New Public Justice President ‘sickened’ by anti-Trans attacks
‘This is a critical moment for our country & Public Justice has a pivotal role to play in addressing it’
OAKLAND, Ca. – Native North Carolina attorney Dan Bryson loves people and emphatically hates discrimination. He still experiences a PTSD gut-punch whenever he recalls the national trauma visited on his beloved state in 2016 by rightwing conservatives ruthlessly seeking crass political power at the expense of the LGBTQ community through House Bill 2 (HB2), The Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act, otherwise known as the anti-transgender “bathroom bill.”
“What absolutely just repels me to my very core throughout my whole life is discrimination of any type. Whatever it is, it sickens me and I don’t understand it. I really don’t understand why every single human being on this planet can’t treat every other single human being with the respect and professionalism and love that they deserve,” Bryson says. “[HB2 was] the worst thing ever. It makes my hair go on fire to this day.”
It is this visceral commitment to LGBTQ equality that Bryson, a founding partner at the global law firm of Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, is expected to bring to his new post as President of Public Justice, the national nonprofit legal advocacy organization based in Washington DC and Oakland, California. His personal response to HB2 also illustrates his desire to find creative ways to engage others in discussions aimed at the public interest. Not only did Bryson financially contribute to those who opposed HB2, he commissioned artists to paint a mural on the wall of his office building opposite a popular restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“There is a big heart right in the middle, like a Valentine heart,” he says. “And on the sides are a number of arms reaching to try to get to the heart. Some are white, some are Black, some are green — they’re all different colors. The clothing on the arms may be female, may be male clothing. You just don’t know. But the point is that everyone is just to trying to find love — and why couldn’t we be a little bit more accepting as a society?”
While HB2 impacted him personally, Bryson’s deep commitment to civil rights actually reflects the work Public Justice has done throughout its almost 40-year history. To paraphrase a protest poster during the George Floyd demonstrations, Public Justice has been supportive of civil rights even “when it’s not trending.” Adele Kimmel, Director of Public Justice’s Students’ Civil Rights Project, for instance, is a widely recognized litigator on gender and sexual violence and the legal intricacies of Title IX. She has educated youth, families, school officials and other lawyers on how to use Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 to stop bullying of LGBT students.
Along with Public Justice Kazan Budd Attorney Alexandra Brodsky, she represents out gay retired Army Major Steve Snyder-Hill in his sexual abuse lawsuit against Ohio State University and, in a case challenging former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’s revised Title IX rules, represents Berkeley High School students, including nonbinary students, who are seeking to reverse DeVos’s changes, which significantly rolled back many protections for students.
Public Justice also teamed up with the National Women’s Law Center, Lambda Legal, the National Center for Transgender Equality and 46 other organizations and individuals in a 2017 campaign to reach the Departments of Education in each state telling them to properly follow federal law – and protect transgender students – or risk litigation.
“Schools that discriminate against transgender students, such as by denying them access to bathrooms and other single-sex facilities that correspond with their gender identity or failing to protect transgender students from harassment, are violating Title IX and the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause,” the letter read in part. “Schools are obligated to protect transgender students in compliance with the law, regardless of whether they face legal recourse from the federal government. And when schools fail to comply with the law, they will continue to be subjected to lawsuits filed by and on behalf of aggrieved students.”
Public Justice also strongly supports the Equality Act , has spoken out against the Republican wave of anti-trans bills, and works with civil rights coalition members such as The Leadership Conference, the Human Rights Campaign, as well as local groups such as the San Francisco-based Equal Rights Advocates.
Under Bryson, fighting systemic oppression is only going to get deeper. “This is a critical moment for our country and Public Justice has a pivotal role to play in addressing it. As [recent Public Justice “Champion of Justice” honoree] Ben Crump’s own work shows, attorneys can be an essential part of addressing and ending injustice in America. That’s what this organization is all about and every aspect of our work aims to move us forward to a better, more equitable society and justice system,” Bryson told the audience during the organization’s recent gala. “As a North Carolinian, I’ve seen the impact of ugly, hateful laws up close. We fought hard in my home state to battle the so-called transgender ‘bathroom law’ and we’re fighting equally hard at Public Justice to take on the despicable effort to deny transgender athletes an opportunity to participate in school athletics.…. As President, I look forward to working with the staff to continue that expansion and maximize the impact of our work to tear down systemic injustice and work for a legal system – and a country – that is fairer, more inclusive and more equitable for all.”
Karen Ocamb, is the Director of Media Relations for the Oakland, California based Public Justice.
Public Justice is a national nonprofit legal advocacy organization. They protect consumers, employees, civil rights & the environment.
White House announces two LGBTQ women nominated for federal courts
This is the president’s sixth round of names for federal judicial positions, bringing the number of announced federal judicial nominees to 35.
WASHINGTON – The White House on Thursday released a list of President Joe Biden’s latest nominee picks to fill open seats on the federal courts. Included in the president’s choices are two currently LGBTQ serving women judges.
One is currently serving as Vermont’s first openly LGBT Supreme Court justice, who would also be the first openly LGBT woman to serve on any federal circuit court. The other who would be the first openly LGBT federal judge in Colorado and the first openly LGBT woman to serve as a federal district court judge in any state west of the Mississippi.
This is President Biden’s sixth round of names for federal judicial positions, bringing the number of announced federal judicial nominees to 35.
Justice Beth Robinson: Nominee for the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit
Justice Beth Robinson has served as an Associate Justice on the Vermont Supreme Court since 2011. Prior to her appointment, Justice Robinson served as counsel to Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin from 2010 to 2011. From 1993 to 2010, Justice Robinson was a civil litigator in private practice at Langrock Sperry & Wool where she focused on civil litigation including employment law, workers’ compensation, contract disputes, and family law. She also represented LGBTQ+ individuals in civil and civil rights cases, including leading the freedom to marry movement in Vermont. From 1990 to 1991, Justice Robinson was an associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in Washington, D.C., focusing on white-collar criminal defense. Justice Robinson served as a law clerk for Judge David B. Sentelle on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia from 1989 to 1990.
Justice Robinson received her J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School in 1989 and her B.A. from Dartmouth College in 1986.
Senator Patrick Leahy, (D-VT) in a statement praised the nomination. “Today is a good day for Vermont. I am incredibly proud that President Biden has nominated Vermont’s very own Justice Beth Robinson to serve as a Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. I strongly praise President Biden for nominating Justice Robinson, who has been a tireless champion for equal rights and equal justice in the mold of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I know that, if confirmed, Justice Robinson would serve on the Second Circuit with integrity, humility, and a deep reverence for the rule of law. And I have no doubt that she would make all Vermonters and Americans proud,” he said.
“Justice Robinson has been a steadfast public servant for the people of Vermont and has served admirably on the Vermont Supreme Court. She will make a great addition to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, bringing the Vermont values of commitment to justice and equality, fairness, and Freedom & Unity to the bench,” said Gov. Phil Scott in a statement. “I applaud the president for making this historic nomination, and I urge the United States Senate to move expeditiously towards her confirmation.”
Charlotte Sweeney: Nominee for the United States District Court for the District of Colorado
Charlotte Sweeney is currently a partner at Sweeney & Bechtold, LLC, where she has practiced since 2008. Her law practice is devoted to representing individuals in employment law cases. Ms. Sweeney was previously a partner with LaFond & Sweeney, LLC from 1999 to 2008 and LaFond & Bove, LLC from 1997 from 1999. Ms. Sweeney began her career as an associate with LaFond & Clausen, LLC in 1995 and was named a partner at the firm in 1998.
Ms. Sweeney received her J.D. from the University of Denver College of Law in 1995 and her B.S. from California Lutheran University in 1991.
Photograph courtesy of Sweeney & Bechtold, LLC, Denver, Colorado
Federal authorities arrest three men in connection with trans Puerto Rico woman’s murder
Alexa Negrón Luciano was killed on Feb. 24, 2020
Federal authorities have arrested three men in connection with the 2020 murder of a homeless transgender woman in Puerto Rico.
David Begnaud of CBS News reports the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has charged Anthony Lobos Ruiz, Jordany Laboy Garcia and Christian Rivera Otero under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009 for allegedly harassing Alexa Negrón Luciano on Feb. 24, 2020, and shooting at her with a paintball gun.
Negrón was later killed in Toa Baja, a municipality that is about 15 miles west of San Juan. The murder took place hours after police responded to a report that Negrón was “peeping” on people who were using a public restroom.
Pedro Julio Serrano, founder of Puerto Rico Para [email protected], a Puerto Rican LGBTQ rights group, on Friday noted to the Washington Blade that Puerto Rican authorities never filed charges in connection with Negrón’s murder.
Begnaud notes Lobos, Laboy and Rivera have not been charged with murder in the case.
BREAKING: The U.S. Justice Dept’s Civil Rights Division has charged 3 men in Puerto Rico with a conspiracy to commit a hate crime against ‘Alexa’, a transgender woman who was murdered on the island in 2020. Details of what the suspects allegedly did is below in this thread:
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 6, 2021
Negrón was one seven trans Puerto Ricans who were known to have been murdered on the island in 2020.
Puerto Rico’s hate crimes law includes both sexual orientation and gender identity, but prosecutors in the U.S. commonwealth rarely apply them. Serrano and the other activists have described the Puerto Rican government’s response to anti-LGBTQ hate crimes as woefully inadequate.
The Justice Department last spring charged the two men who allegedly murdered two trans women in Humacao, a municipality near Puerto Rico’s southeast coast, under the federal hate crimes law. A state of emergency declaration over gender violence in Puerto Rico that Gov. Pedro Pierluisi issued earlier this year includes LGBTQ people.
Biden Administration extends Student Loan pause until January 31, 2022
The DOE will begin notifying borrowers in the coming days, & will release resources & information about how to plan for payment restart
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Education, (DOE) announced a final extension of the pause on student loan repayment, interest, and collections until January 31, 2022. The DOE believes this additional time and a definitive end date will allow borrowers to plan for the resumption of payments and reduce the risk of delinquency and defaults after restart. The DOE will continue its work to transition borrowers smoothly back into repayment, including by improving student loan servicing.
“The payment pause has been a lifeline that allowed millions of Americans to focus on their families, health, and finances instead of student loans during the national emergency,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “As our nation’s economy continues to recover from a deep hole, this final extension will give students and borrowers the time they need to plan for restart and ensure a smooth pathway back to repayment. It is the Department’s priority to support students and borrowers during this transition and ensure they have the resources they need to access affordable, high quality higher education.”
The DOE will begin notifying borrowers about this final extension in the coming days, and it will release resources and information about how to plan for payment restart as the end of the pause approaches.
Today’s action is one of a series of steps the Department has taken to support students and borrowers, make higher education more affordable, and improve student loan servicing, including:
- Approving $1.5 billion in borrower defense claims, including extending full relief to approved claims and approving new types of claims.
- Reinstating $1.3 billion in loan discharges for 41,000 borrowers who received a total and permanent disability discharge and protecting another 190,000 from potential loan reinstatement.
- Helping 30,000 small business owners with student loans seeking help from the Paycheck Protection Program.
The White House also released a statement by President Biden extending the Pause on Student Loan Repayment;
“On my first day in office in January, I directed the Department of Education to pause federal student loan repayments for millions of Americans through September. The pause has been a critical lifeline so they don’t have to choose between paying for basic necessities or their student loan during the pandemic that upended their lives.
As today’s jobs numbers show, we have the tools that will allow us to beat COVID-19 and keep our economy recovering at a record rate. But we know there is more work to do and the road will still be long for many people – especially for the one in six adults and one in three young people who have federal student loans.
That’s why today, my administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments one final time until January 31, 2022. This will give the Department of Education and borrowers more time and more certainty as they prepare to restart student loan payments. It will also ensure a smoother transition that minimizes loan defaults and delinquencies that hurt families and undermine our economic recovery.”
