Connect with us

Television

“How much has changed,” Secretary Pete Buttigieg on ‘The Late Show’

Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks about the message he wants to send as America’s first out gay cabinet member

Published

20 hours ago

on

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (Screenshot via YouTube)

NEW YORK – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about the message he wants to send as America’s first out gay cabinet member.

WATCH:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Comments
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us @washblade

Sign Up for Blade eBlasts

Popular