Local
Loudoun County school board delays vote on trans students rights policy
Teacher resigned during hours-long hearing on Tuesday
The Loudoun County School Board on Tuesday delayed a vote on whether to adopt a policy to protect the rights of transgender students.
The announcement came after an hours-long hearing on whether to implement a Virginia Department of Education directive that allows trans students to use their preferred name and pronouns. The mandate, among other things, also permits students to use restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their gender identity.
NBC Washington reported a woman who said she had been a teacher in the Loudoun County public schools for five years announced her resignation during the hearing. A judge in June reinstated Tanner Cross, a physical education teacher at Leesburg Elementary School who was suspended after he said he would not use a student’s preferred pronouns to refer to them.
A chaotic June 22 school board meeting that drew hundreds of people who support and oppose the policy left one person injured and another in police custody. The school board is expected to reconvene on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Local
D.C.-area theaters to require vaccinations, masks
‘Committed to the safety of all who work, perform, and visit venues’
A group of 14 theaters throughout Washington, D.C. and its suburbs collectively announced last Thursday that they will require proof of COVID vaccination for every audience member, staff member, artist and volunteer for indoor venues.
Masks will also be required indoors except in designated eating and drinking areas, the statement said.
The theaters participating, with more expected to join, “are committed to the safety of all who work, perform, and visit their venues, and invite audiences to join in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19,” according to the statement.
The statement also included specific policies and procedures, such as exemptions and detailed vaccine requirements.
“Theatre Washington, the area’s alliance of theatre organizations, theatre-makers, and theatre supporters, will serve as a hub of information for participating venues and their vaccination requirement policies,” said the statement.
Visit their website for updated list of participating theaters.
Local
Northam appoints 21 people to Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board
Governor earlier this year signed bill that created commission
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday appointed 21 people to the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board.
The governor named University of Virginia Assistant Vice Provost Matt Banfield, Virginia Beach City Councilman Michael Berlucchi, Virginia Housing Government Relations Manager Demas Boudreaux, Casa BruMar Foundation Executive Director Evelyn I. Brumar, Black Transmen Virginia Program Director Charley Burton, LGBTQ Victory Institute Presidential Appointments Manager Jonathan Dromgoole, Amanda Goehring, Kevin Han of NAKASEC VA, Borealis Consulting RVA founder Aurora Higgs, Capital One Managing Vice President of Human Resources Rob Keeling, Joanna Keller, Virginia Commonwealth University doctoral student Kyle Mason, Eldementals Executive Director Karen Mullen McPhail, Minority Veterans of America Chapter Leader Stephanie Merlo, former Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Technical Service Supervisor Tracy L. Monegain, Dr. Monica Motley of Virginia Tech, University of Virginia Cancer Center Research Assistant for Community Outreach Bryan Price, retired Longwood University faculty member Dr. Jes Simmons, Patty Smith of the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology, Michael Thorne-Begland of the Altria Group and LPAC Executive Director Lisa A. Turner to the board.
Northam earlier this year signed into law the bill that created the board.
Local
Monika Nemeth to run for Ward 3 D.C. Council seat
First known trans elected official in city
Ward 3 Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Monika Nemeth, who became the first known transgender person to win election to public office in D.C. when she won her ANC seat in 2018, says she plans to run as a Democrat for the Ward 3 D.C. Council seat currently held by incumbent Democrat Mary Cheh.
Nemeth is a former president of D.C.’s Gertrude Stein Democratic Club, which recently changed its name to the Capital Stonewall Democrats. She currently serves as chair of the ANC Rainbow Caucus, which advocates for LGBTQ issues. She holds the seat for ANC 3F 06, which represents the neighborhoods of North Cleveland Park and Wakefield.
Nemeth’s LinkedIn page says she has worked for more than 25 years in the Information Technology field. She says she currently manages a team of software developers for an IT company.
“Yes, I am planning a run for Ward 3 D.C. Council in 2022,” Nemeth told the Washington Blade. “I will be running as a Democrat, so I plan to be on the Democratic primary ballot,” she said. “I will pursue the public finance option for my campaign.”
When asked what she would do differently from Cheh, who is a longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights and who is expected to run for re-election, Nemeth said only that she will announce her platform at the time she formally announces her candidacy, which she expects to happen in early September.
Cheh was first elected to the D.C. Council in 2006. She is an attorney and tenured professor of constitutional law at George Washington University Law School.
The Washington City Paper has reported that at least one other candidate is considering running against Cheh for the Ward 3 Council seat – Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority attorney Petar Dimtchev. Dimtchev received the Washington Post endorsement when he ran unsuccessfully against Cheh in 2018 as an independent, according to the City Paper.
