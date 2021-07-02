Opinions
Opinion | Biden must stand up for LGBTQ Iranians
Every month is Fear Month in repressive regime
“I was arrested four times by the moral police because of being trans and because of my appearance. They also flogged me.”— A respondent to a 2020 survey by the Iranian Lesbian and Transgender Network (6Rang).
Each June, LGBTQ Americans celebrate Pride month, notwithstanding the continuing challenges they face due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. Unfortunately, for their counterparts in Iran, Pride month—and every month—is Fear Month, a month of hiding who they are and whom they love in order to avoid arrest, imprisonment, flogging, and even execution.
The Iranian regime began persecuting LGBT citizens immediately after coming to power in the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Iran’s first “supreme leader,” Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, justified executing homosexuals as necessary to “eliminate corruption,” likening them to gangrene and claiming the condemned would otherwise “contaminate others and spread.”
The regime has entrenched homophobia and transphobia in Iran’s legal system. The country’s Islamic penal code forbids consensual sex between two persons of the same sex. The law reflects pernicious gender stereotypes, punishing penetrative intercourse between two men with death for the “passive” party and 100 lashes for the “active” one—unless the latter is married, used coercion, or is not a Muslim, in which case he is also executed. The government gives 100 lashes to women who have sex with women, and executes them upon a fourth conviction for that “crime.”
According to the State Department, the security forces arrest individuals they suspect of being LGBT, force them to undergo “sodomy” checks while in custody, and put them on trial before kangaroo courts that don’t follow basic evidentiary standards.
These aren’t rare cases. In the aforementioned 6Rang survey, almost 20 percent of participants claimed to have been victims of violence by police officers, security forces, prosecutors, and/or judges. Such violence could be inflicted merely for “different gender expression, breaching binary dress-code norms, insufficient hijab (Islamic veil) or participating in house parties.”
A government policy also outs gay Iranians and thereby endangers their lives. The regime treats homosexuality as a mental illness and consequently exempts gays from military service. Military exemption cards list the legal provision that excuses them from service, and thereby expose Iranians to violence from anyone who sees their cards. Ali Fazeli “Alireza” Monfared, for example, was murdered by family members after his half-brother opened a letter containing Alireza’s military exemption card.
The regime does permit and subsidizes what would normally be called gender-confirmation surgery, but this theoretically progressive policy is often malevolent in practice. Because Tehran criminalizes sex between two men or two women, the government and mental-health professionals and families pressure gay and lesbian cisgender Iranians to undergo unwanted surgery in order to be able to enter into same-sex relationships without fear of arrest and punishment.
To add insult to injury, the authorities oppress trans Iranians regardless. One such episode demonstrates the regime’s evil in practice. “I complained to the police many times because of being assaulted on the streets and on the metro,” a participant in the 6Rang study said, “but because I had an earring, they asked me, ‘Why are you like this?,’ meaning feminine. I told them I am transgender. Then, they [the police] wanted to have sex with me and abuse me. When I didn’t accept that, they detained me for many days. After that they sent me to the court and the legal doctor. They kept threatening me that if they find out I have had sex with a man, they will hang me. After two weeks they finally released me, but all this time they had not even informed my family about me.”
On Pride month and every month, the United States must help LGBT Iranians. In his message proclaiming Pride month, President Biden said: “My administration is also working to promote and protect LGBTQ+ human rights abroad. LGBTQ+ rights are human rights, which is why my administration has reaffirmed America’s commitment to supporting those on the front lines of the equality and democracy movements around the world, often at great risk.”
The president must come through on his eloquent promise. He can start by sanctioning Iranian officials responsible for violating the human rights of LGBT people. He can use his renewal of our international alliances to encourage friendly and partner countries to likewise issue such sanctions. And he can prioritize human rights—including LGBT rights—in his administration’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with Iran.
LGBT Iranians won’t be safe until their government is held accountable for abusing them. The U.S. cannot do so unilaterally, but we can and must lead the way.
Alan Goldsmith works for United Against Nuclear Iran.
Commentary
Celebrating resilience of LGBTQ-owned small businesses
3 examples of companies that pivoted during pandemic
Since the pandemic began, a staggering number of small businesses have permanently closed across the country. In fact, roughly 200,000 U.S. businesses have closed in the first year of the pandemic, according to a study released recently by economists at the Federal Reserve. Despite the millions of dollars of federal and local aid made available in the form of loans and grants, many small businesses had to think creatively to stay afloat. Many of these small businesses leveraged their own identity and community as sources of inspiration -including the LBGTQ community.
As we celebrate our LGBTQ identity and community, we must acknowledge that many LGBTQ entrepreneurs are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic and that, now more than ever, a strong community is needed to help rebuild these businesses and create a more inclusive economy. At Next Street, I’m proud to be part of a mission-based firm where I can focus on uplifting members of my LGBTQ community. I wanted to take this opportunity to share some successful approaches that LGBTQ-owned small businesses in our network adopted to pivot and sustain their businesses during the pandemic. By harnessing the power of their community and prioritizing their core business offering and identity, the following LGBTQ-owned businesses were able to come out of the pandemic stronger than ever.
Cubbyhole, a small but mighty bar located in the iconic West Village neighborhood of New York City, has been open to the queer community for more than 27 years. Despite crises, such as 9/11, 2003 blackout, and Hurricane Sandy, the bar was forced to close its doors for the first time ever on March 16, 2020. Given the 100% loss of income for the bar and its staff, Cubbyhole launched a Go Fund Me campaign to secure financial support from its legion of fans and faithfuls. In just a few weeks it had well surpassed its $30,000 fundraising goal and at the time of this writing has raised $78,432. In addition, the bar also banded together with the country’s other 15 lesbian bars for the Lesbian Bar Project, which collectively raised additional funds that enabled the bar to keep its doors open.
Ciao Andiamo, a boutique travel company organizing authentic journeys to Italy, has been in operation for more than 10 years. On March 9, 2020, the government of Italy imposed a national lockdown, which prevented residents from leaving their homes and tourists from entering the country. With no line of sight into when borders would reopen, Ciao Andiamo had to quickly figure out a way to generate revenue and stay engaged with its clients and collaborators. The owner, together with his partners in Italy, made a major pivot, launching two new offerings — a virtual classroom featuring interactive cooking classes, wine tastings, and language lessons, as well as a marketplace for authentic Italian foods, small production wines, and local goods shipped directly from Italy to the U.S. This paved the way for Ciao Andiamo to keep in close touch with its loyal fan base and build awareness and excitement around all things Italy at a time when Italy travel was not possible. Now, as the country is reopening for international tourism, Ciao Andiamo has not only survived, it is in prime position for a strong 2021 season.
Finally, Lambda Lounge began as a spirits brand that sold its products online. In fall 2020, the company had plans to open a brick and mortar lounge in Harlem. When the pandemic struck, Lambda was forced to pause its plan to open the lounge despite having made significant investments in rent and construction. To sustain itself, Lambda shifted its focus from the lounge and refocused its effort on its core business, its spirits brand. Lambda once again began prioritizing its online platform and existing customer base. They quickly found this to be the key to short- and long-term success in the midst of the pandemic. In fact, they were so successful in generating revenue for their business that they were able to see their dream of opening the bar and lounge in spring 2021.
Like so many other small business owners, these LGBT entrepreneurs used the most powerful tool in their arsenal — their identity and community. Each of them leveraged their personal connections to their customers to help them sustain their business and face the challenges the pandemic threw their way. This Pride month and beyond, shop at your local LGBTQ-owned business and become part of the community that can help build a more inclusive and successful economy.
Donald Jones is the head of Next Street’s Small Business Delivery practice. Learn more at nextstreet.com.
Opinions
Opinion | A queer space disrupted
If you can’t respect the drag queens, then don’t attend the show
Once I saw a straight man beaten with a giant dildo in front of his family at a drag show in Key West. And he didn’t call the police.
I’m honestly not sure why this isn’t a bigger story. But you might have heard by now. In honor of Pride month, the Dupont Circle Underground was hosting Saturday night drag shows and Sunday drag brunches, all being held in conjunction with a queer history display, “DC Royals: A Celebration of Drag.”
Last Saturday, on Juneteenth, Kabuki Bukkake, one of several queens hired to perform that night, was whipping up the crowd to Cardi B’s “WAP”, when a young woman sitting on the front row was pulled on stage. Twerking ensued. Oral sex was simulated, though Bukkake says the latter was completely by accident, that she was merely trying to get up off the floor. Nevertheless, the young woman left and called the police, claiming sexual assault.
And granted, I’m not really blaming the police here. I’m sure when the young woman combined the words sexual and assault it probably triggered a massive, automatic response. But six cop cars and one paddy wagon later, Bukkake was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. She would go on to then spend two days in jail. Upon her release she learned that the charges were essentially dropped.
A queer life was disrupted. A queer space was disrupted. Seeing a police paddy wagon outside a gay space wasn’t particularly triggering for me. But the historical irony wasn’t lost either. But to have a drag queen of color arrested during Pride month, after performing her act, on Juneteenth? At the very least, it’s all deeply upsetting.
I spoke to Kabuki Bukkake’s drag mother, D.C. drag staple Shi-Queeta Lee, who was more or less the headliner that night. She told me that “everyone knows what a drag queen is by now.” At this point, going to a drag show, there are bound to be surprises, but any audience member knows more or less what to expect — and that is lewdness, the mocking of gender and sexual boundaries, drag queens practically playing jump rope with the lines of decency. And isn’t that what we come to see? And if you sit on the front row, isn’t that what you come to be a part of essentially? Just like with any stand-up comedian, sitting on the front row is practically sitting on stage. You are giving tacit approval to then be part of the show. This, again, shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.
Some people I’ve talked to about this put the blame on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for presenting a tamer version of drag for mainstream television audiences. And indeed if you remember the rather humble beginnings of the show, it was a tad raunchier. Perhaps that tamer, more VH-1 appropriate version of drag is what some audience members expect when they enter a queer space. Others I’ve talked to blame the incident on the inexplicable prudish mindset of Gen-Z, pointing to the ongoing “No Kink at Pride” controversy.
Whatever it was, a queer space was disrupted. Someone essentially entered that space and wanted it to bend toward them rather than the other way around. And queer people need their own space, an unapologetically unbending space. And straights need to meet us halfway on recognizing when these spaces might not be for them. Just look to the drag queens if you’re having trouble. They’re already pushing gender boundaries by performing in front of you. Lines are blurred, flirted with, redrawn, openly mocked. But you can see the boundary if you try. That’s what drag is for. That’s what makes it so compelling. If you can’t respect it, can’t respect the queens that perform, then don’t enter that space.
And certainly don’t sit in the front row. It’s not for you.
Brock Thompson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.
Opinions
Opinion | Rehoboth’s anti-business mayor strikes again
Stan Mills kills Clear Space’s new theater plans
Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills, an ethically compromised former city commissioner who has been credibly accused of homophobia, cast the deciding vote this week overturning the long-sought permits for Clear Space Theatre’s new home.
Clear Space has worked patiently and respectfully through a long and Byzantine process for several years to obtain permits to build two new buildings on three lots it purchased on Rehoboth Avenue, a busy commercial strip. Its plans for a new theater and smaller, adjacent rehearsal space were twice approved by both the town building inspector and the planning commission, whose members are appointed by the mayor. The plan is broadly supported by the local business community.
The flip-flop stems from a convoluted and disingenuous disagreement over whether the planning commission “reviewed a code-compliant set of drawings,” according to the Cape Gazette. But Commissioner Ed Chrzanowski said the plans were submitted properly and the requested changes were made.
As a large group of prominent local business owners wrote to the mayor and commissioners last week: “Clear Space provides a healthy economic return to the city. At a time when the city is facing an annual deficit, approving the building plans returns over $300,000 to the city in the form of impact and permit fees. In addition, Clear Space provides over $500,000 in direct annual economic impact from patron spending and generates the equivalent of $875,000 in annual payroll.”
That spending will now likely move elsewhere — Route 1? Lewes?
This week’s 4-3 split decision by Mills and three commissioners — Patrick Gossett, Susan Gay, and Jay Lagree — to undo the building inspector and planning commission’s approvals is the latest attack on small business in Rehoboth since Mills became mayor last year. (And Mr. Gossett: You are assuredly the first gay public official to vote against a community theater. What a proud distinction!)
This decision is especially disappointing and reckless at a time when small businesses everywhere are working to recover from the pandemic. Just look at the string of longtime, successful, and even iconic Rehoboth businesses that have fled town in the past year: Nicola Pizza, which has been in business for 50 years; The Pond, a gay-popular bar/restaurant that operated in town for nearly 40 years; and Agave, the uber-popular restaurant and tequila bar in Lewes that abandoned plans to open in downtown Rehoboth. All are relocating to Route 1 or Lewes.
Is it a coincidence that all of this has occurred since Mills took office less than a year ago? Mills has had a negative reputation in the local gay community for years. The Delaware State Public Integrity Commission issued an opinion stating that Mills may have violated a state conflict of interest law stemming from his 2010 use of a rarely enforced ordinance to target businesses, some of them gay owned, for hosting late-night drinking and dining on outdoor patios. His actions led to a raid of the gay-owned Aqua Grill and the arrest of its then-owner Bill Shields, as the Blade has reported.
As longtime Rehoboth business owner Joe Maggio told the Blade last year, “It is time for the voters to know the whole truth about Stan Mills, how he operates and uses his official role to enhance his personal interests and impose his personal prejudices.”
And as former Mayor Paul Kuhns presciently predicted less than a year ago: “My fear is that if a couple candidates get into office, Stan Mills being one of them, things will turn back around to what they were. The capital improvement plan will slip to the sidelines, economic development won’t be considered, and people will think about ways to avoid having the tourism that pays for all the services we have here in the city.”
No one wants Rehoboth to morph into Ocean City, but the town must strike a balance between overdeveloped and sleepy. Clear Space didn’t want to build a high-rise tower; it wanted to build a small community theater. It’s too late for Rehoboth to go back to a quiet, seasonal beach town. Smart growth and sensible development are possible — and desirable — when forward-thinking, pro-small business officials are in power. Many of Rehoboth’s small businesses are run by local gay residents. We are disproportionately entrepreneurial, so these assaults on small business hit home for the LGBTQ community in a way that Mills and his supporters clearly do not understand.
Residents should vote out Mills and the commissioners who so unfairly torpedoed Clear Space’s plans. To the (gay) NIMBYs who helped derail Clear Space’s new buildings: You are hypocrites who purchased homes in a commercially zoned neighborhood. You live in outsized McMansions that replaced modest beach cottages. If you want peace and quiet, then move inland; there’s plenty of Delaware farmland being converted into acre-plus lots with luxury homes. Indeed, two of the nearby property owners have already successfully sold their homes. If you don’t like the noise of a thriving town, then why buy property adjacent to commercially zoned space?
As for Clear Space, let’s hope they find a new home nearby where they are celebrated and appreciated for the local landmark they are. The theater employs aspiring actors who stage professional shows year round. In addition to the theater’s proven positive economic impact on Rehoboth, it plays an important educational role for aspiring theater professionals. They deserve our thanks and support in the coming months as they grapple with this latest setback.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
