murder
Vicky Hernández killed after 2009 coup
Reportar Sin Miedo is the Washington Blade’s media partner in Honduras. Reportar Sin Miedo published an original version of this article on their website on Monday.
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — In an unprecedented decision in the history of Honduras, the Honduran state was found guilty today of the extrajudicial execution of transgender activist Vicky Hernández, which occurred on the night of June 28-29, 2009.
The crime occurred during a curfew after the coup that overthrew former President Manuel Zelaya to install Roberto Micheletti’s de facto government.
The Inter-American Court of Human Rights’ ruling against the Honduran state is a milestone in the history of justice in the country and for LGBTIQ+ populations in Latin America.
This ruling, unprecedented in Honduran history, came after 12 years of struggle by Hernández’s family and a team of professionals led by Red Lésbica Cattrachas, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and other Honduran organizations.
The ruling against the Honduran state, and in favor of Vicky’s family, is an extraordinary event that will result in more protection for all trans, lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Honduras. It is also a precedent for any LGBTIQ+ person violated in Latin America due to discrimination.
Twelve years of fighting for Vicky
The court’s decision against the state of Honduras is the culmination of 12 years of work by a team of lawyers and Hernández’s family. The trans activist was 26-years-old when she was murdered by state security forces, according to her lawyers’ arguments.
The defense work culminated in two virtual hearings before the court in November 2020 in which experts and witnesses from Honduras and the rest of the Americas participated.
Hernández’s lawyers throughout the hearings argued that the Honduran state security forces were responsible for her death, since they were the only ones who could move freely through the streets of San Pedro Sula during the post-coup curfew.
The defense also argued that the State did not perform an autopsy on the corpse or hid it with the excuse that Hernández suffered from HIV/AIDS.
For Cattrachas Coordinator Indyra Mendoza, the important thing is to get “the court to rule on the extrajudicial execution and to investigate the chain of command. Why? Because this makes us equal in the Honduran collective imaginary.”
Justice for all
With today’s guilty verdict against the state of Honduras, justice has been achieved not only for Vicky’s death, because 14 trans women, 16 gay men and many more people were murdered during the coup, according to Mendoza.
This unprecedented sentence means more than justice in Vicky’s case.
“This is the opening for them to see that no struggle is exclusive to one group of people,” Mendoza adds. “If the amnesty given in the coup d’état is eliminated, it would be a great LGTBI contribution to this country where the human rights of journalists, lawyers, defenders of indigenous territories, Garifunas and villagers are violated.”
It is a huge win for Vicky’s mother, Rosa Hernández, who has been demanding “justice for all” for 11 years.
“They have to respect the rights of them for being trans and of them for being lesbians, because they are human. Why discriminate against them? There can’t be discrimination,” adds Rosa, who is 66-years-old.
This brave woman has been at the forefront of the struggle to vindicate the memory of trans women from San Pedro Sula, in northern Honduras, for the past 11 years. With this ruling, her dream of justice is fulfilled.
World
State Department criticizes latest Istanbul Pride crackdown
Journalist among 20 people detained on Saturday
The State Department on Monday expressed concerned over the latest police crackdown against participants in an Istanbul Pride march.
Reuters and other media outlets reported police in riot gear on Saturday used tear gas to disperse march participants near Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue.
Videos posted to social media show officers pushing and dragging people who were waiving Pride flags. Reuters cited local media reports that indicate a journalist was among the upwards of 20 people who were detained.
“We are concerned by the recent prevention of the exercise of freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly in Istanbul,” tweeted State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday. “We remain committed to promoting human rights and call on Turkish authorities to respect fundamental freedoms for all, including LGBTQI+ persons.”
We are concerned by the recent prevention of the exercise of freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly in Istanbul. We remain committed to promoting human rights and call on Turkish authorities to respect fundamental freedoms for all, including LGBTQI+ persons.
— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) June 28, 2021
Reuters reported Istanbul authorities banned the march. They have also thwarted previous Pride events.
Police in 2017 arrested nearly two dozen people who defied a ban on Pride events. They used tear gas and plastic bullets to disperse LGBTQ activists who tried to march from Taksim Square.
Police in 2015 used tear gas and water cannons against people who were about to participate in another Istanbul Pride march.
The Washington Blade has reached out to LGBTQ activists in Istanbul for more comment.
World
White House names Jessica Stern as next US envoy for global LGBTQ rights
Council for Global Equality praises appointment
The White House on Friday announced it has named Jessica Stern as the next special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ rights abroad.
Stern for the past 11 years has been the executive director of OutRight Action International, a global LGBTQ advocacy group. The White House in its announcement notes Stern is also an adjunct associate professor at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.
“Serving as OutRight’s executive director has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Stern in an OutRight Action press release that announced her appointment and departure from the organization. “I can think of no organization that works with more integrity, more skillful staff, more motivated board members, more valued partners or greater impact. After 11 years with OutRight, leaving will be bittersweet, but I know that the organization could not be stronger.”
Then-Secretary of State John Kerry in 2015 announced the position within the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor. It had remained vacant since 2017.
President Biden in February signed a memorandum that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ rights abroad. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his confirmation hearing pledged to make the envoy an ambassador level post, but the White House’s announcement about Stern’s appointment does not refer to her as such.
Stern was also a vocal critic of the previous administration over its LGBTQ rights record, among other issues.
“Another Trump administration would mean more funding for U.S.-based right-wing organizations to spread homophobia and transphobia globally,” Stern told the Washington Blade last October in a statement ahead of the presidential election. “It would mean more opposition to life-saving global institutions that serve LGBTIQ people, like the World Health Organization. It would mean more examples of the U.S. forging coalitions to oppose social justice movements and equal recognition of the family with some of the most conservative countries in the world.”
The Council for Global Equality in a statement congratulated Stern over her appointment.
“The special envoy is a key leadership position at the State Department and Jessica Stern is a respected leader in the global movement for LGBTQI equality,” it said on its blog. “We could not imagine a better choice to lead President Biden’s vision for equality and human rights abroad.”
Vandalism of Logan Circle Barbie doll display goes viral
Arlington police chief attends ‘Pride with the Police’
State Department to issue gender-neutral passports
How do you solve the Kyrsten Sinema problem?
Unas 18 mil personas participan en XXV marcha del Orgullo en El Salvador
Supreme Court declines to hear Gavin Grimm case
July 4 in Rehoboth: fireworks return but Freddie’s is delayed
Inter-American court rules Honduras responsible for transgender woman’s murder
State Department criticizes latest Istanbul Pride crackdown
‘Football is gay’ NFL vocalizes support of LGBTQ+ community in new ad
