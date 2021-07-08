Books
¡Hola Papi! works as memoir, advice column
Laughs and sighs abound in Brammer’s new book
‘¡Hola Papi! How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons’
By John Paul Brammer
c.2021, Simon & Schuster
$26.00/224 pages
Your best friend definitely has an opinion.
You need advice and she offers an answer, though it might not be the one you seek. You may get sound counsel but at the wrong time, with sentiments directly opposing what you were thinking. And yet, you have to be grateful. As in the new book “¡Hola Papi!” by John Paul Brammer, the words come from the heart.
Growing up in the small Oklahoma town of Cache, John Paul Brammer knew nothing about being gay. He had little relationship experience, in fact, and he didn’t learn about hookup apps until he was a junior in college.
Once he found those apps, though, he was “instantly hooked.”
Much to his amusement, “some white guy” said “Hola papi” in greeting on an app one day and Brammer, “a mixed-race Mexican American with noodle arms” never forgot it – because hey, wouldn’t that be a great name for an advice column? He pitched it, landed a gig in conjunction with Grindr and it was a landslide hit with users, even though Brammer felt like an imposter sometimes. Was he really qualified to do this? He wondered, then he remembered what he’d want if he needed advice.
When asked what one can do to let go of past hurts, Brammer answers with a tale of his middle-school years, of bullying, inadequacies, and teen angst, and of coming out, growing up, and not letting someone be defined by the worst of the past.
He writes of puppy love with a girl when he was kinda sure he was attracted to boys, and how the experience wasn’t a waste. He remembers co-workers at a nearby taco stand who taught him to speak Spanish, to belong, and that “Lo siento” isn’t always necessary. He tells readers about releasing the love he thought was “the one”; about the oh-so-awkward night a childhood bully approached him on a dating app; and how to let go of a dream, and a nightmare situation.
You know this: Dear Emmy and Dear Posey can always be relied upon to present some poor schlub with drama worse than yours. You know they’ll offer snappy, sometimes snarky, maybe dismissive advice – but that might not be as applicable as what’s in “¡Hola Papi!”.
Agony Aunties don’t normally insert themselves into their answers quite like author John Paul Brammer does; nope, he makes his advice into a memoir that resonates. Each mini-chapter here begins with a question, followed by what feels like a personal answer written specifically to the forlorn rather than to the world — in a story, really, but one that’s relatable. It’s fun to read but, more importantly, it wraps advice-seekers (and not just the writer) in a comfortable tale that might make them laugh but definitely makes them feel they’re not alone.
Another nice thing: this book is by a gay man, but the advice he offers is for anyone, of any age. If you can remember that there are some eyebrow-raisers snuggled amidst laughs and sighs, of “¡Hola Papi!”, you’ll have a high opinion.
New ACT UP book ‘helps future activists learn from the past’
A luminous, vital history of the transformative power of pioneering group
‘Let the Record Show: A Political History of ACT UP New York, 1987-1993′
By Sarah Schulman
c.2021. Farrar, Straus & Giroux
$40/702 pages
One night, 40 years ago, I was watching TV. I didn’t pay attention to it. Until a news anchor said a “rare cancer” was being seen in “homosexuals.” This, he said, had been reported by The New York Times.
Like so many, I had no idea then that this “rare cancer” was AIDS.
I’d experienced homophobia. But, back then, I couldn’t have imagined the homophobia, racism, sexism — discrimination in everything from housing to health insurance and stigma — that people with AIDS would encounter.
I remember how friends of mine with AIDS who were in the hospital were often ignored by hospital workers.
Most importantly I recall ACT UP – the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power. Without ACT UP thousands and thousands more people with AIDS would have died; needle exchange laws may not have been changed; and, who knows when the mainstream media would have begun to cover queer people at all (or with any accuracy)?
Iconic and epic are such hackneyed words, that I blush to write them. But there’s no other way to describe Sarah Schulman’s new book “Let the Record Show: A Political History of Act Up New York, 1987-1993.”
Plans are in the works for filmmaker Andrew Haigh to adapt “Let the Record Show” as a TV series, reports Deadline.com
You’d think that at 700-plus pages, the volume’s length, would make your eyes glaze over.
Yet, Schulman, the author of more than 20 works of fiction, nonfiction and theater and a founder of the Lesbian Avengers, has written a mesmerizing history.
You may gulp it down in one sitting or become immersed when you open up the book to a random chapter.
But, whether you’re an historian, an LGBTQ person who lived through the first generation of AIDS, a queer teen who’s never heard of ACT UP or a straight ally, you won’t be able to put it down.
Though there were 148 ACT UP chapters worldwide, “each acted autonomously,” reports Schulman, a producer and screenwriter of several films.
New York, she adds, was the “mother ship.”
Schulman, who was an ACT UP member, has written extensively about AIDS. From the beginning, Schulman writes, she focused her coverage on “women, poor people, and children and the impact of AIDS on their lives.”
Schulman and filmmaker Jim Hubbard founded the ACT Up Oral History Project in 2001. The Project was sorely needed. Because the AIDS activist movement had “virtually disappeared from public view,” Schulman writes, since protease inhibitors had become available in 1995.
From 2001 to 2018, Hubbard and Schulman interviewed 188 surviving members of ACT UP New York. These interviews, plus Schulman’s trenchant analysis, are at the heart of “Let the Record Show.”
Though the book is steeped in memories, the purpose of the volume is not to wallow in nostalgia. But “rather to help contemporary and future activists learn from the past,” Schulman writes, “so that they can do more effective organizing in the present.”
This is one of the most important takeaways from the Schulman’s history of ACT UP New York.
Another is that, contrary to media images, ACT UP members were not all white, gay, middle-and-upper middle-class, men.
ACT UP was founded in March 1987 after playwright and activist Larry Kramer gave a dramatic speech at the Lesbian and Gay Community Services Center in New York.
Kramer and other members and leaders of ACT UP were white, gay, economically privileged men.
Yet, Schulman makes it abundantly clear that women (hetero and queer), people of color, poor people and drug addicts were a vital part of ACT UP’s membership and leadership.
Women, for example, after waging a long battle, succeeded in getting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change its definition of AIDS to include women.
“Let the Record Show” is a luminous, vital history of the energy, creativity and transformative power of ACT UP. It illuminates not only the past, but the present, for all who work for social change today.
‘As a Woman’ charts a transition within evangelical setting
Paula Stone’s story resonates with female readers
‘As a Woman’
By Paula Stone Williams
c.2021. Atria Books
$27.00/ 256 pages
There are two sides to every story.
In politics, there’s left and right; in fairy tales, it’s good or evil. Guilty or innocent in court, salty or spicy mealtimes, dog or cat among friends, heads or tails. Sometimes you choose and at other times, like in “As a Woman” by Paula Stone Williams, you can see both sides.
From the time he was very small, Paul Williams thought that he “should have been born a girl.” He wasn’t bitter about it – not when he was a teen, not even as an adult – but it lingered in the background of his life.
Oh, he tried to tamp down his desires to dress in his mother’s clothes but he could not, though he knew it would anger her. She caught him once wearing his grandmother’s cast-offs and he never forgot her reaction; even so, he ransacked her closet at least once a week during his adolescence, hoping his parents wouldn’t come home early.
His feelings of furtiveness were perhaps exacerbated by a family legacy of evangelical ministry. Every man he knew was a leader in their church; when he was young, it was assumed that Williams would follow them, as if there was no other option. And so, dutifully, he became a CEO in a “church planting” organization. He married a woman he genuinely loved, and they started a family.
But the urges didn’t go away. As his children grew and left the nest, Williams began to explore the possibility of letting out the woman he was inside. He confessed everything to his wife, started hormones, and asked for his wife’s silence until he made plans for a transition physically and at work. He’d been at the organization for 35 years, and he was respected, although less than he believed. Williams was fired and humiliated.
Marriage in question, children shaken, job gone, he began to assess his life.
The world needed to know the truth. And so, on July 29, 2014, Paula Stone Williams officially took to her blog.
Come to “As a Woman” looking for a memoir, and you’re going to be happy: most of the pages here tell a tale of transitioning while immersed in a major evangelical organization, which are generally incompatible things. This is interesting, told in an unabashedly forward manner as author Paula Stone Williams resists minimizing her male past.
Dig deeper, though, and there’s more to this book: its look at the difference in how society as a whole regards the roles of men and women, from someone with knowledge of both, is funny and sharp-eyed, and could serve as a primer-slash-warning for newly transitioning women. It’s fiery, it’s sometimes the tiniest bit whiny, it’s a little repetitious, and it’s eyebrow-raising with a dash of heated argument-starter for zest.
In the end, “As a Woman” leaves a lot for female readers to agree with; Williams’s observations are honed, hard, and honest. Men, however – particularly cis men – could take umbrage at her observations, and might give this book a little bit of side-eye.
Catching up with ‘Rainbow Milk’ author Paul Mendez
Widely praised novel began as memoir
In 2004, Black, gay writer Paul Mendez, then 22, was in London, studying acting. To pay for the acting classes, he was a sex worker.
Today, Mendez, now 39, is one of the hottest authors on the literary scene. His debut novel “Rainbow Milk,” published in the United Kingdom last year and released this month in the United States, has received wide praise.
The BBC, the Observer and other U.K. outlets put “Rainbow Milk” on their best books of 2020 lists.
Recently, Mendez spoke with the Blade on FaceTime about a range of topics.
Mendez grew up in a working class family as a Jehovah’s Witness in Dudley, a town in an industrial region called the Black Country in the West Midlands, a county in central England.
His grandparents came to the U.K. from Jamaica as part of the Windrush generation.
The term “Windrush generation” refers to people from Caribbean countries who emigrated to the U.K. between 1948 and 1971. They were encouraged to come to the United Kingdom because of labor shortages after World War II. Yet, they encountered racism and hostility to immigration when they arrived in the U.K.
Because of his sexual orientation, Mendez was “disfellowshipped” by his Jehovah’s Witness family and church.
Now, Mendez lives in London with his partner Alan Hollinghurst. Hollinghurst, a novelist, was born in Stroud in Gloucestershire, England in 1954. He was awarded the Man Booker Prize for his novel “The Line of Beauty.”
“Rainbow Milk” begins in the 1950s. Norman and Claudette, middle-class newlyweds in Jamaica emigrate to England. They’re part of the Windrush generation. They hope their future will be better in the U.K. But, on arriving there, they encounter racism and have trouble finding suitable work. When Norman starts to lose his eyesight, the family’s survival is at risk. Norman narrates this part of the novel in the first person.
The rest of “Rainbow Milk” takes place 50 years later. Here, we meet the protagonist of the novel: Jesse McCarthy, a young Black, gay British man. Jesse is Norman’s grandson.
Jesse’s mother is Black and his stepfather is white. He’s never known his father who left the family when he was a baby. He and his working-class family, who are Jehovah’s Witnesses, live in the industrial region of the Black Country.
Nineteen-year-old Jesse is bright and a devout Jehovah’s Witness. He is considered to be a potential leader by members of the church. But Jesse begins to think he might be queer. He knows he needs to keep this a secret.
His attempt at secrecy fails. Jesse is disfellowshipped by Jehovah’s Witnesses after a church member outs him.
In 2002, Jesse escapes to London to create a life for himself as a queer, Black working-class man. Jesse becomes a sex worker to stay afloat and explores his sexuality. He reckons with race, class, sexuality, and spirituality in his search for self-discovery, freedom and the stability of a chosen family.
“You’ve lost your center of gravity,” a friend says to Jesse, “so to survive, you’ll need to take steps to create another.”
In “Rainbow Milk,” Jesse evolves from a young man (not yet out of his teens) trying to navigate life in a strange city into an adult who’s a writer in a stable queer relationship.
There are some similarities between Jesse and Mendez. Both are Black, queer and were disfellowshipped by the Jehovah’s Witnesses. They’re British with a Jamaican heritage, they both moved to London and became sex workers as well as writers.
“Rainbow Milk” is both “autobiographical and fictional,” Mendez said. Yet, though it has elements of autobiography, “It’s a work of fiction,” he said. “I’ve created unique scenes that I didn’t go through personally, but I went through, maybe, something similar, with other people.”
He created characters “with interiors,” Mendez added. One difference: Jesse moved to London at a different age and year (at 19 in 2002) than when Mendez moved to London (at age 22 in 2004).
Mendez researched what London was like then and created characters who didn’t share his story.
Jesse, for instance, has a white father. Mendez’s dad is Black and married to his mother.
“It became interesting for me to examine what it’s like to be raised as a Black person without any sense of [Black] heritage,” Mendez said.
It’s hard to answer the question of whether a novel is autobiographical, Mendez said. Hollinghurst, for instance, went to boarding school, studied at Oxford, became an editor at a literary journal and then a novelist.
“That’s the kind of world, he writes about,” Mendez said, “but they’re not him.”
People should be able to tell the difference between a memoir and a work of fiction, he added.
“Rainbow Milk” began as a memoir but his publisher challenged Mendez. “She recognized that I wasn’t going all the way,” Mendez said, “I was protecting people. I was reticent when it came to discussing some of the most difficult moments that I’d been through.”
The novel began to flow when he switched to fiction and began writing in the third person. “I wasn’t reopening old wounds,” Mendez said.
Mendez has been a performing member of two theater companies and worked as a voice actor, appearing on audio books by Andrea Levy, Paul Theroux and Ben Okri. He narrates the audio version of “Rainbow Milk.” Mendez has contributed to “Esquire,” “Vogue” and other publications. He is studying for an M.A. in Black British Literature at Goldsmiths, University of London.
Because he’s so busy, Mendez is taking a year off from his studies. He’s thinking about his second novel and working with a production company to adapt “Rainbow Milk” into a TV series.
Adapting “Rainbow Milk” for TV has been different for Mendez from working on “Rainbow Milk” first as a memoir, then as a novel.
“In picking apart ‘Rainbow Milk’ to construct 10 episodes,” Mendez said, “you do see where the narrative thread could have been worked out a little bit better.”
“It will be wonderful to see a visual Jesse,” Mendez added.
“Rainbow Milk” came out in the U.K. soon after George Floyd was murdered. In the aftermath of Floyd’s death, voices like his and other Black writers in the U.K. have been more sought after, Mendez said.
“It’s felt at times that I’m the name on everyone’s lips,” Mendez said. “We need a Black person. Let’s call Paul Mendez. We’ve heard of him.”
“I think only five books by five Black British men have been published over the last five years,” Mendez said.
There is hope that this will change. Mendez is a member of the Black Writers Guild, which was formed last June. “We’ve come together to hold the mainstream publishing industry to account,” he said.
The Guild wrote an open letter to the “big five” publishers in the U.K. calling upon the overwhelming white publishing industry to become more inclusive.
“They all vowed to work closely with me to help effect change,” Mendez said, “it’s what are we going to do in the long term to systematically include Black voices in the publishing industry?”
Books are the way to change people’s lives, he added.
House Democrats renew calls for ICE to release trans, HIV-positive detainees
Judge blocks Tennessee Anti-Trans restroom sign law
Trans woman Lehlogonolo Machaba makes it to top 30 Miss SA
Anti-LGBTQ Hungary law takes effect
Greyson Chance releases ‘Trophies’ in time for Pride
Anti-gay murder in Spain sparks global outrage
Brazil governor, presidential candidate comes out as gay
Gay physician challenges anti-LGBTQ incumbent in Va. House race
Three people arrested in connection with anti-gay murder in Spain
Violent mob forces cancellation of Tbilisi Pride in Georgia
