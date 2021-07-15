The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].

Congratulations to Mat Young on being appointed by (ISC)² as Vice President of Global Advocacy. (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. It is best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification.

Upon accepting the position Young said, “I’m really looking forward to helping (ISC)2 build out our global advocacy program and thought leadership resources. We have some big challenges ahead of us as an industry, but I think it’s going to be rewarding, fun and interesting. Every week, there is major breaking news impacting the cybersecurity profession and lawmakers are really looking for help to understand some of these difficult policy questions. I feel really fortunate to be able to work in a profession that is growing so quickly and is front and center in some of the most critical economic and national security conversations of the moment.”

Young will be responsible for launching and leading a new advocacy and thought leadership program for (ISC)2 to help address the global cybersecurity workforce shortage as well as positively influence laws, regulations, and government standards setting initiatives impacting cybersecurity professionals around the globe. Initially, his role will focus on building (ISC)2‘s public policy programs in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union and Australia. Young will help establish a global system of political and public policy intelligence monitoring with an aim to engage public policymakers and cybersecurity professionals on government best practices as well as emerging public policy trends.

Prior to this, Young served as vice president of state regulatory and legislative affairs for the American Institute of CPAs and oversaw that association’s state advocacy program. He also represented the AICPA before the U.S. congressional and executive branches. Prior to this role, he served as AICPA director of congressional and political affairs, working closely with the state CPA societies and AICPA members on federal legislative efforts critical to the CPA profession. Before that Young was director of economic policy for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, (D-Mich.), and also worked for the U.S. House Financial Services Committee.

Young earned his bachelor’s degree, cum laude, in Economics and Urban Studies from Trinity University; and his master’s degree in Public Affairs from the School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University.