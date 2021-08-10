Loudoun County school board delays vote on trans students rights policy

The Loudoun County School Board on Tuesday delayed a vote on whether to adopt a policy to protect the rights of transgender students.

The announcement came after an hours-long hearing on whether to implement a Virginia Department of Education directive that allows trans students to use their preferred name and pronouns. The mandate, among other things, also permits students to use restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their gender identity.

NBC Washington reported a woman who said she had been a teacher in the Loudoun County public schools for five years announced her resignation during the hearing. A judge in June reinstated Tanner Cross, a physical education teacher at Leesburg Elementary School who was suspended after he said he would not use a student’s preferred pronouns to refer to them.

A chaotic June 22 school board meeting that drew hundreds of people who support and oppose the policy left one person injured and another in police custody. The school board is expected to reconvene on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.