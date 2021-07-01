Opinions
Opinion | Stolen Supreme Court is an accomplice to crimes against equality
War over ‘sincerely held religious beliefs’ far from over
On Nov. 4, 2020, the tireless fight for LGBTQ rights once again found itself at the mercy of the Supreme Court when justices heard arguments in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. Two years earlier, the City of Philadelphia cancelled its contract with Catholic Social Services because the foster agency does not screen or consider same-sex couples for child placement, arguing this practice was in violation of the city’s non-discrimination ordinance.
On June 17, 2021 — juxtaposed with Pride month celebrations across the country — the stolen Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling upholding the city’s decision, giving a nod to bigotry, rekindling the perpetual fight for LGBTQ rights and reaffirming that the current court is a willing accomplice in crimes against equality.
The war being waged against the LGBTQ community under the guise of “sincerely held religious beliefs” is far from over. For years, state legislatures have passed unjust laws allowing businesses and organizations to discriminate against people simply based on who they love. The federal government is also no stranger to demonizing LGBTQ Americans, having long upheld policies like “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and the transgender service member ban. I’m privileged to have played a role in working to overturn these policies that subjected LGBTQ Americans to unfair treatment under the law. Now I’m working to expand the Supreme Court as an extension of that same fight.
LGBTQ Americans have won and defended their rights against the discriminatory tactics employed by state and federal governments, but not without pain and hardship all along the way. For decades, gender and sexual minorities have marched in the streets, amplifying calls for equality and fair treatment under the eyes of the law, yearning for the day when their sexual orientation and gender identity can no longer be leveraged against them as tools of discrimination and hate.
The Fulton ruling is an early warning of the damage barreling toward equality, fairness, and justice at the hands of the hyper-partisan Supreme Court.
While others have (rightly) noted that the decision could have been worse, I take little comfort in that fact. The court’s progressive justices being forced to compromise with bigots to avoid an even more disastrous outcome is a sign of how far we have fallen in just the few short years since the court made marriage equality the law of the land.
Taken together with the court’s previous rulings in Hobby Lobby and Masterpiece Cakeshop, the Fulton ruling sends a clear signal that the court, at a minimum, could wind up killing non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans by a thousand cuts, as it may chip away at non-discrimination protections slowly over time rather than in one fell swoop. The trajectory is cause for deep concern.
We’ve arrived at a dark and critical time in the great experiment of our democracy. The Supreme Court has been stolen, and the rights of millions of Americans are at stake. As of late, conservatives have spared no opportunity to obstruct Americans’ fundamental rights. The stolen Supreme Court is poised to uphold these egregious attacks, subjecting countless Americans to discrimination.
Ultimately, expanding the Supreme Court is the only way to hold the federal government accountable and prevent them from walking our democracy backwards. Unless something is done to reverse the dangerous course we’re on, the current stolen Supreme Court is destined to continue ruling on the wrong side of equality. The rights of every single American are under assault.
The Court also finds itself on the wrong side of the will of the American people. Seventy percent of Americans support marriage equality according to Gallup’s latest Values and Beliefs poll, a number that has trended upwards since the question was first asked in 1996. But instead of following the modernization of beliefs on LGBTQ rights and more, the court has been abused as a means to enshrine minority rule and force primitive beliefs on the American people.
Working at the forefront of both of these issues, court expansion and LGBTQ rights share a common theme — they were both once considered political fringe issues. But the assault on equality and our democracy by conservatives thrust these issues into the political spotlight. “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was repealed, freeing thousands of troops from the shackles of fear that revealing their sexual orientation could earn them a dishonorable discharge. The transgender troop ban was overturned — though the Trump administration temporarily reinstated it in 2019 to score cheap political points with his base. And Obergfell v. Hodges secured marriage equality for every American.
Thanks to that ruling and others that have preserved, protected, and granted equality to LGBTQ Americans, advocates have long viewed the Supreme Court as defenders of democracy. But as of late, the court has demonstrated it is instead a grave threat to decades of progress we’ve realized through generations of hard work. Congress must act swiftly to pass the Judiciary Act of 2021, the only way to effectively expand the court and restore balance and trust to the apogee of our democracy.
For so many LGBTQ Americans, equality means adopting children, getting married, donating blood, and having a job without fearing their sexuality or gender identity would jeopardize their career. These rights and privileges are taken for granted by so many Americans who are not treated as “lesser than” because of the color of their skin or who they love.
When the Supreme Court ruled that marriage equality was the law of the land, “Love Wins” became a mantra that resonated across the world. But love has no standing in a stolen Supreme Court. And apparently, neither does equality.
Aaron Belkin is director of the Palm Center and of Take Back the Court, and a political science professor at San Francisco State University.
Opinion | After a quiet Pride, a fight for justice ahead
The current system isn’t broken — it was designed this way
As the second annual Pride month of the pandemic comes to a close, once again, even with COVID waning, we missed the sidewalk-busting parades, street parties and overflowing bars and restaurants.
But we know that the absence of celebration does not mean an absence of pride. And in the quiet, what surfaces most powerfully is the LGBTQ community’s deep commitment to advocacy, even post-Pride, that glows like a rainbow shockwave on the pavement.
Bold and fearless advocacy is something at which LGBTQ people are incredibly accomplished and the envy of many of our allies in the progressive movement. Groups in Washington, D.C. and around the country have implored us to help them replicate our work from marriage equality, where we turned around public opinion — and the law — in a matter of years.
Advocacy is our superpower and many in our community, especially Black and Brown LGBTQ leaders, have been leaders in the national conversation about race, policing, and incarceration. And our connection to the modern justice movement is grounded in our own experiences. For decades, LGBTQ people have been vulnerable to homophobia and transphobia in a system designed to keep us quiet, out of sight, or even worse, dead.
We know what it means when a bigoted police officer is empowered to kill or maim by a system in which homophobia and transphobia run rampant.
We’ve been hit with batons for simply walking down the street.
We’ve been locked up because of the way we love, express ourselves or be who we are.
We’ve been deadnamed and misgendered, and misplaced in dangerous carceral spaces.
And even after a tidal wave of Fortune 500 companies supporting us in the workplace, Supreme Court decisions that granted us equality under the law, and “Pose,” “Queer Eye,” “Ellen,” Laverne and “Will and Grace,” we’re still getting beaten and jailed. Over the past year, dozens of transgender women, mostly Black and Brown, have been killed.
We still know the pain of a society and a justice system that looks the other way.
And just like we rejected incrementalism for ourselves when it came to the recognition of our love (remember civil unions?) the goal post is to move beyond the well-intentioned but ill-conceived efforts to reform the existing justice status quo. While you can reform something that’s broken, the current system isn’t broken, it was designed this way — to extend gendered white supremacy into policing and into our jails and prisons.
Reimagining justice in the United States means ending the use of jails and prisons as a catch-all solution for every social ill or to make people “disappear” who don’t adhere to social “norms.”
It means taking policing out of the business of responding to homelessness, as we know many LGBTQ young people are pushed out of their homes, and out of mental health first response, as we face higher rates of mental health issues due to stigma and trauma.
And it means a rejuvenated investment in health care, education, housing, conflict intervention, and restorative justice to refocus on healthy people and thriving communities rather than on punishing people for reacting to the deprivation of these things.
When we are active in the justice movement, we not only acknowledge our own history with police brutality and a failed justice system, we help broaden the support at this crucial moment in our nation’s history.
So to honor this year’s Pride month, join Black and Pink or donate money or find another organization in your own town or city. Most of all, let’s drill down on the LGBTQ movement’s troubled history with justice by aligning with our Black and Brown leaders who have been at this for decades, and with BLM and other organizations that aim to reimagine justice.
Not only are these two movements incredibly intersectional, we have quite literally plotted a new parade route toward action and awareness with our friends and allies in Black and Brown communities. If we’re successful, we’ll all rise together.
Dominique Morgan (She/Her/Hers) is executive director at Black and Pink, Inc. Sukyi McMahon (She/Her/Hers) is senior policy director at Austin Justice Coalition and manager at Columbia University Justice Lab’s Square One Project.
Getting back to normal in Rehoboth Beach
Your favorite businesses are back and ready for the Fourth
What we once considered normal before the pandemic has returned to Rehoboth Beach, Del., with a vengeance. Just try to get a hotel or rental house for anytime this summer and you will generally find yourself out of luck. I recommend finding a friend to crash with. Traffic is crazy and the restaurants and bars are packed, which is what I and many of the business owners predicted back in April. Despite all this it’s a fantastic place to vacation.
I arrived at 7:15 a.m. (having left D.C. at 5 a.m.) on Friday the weekend before the 4th to celebrate a friend’s 70th birthday. I headed straight to The Coffee Mill before stopping at my town house. You can park without feeding the meters until 10 a.m. By 8 a.m. there was a line patiently waiting for a cup of their great coffee and some tasty breakfast pastry. Owner Mel showed me the new Mill Creamery he and Bob are opening, which will serve farm fresh ice cream from Hopkins creamery. It will open before the 4th.
Then I bumped into Steve Fallon, owner of Gidget’s Gadgets on Rehoboth Avenue, then bought my Washington Post at Browseabout Books and from there a quick stop at Fresh Market before the crowds.
In the afternoon, I walked the town visiting with friends. First a quick stop at Lori’s OY Veh Café in the CAMP courtyard, which as always was busy. Then on to Clear Space Theatre to confirm my ticket for Christopher Peterson’s opening night of EYECONS on Sunday, July 4th which I will attend with the town’s honorary Mayor Tony Burns. Eyecons will be at Clear Space every Saturday and Sunday evening thru Labor Day. Remember to buy your tickets early for all the great shows, which include Mama Mia!, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Sound of Music. Their productions over the years have been great and if the small group of residents trying to force them out of town finally loses their ridiculous fight, then Clear Space will have a beautiful new theater soon. They are a town treasure.
Then a walk from the boardwalk to 2nd street along Baltimore Avenue, the gayest block in Rehoboth. I walked past great restaurants like Eden, Jam and La Fable each worth many visits. On to the second block and a stop at Elegant Slumming to chat with jeweler extraordinaire Philip and then a stop at his Philip Morton Gallery. Of course passing the iconic Blue Moon. For takeout there is nothing better than Frank and Louie’s on Baltimore Avenue.
Then a peek into Aqua Grill and The Pines where the great Pamala Stanley is now performing every Sunday night. My first evening included a stop at my favorite happy hour place Aqua Grill. As usual I went intending to drink a quick glass of wine and ended up staying for two hours because it is also the favorite place of so many in the LGBTQ+ community of Rehoboth.
But first it was off to meet the birthday boy and some of his family at The Purple Parrot and Biergarten on Rehoboth Avenue for lunch. They told me they intended to make a stop at Critter Beach to buy a gift for their dogs.
Then a quick stop at The Body Shop gym on 1st and Wilmington to check on my membership, which hasn’t been used since last summer. It’s really important as my summer excursions to Rehoboth always mean more food and drink than I am used to. I am lucky to be here for 10 days now and that will surely include stops at Coho’s Market and Grill on Rehoboth Avenue and a great dinner at Mariachi on Wilmington Avenue. There are too many great places to get to in 10 days but there will be plenty of time during the summer. Maybe I will be lucky enough to run into President Biden at his favorite ice cream place Double Dippers. On Saturday I got to eat dinner at the new Delmata on 1st street and recommend it highly. Then there is Diego’s and the new Square One; and we all look forward to the opening of Freddie’s Beach Bar sometime during the summer.
This will surely be a summer not to be missed in Rehoboth Beach as we recover from the pandemic and resume living our lives to the fullest.
What do you expect when you come to a drag show?
If you come into our spaces, know our history and know our pain.
What do you expect when you come to a drag show? What I don’t expect to see is a drag queen getting arrested. But that’s what happened this past Saturday when the police came to the DuPont Underground and arrested an entertainer for alleged sexual assault on stage. Fortunately, the charges were dropped, but that doesn’t mean harm wasn’t done. The trauma and pain caused this past weekend runs deep, especially now during Pride month which was started out of our community rising up against police brutality.
As someone who does drag to entertain, to spread love, and to spread joy, I would never want someone to feel uncomfortable. The whole point of drag is to make those of us who have spent our lives feeling uncomfortable in the straight, cis, heteronormative world, finally feel like we’re free to be the gayest version of ourselves. But if someone does feel uncomfortable, there are ways to address it that don’t do deeper harm or cause more trauma to the people in the space. None of that took place this past weekend. There are paths toward restorative justice, and routes toward pain. And this past Saturday, a patron chose pain.
Drag shows always include guest interaction during the performances. For us that is how we have fun and bring the experience to all that watch. Unfortunately we had a guest, whom I’ll call Karen, who did not enjoy the performance or her voluntary participation in the show. The first action taken was to leave the venue, call the cops and report she was sexually assaulted.
The restorative thing for Karen to do would have been what a Karen does best and to ask to speak to a manager. There were amazing staff from the DuPont Underground, people like myself who are well known in the space, and plenty of other official people who could have helped with a resolution to the situation. It’s also worth noting that the patron was white and female-presenting. White women using their tears to inflict pain on black people has been happening for centuries. But unfortunately, it takes acts like catching Amy Cooper in Central Park on camera for people to realize that this display is weaponized against black and brown communities — often knowingly and intentionally.
This past Saturday, the tears were out in force when the cops were around, but it was all laughs and smiles when the cops weren’t. I don’t know what was in this woman’s soul, but having seen videos of people like Amy Cooper in Central Park and knowing that no one would believe you if you said Amy was making up the tears, I can tell you that white woman need to understand the power of their tears and the pain it causes to so many black and brown people.
The result was another member of our community spending the weekend in jail. Even though the charges were dropped against the performer, the humiliation of being arrested sticks. The conditions of being in jail caused her contacts to fail, and she (“he” in real life) now has an eye infection. And the quickly dropped accusation of sexual assault against him brought back real and painful memories of sexual assault in his own life. None of these things were necessary, and all were preventable by engaging in a process that doesn’t involve bringing in the same force that we fought to keep out when we started pride. Someone who has such a disregard for not only our community’s history but for the harm that can be caused by having someone sent to jail has no place in queer spaces.
As an entertainer who has had the pleasure of sharing the art of drag with hundreds of thousands of people of all colors and all backgrounds, my ask of the community is this: if you come into our spaces, know our history and know our pain. That responsibility comes with your $12 ticket.
For resources on community mediation, please visit communitymediationdc.org
Jerry VanHook is best known as drag performer Shi-Queeta Lee.
