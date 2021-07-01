Opinion | Stolen Supreme Court is an accomplice to crimes against equality

On Nov. 4, 2020, the tireless fight for LGBTQ rights once again found itself at the mercy of the Supreme Court when justices heard arguments in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. Two years earlier, the City of Philadelphia cancelled its contract with Catholic Social Services because the foster agency does not screen or consider same-sex couples for child placement, arguing this practice was in violation of the city’s non-discrimination ordinance.

On June 17, 2021 — juxtaposed with Pride month celebrations across the country — the stolen Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling upholding the city’s decision, giving a nod to bigotry, rekindling the perpetual fight for LGBTQ rights and reaffirming that the current court is a willing accomplice in crimes against equality.

The war being waged against the LGBTQ community under the guise of “sincerely held religious beliefs” is far from over. For years, state legislatures have passed unjust laws allowing businesses and organizations to discriminate against people simply based on who they love. The federal government is also no stranger to demonizing LGBTQ Americans, having long upheld policies like “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and the transgender service member ban. I’m privileged to have played a role in working to overturn these policies that subjected LGBTQ Americans to unfair treatment under the law. Now I’m working to expand the Supreme Court as an extension of that same fight.

LGBTQ Americans have won and defended their rights against the discriminatory tactics employed by state and federal governments, but not without pain and hardship all along the way. For decades, gender and sexual minorities have marched in the streets, amplifying calls for equality and fair treatment under the eyes of the law, yearning for the day when their sexual orientation and gender identity can no longer be leveraged against them as tools of discrimination and hate.

The Fulton ruling is an early warning of the damage barreling toward equality, fairness, and justice at the hands of the hyper-partisan Supreme Court.

While others have (rightly) noted that the decision could have been worse, I take little comfort in that fact. The court’s progressive justices being forced to compromise with bigots to avoid an even more disastrous outcome is a sign of how far we have fallen in just the few short years since the court made marriage equality the law of the land.

Taken together with the court’s previous rulings in Hobby Lobby and Masterpiece Cakeshop, the Fulton ruling sends a clear signal that the court, at a minimum, could wind up killing non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans by a thousand cuts, as it may chip away at non-discrimination protections slowly over time rather than in one fell swoop. The trajectory is cause for deep concern.

We’ve arrived at a dark and critical time in the great experiment of our democracy. The Supreme Court has been stolen, and the rights of millions of Americans are at stake. As of late, conservatives have spared no opportunity to obstruct Americans’ fundamental rights. The stolen Supreme Court is poised to uphold these egregious attacks, subjecting countless Americans to discrimination.

Ultimately, expanding the Supreme Court is the only way to hold the federal government accountable and prevent them from walking our democracy backwards. Unless something is done to reverse the dangerous course we’re on, the current stolen Supreme Court is destined to continue ruling on the wrong side of equality. The rights of every single American are under assault.

The Court also finds itself on the wrong side of the will of the American people. Seventy percent of Americans support marriage equality according to Gallup’s latest Values and Beliefs poll, a number that has trended upwards since the question was first asked in 1996. But instead of following the modernization of beliefs on LGBTQ rights and more, the court has been abused as a means to enshrine minority rule and force primitive beliefs on the American people.

Working at the forefront of both of these issues, court expansion and LGBTQ rights share a common theme — they were both once considered political fringe issues. But the assault on equality and our democracy by conservatives thrust these issues into the political spotlight. “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was repealed, freeing thousands of troops from the shackles of fear that revealing their sexual orientation could earn them a dishonorable discharge. The transgender troop ban was overturned — though the Trump administration temporarily reinstated it in 2019 to score cheap political points with his base. And Obergfell v. Hodges secured marriage equality for every American.

Thanks to that ruling and others that have preserved, protected, and granted equality to LGBTQ Americans, advocates have long viewed the Supreme Court as defenders of democracy. But as of late, the court has demonstrated it is instead a grave threat to decades of progress we’ve realized through generations of hard work. Congress must act swiftly to pass the Judiciary Act of 2021, the only way to effectively expand the court and restore balance and trust to the apogee of our democracy.

For so many LGBTQ Americans, equality means adopting children, getting married, donating blood, and having a job without fearing their sexuality or gender identity would jeopardize their career. These rights and privileges are taken for granted by so many Americans who are not treated as “lesser than” because of the color of their skin or who they love.

When the Supreme Court ruled that marriage equality was the law of the land, “Love Wins” became a mantra that resonated across the world. But love has no standing in a stolen Supreme Court. And apparently, neither does equality.

Aaron Belkin is director of the Palm Center and of Take Back the Court, and a political science professor at San Francisco State University.