World

Editor of Blade’s Cuba media partner released after violent arrest

Maykel González Vivero targeted during anti-government protests

Published

5 hours ago

on

Maykel González Vivero (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Cuban police have released the editor of the Washington Blade’s media partner on the island.

Tremenda Nota Director Maykel González Vivero in a series of tweets said riot police who claimed he was throwing rocks during an anti-government protest in Havana on Sunday violently arrested him.

A source early Wednesday confirmed that González has been released, but he cannot leave his home. The source did not provide any information about González’s condition.

Maykel González Vivero participates in an anti-government protest in Havana on July 11, 2021, before his arrest. (Courtesy photo)

González is among the journalists who were arrested during Sunday’s protests against mounting food shortages, the government’s response to the pandemic and a worsening economic crisis that took place across Cuba.

“We condemn the government’s violent repression of protesters, journalists and activists,” tweeted Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, on Tuesday.

 

Cuban police have previously detained González, most recently in November 2020. The Interior Ministry in late 2019 banned him from leaving Cuba.

World

Cuban police violently arrest Blade media partner’s editor

Maykel González Vivero taken into custody during Havana protests

Published

3 days ago

on

July 12, 2021

By

Maykel González Vivero (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Cuban police on Sunday violently arrested the editor of the Washington Blade’s media partner on the island.

Tremenda Nota Director Maykel González Vivero’s arrest in Havana coincided with protests against mounting food shortages, the government’s response to the pandemic and a worsening economic crisis that were taking place across the country. Media reports indicate police targeted other journalists who were covering the protests.

“It was violent, everything was over,” said González in a text message he was able to secretly send to a colleague from the police station where he was being held. “I was not resisting when they took me down and they consciously threw my glasses to fuck with me.”

A tweet that appeared on González’s Twitter page shortly after midnight on Monday confirmed he had been arrested.

“I was detained at the violent end of today’s protest in Havana,” reads the tweet.

A thread that appeared on González’s Twitter account provided additional details of his arrest.

“I had already left the ‘battlefield’ when a police officer wearing civilian clothes shouted to me that I had been throwing rocks,” reads the thread. “I had never thrown a rock.”

“Uniformed officials handcuffed me,” it says. “They turned me over to some riot police after awhile.”

González said the riot police “bent him over and grabbed him hard by his hair.”

“They did it to punish me. There was no other reason. I never resisted,” he said in the thread.

“My glasses fell off and they constantly kicked them,” added González. “I am now writing by sticking close to the screen.”



A source in Cuba told the Blade on Monday that González remains in police custody.


Cuban government has previously targeted González


Tremenda Nota throughout Sunday posted videos of the protests in Havana to its social media pages, even though the government at times cut access to the internet. One video that Tremenda Nota posted to its Twitter page shows what it describes as “special troops” in Havana’s 10 de Octubre neighborhood moving towards Old Havana.



 


Tremenda Nota also reported artists and intellectuals who gathered in front of the headquarters of Cuban Institute for Radio and Television, the government agency that governs state-run media, in Havana’s Vedado neighborhood “were repressed” for “demanding a space and to tell the truth about the country.”





 




Cuban police have previously detained González, most recently in November 2020. The Interior Ministry in late 2019 banned him from leaving Cuba.


The U.S. on Sept. 18, 2019, granted asylum to Yariel Valdés González, a Blade contributor who worked for Tremenda Nota and other independent Cuban media outlets, because of the persecution he suffered in his homeland.


The Cuban government on May 8, 2019, detained this reporter for several hours at Havana’s José Martí International Airport after he tried to enter Cuba to continue his coverage of the island’s LGBTQ rights movement. The Cuban government eventually expelled him from the country and he flew back to Miami.






World


Fire destroys lesbian-run migrant shelter in Mexican border city


Blaze displaced 152 Refugio del Migrante residents in Mexicali 













Published
 3 days ago 
on
 July 11, 2021





By
   











 

A fire at Refugio del Migrante in Mexicali, Mexico, broke out early Friday morning. (Photo courtesy of Juan Gutiérrez)







A fire destroyed a lesbian-run migrant shelter in the Mexican border city of Mexicali on Friday morning.


Local media reports indicate the blaze began at Refugio del Migrante at around 1:40 a.m.

























The majority of the 152 migrants — including 22 minors — who the fire displaced are from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. They all escaped the fire without injury. 


Centro Comunitario de Bienestar Social (COBINA), a Mexicali-based group that serves LGBTQ people and other vulnerable groups, ran the shelter. It also runs two other migrant shelters in the city that borders Calexico, Calif., in California’s Imperial Valley. 


COBINA President Altagracia Tamayo told La Voz de la Frontera, a local newspaper, it appears as though an electrical short circuit in one of the shelter’s bedrooms sparked the fire.






COBINA and organizers of Mexicali’s annual Pride events are raising funds to help the displaced migrants. They are also accepting donations of clothes, shoes, toilet paper, personal hygiene products, bottled water and canned food.


The International Community Foundation is among the groups that are raising funds to help the displaced migrants. They can also register with the U.N. Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration for additional assistance.







The Washington Blade in January 2019 visited Posada del Migrante, another COBINA-run migrant shelter that is a few blocks away from the one that burned down. Posada del Migrante and the third COBINA migrant shelter continue to operate.






World


Israeli high court rules government must allow surrogacy for same-sex couples


Two gay men, advocacy group brought case in 2010 













Published
 3 days ago 
on
 July 11, 2021





By
   











surrogacy law, gay news, Washington Blade 

(Photo by Bigstock)







The Israeli Supreme Court on Sunday ruled same-sex couples and single men must be allowed to have a child via surrogate.


Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, reported the court rejected the current government’s position that passing a law to allow same-sex couples and single men to have a child via surrogate was “unfeasible.” The ruling directs the government to change the law within six months.

























Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who is openly gay, is among those who celebrated the ruling.


“Finally, equality!” proclaimed Horowitz on his Facebook page.






The Aguda, an Israeli LGBTQ advocacy group, also applauded the ruling.


“The High Court ruling is a historic milestone in our struggle for equality,” it said in a statement posted to its Twitter page. “High Court judges have been able to make the humane and just decision that the Knesset has struggled to pass for a decade. This tremendous achievement gives us the strength to continue to fight until full equality of rights for all members and members of the proud community in all areas of life.”


Two gay men — Itai and Yoav Pinkas Arad — and the Israeli Association of Gay Fathers brought the case to the Supreme Court in 2010. 


The current government took office on June 13.






