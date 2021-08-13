Local
Blunt Rochester, Stonewall PAC to honor Del. lawmakers
State now has three out LGBTQ elected officials
U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) will join Stonewall PAC in honoring three Delaware legislators at its 17th annual summer fundraiser.
State Sens. Sarah McBride (D) and Marie Pinkney (D) and Rep. Eric Morrisson (D) will be featured for “the work they are doing to ensure equal protection under the law for all,” according to a Stonewall PAC statement. More legislators should be in attendance, according to the statement.
“One of our missions, was to elect LGBTQ+ individuals, and now we have three,” Stonewall PAC President Peter Schott said. “The fact that so many of the State’s elected officials appear at the Stonewall event is also an affirmation of the work Stonewall has done over the past 18 years.”
The event takes place Aug. 21 from 4-6 p.m. at Lavender Fields in Milton, Del. Membership and admission purchases are available at the Delaware Stonewall PAC website.
Equality Virginia PAC endorses McAuliffe, Ayala, Herring
Former Va. governor championed LGBTQ rights during first term
Equality Virginia’s political action committee on Friday endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor.
Equality Virginia Advocates in a press release notes McAuliffe in 2013 was “the first gubernatorial candidate to proudly run an LGBTQ inclusive campaign,” was the first Virginia governor to recognize Pride month and to “open the doors of the Executive Mansion to LGBTQ people to celebrate.” Equality Virginia Advocates also said McAuliffe is the first Virginia governor to ban discrimination against LGBTQ state contractors and to protect transgender state employees.
“Every Virginian deserves to be treated equally, live free from fear and thrive regardless of who they are or who they love,” said McAuliffe in an Equality Virginia Advocates press release. “As Virginia’s 72nd governor, I was proud to fight every single day to make Virginia the most open and welcoming state in the nation.”
“I will always fight for LGBTQ+ rights, provide all Virginians with equal opportunities, and work to lift up the LGBTQ+ community,” added McAuliffe. “I have laid out a clear plan to make Virginia more inclusive and I’m grateful to have the endorsement of Equality Virginia Advocates. Together, we will build a stronger commonwealth for all.”
Equality Virginia Advocates on Friday also endorsed state Del. Hala Ayala (D-Prince William County) for lieutenant governor and Attorney General Mark Herring for re-election.
“It is imperative that we elect leaders committed to LGBTQ equality, especially as anti-LGBTQ proponents continue to make headlines by attacking transgender students,” said Equality Virginia Advocates Executive Director Vee Lamneck. “We do not take for granted the significant legislative advancements that we have made over the past two years because we know that these hard-fought victories could easily be rolled back. These candidates have been true champions of our issues and we are confident that with their continued leadership Virginia will become a more welcoming place in the South for LGBTQ people.”
Loudoun County school board approves trans students rights policy
Vote caps off months of protests over Va. Department of Education mandate
The Loudoun County School Board on Wednesday voted in favor of implementing a policy that will protect the rights of transgender students.
The 7-2 vote came a day after an hours-long hearing on whether to implement a Virginia Department of Education directive that allows trans students to use their preferred name and pronouns. The mandate, among other things, also permits students to use restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their gender identity.
A woman who said she had been a teacher in the Loudoun County public schools for five years announced her resignation during Tuesday’s hearing. A judge in June reinstated Tanner Cross, a physical education teacher at Leesburg Elementary School who was suspended after he said he would not use a student’s preferred pronouns to refer to them.
The school board delayed the vote by a day. A chaotic June 22 school board meeting that drew hundreds of people who support and oppose the policy left one person injured and another in police custody.
Gay Asian man, parents attacked in D.C.’s Observatory Circle area
Suspect shouted, ‘faggots,’ ‘You are not Americans!’
A gay Chinese man and his parents were attacked and beaten about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, on the 3700 block of Fulton Street, N.W. near the National Observatory by a male suspect who called them “faggots” and shouted, “You are not Americans!,” according to charging documents filed in D.C. Superior Court.
The charging documents show that D.C. police, who arrived on the scene as the incident was unfolding, arrested Patrick Joseph Miller Trebat, 38, on one count of Felony Assault, two counts of Simple Assault, and one count of Destruction of Property. A police incident report lists the assault as a suspected hate crime.
A statement released by the Watch Commander of the D.C. Police Second District, whose officers made the arrest, said the family of three were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries listed as non-life threatening.
The Watch Commander, who is not identified by name, added in the statement that suspect Trebat punched and kicked the three victims as he stated, “Get out of my country.”
Among the victims was Sean Lai, 30, an out gay man of Chinese ancestry who last year completed his doctorate degree in physics at Georgetown University and currently works as a data scientist. He has been a D.C. resident since 2013.
Court documents state that Trebat allegedly attacked Lai and his parents as they were walking on the street in the city’s Observatory Circle neighborhood where they are currently living and which is a short distance from the National Cathedral.
The court documents show that prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. filed documents in D.C. Superior Court, charging Trebat with two counts of Bias-related Assault with Significant Bodily Injury and one count of Bias-related Assault in connection with the incident along with a charge of destruction of property related to damage to Lai’s cell phone during the attack.
But the charges filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office attribute the bias aspect of the crime only to the three victims’ “actual or perceived national origin.” The charges filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office do not attribute the attack to bias related to Lai’s actual or perceived sexual orientation, even though one of the charging documents quotes Trebat as reciting the word “faggots.”
William Miller, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said the office does not comment on its reasons for charging decisions in pending cases. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is continuing to investigate the facts and circumstances of the case and has no further comment at this time,” Miller told the Washington Blade.
The court documents show that Trebat is a resident of an apartment at 4201 Cathedral Ave., N.W., which is located less than a mile from where the incident occurred. The documents show he was released by a judge two days after his arrest on the condition that he be placed in the court’s High Intensity Supervision release program.
Court records show D.C. Superior Court Judge Judith Pipe also issued a pretrial stay away order. The details of the order were not immediately made public, but most such orders require an arrested person to stay away from anyone he or she is charged with harming.
The court records also show that court status hearings set for the Trebat case initially scheduled for Aug. 30 and Oct. 20 were cancelled and his next scheduled appearance in court for a felony status conference is set for Nov. 15.
Details of the incident are provided in the police incident report and a two-page arrest affidavit prepared by police and prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Although Lai’s sexual orientation is not disclosed in the police report or the arrest affidavit, a close friend who contacted the Washington Blade said Lai wishes to be identified as an out gay man. The friend said Lai plans to release a public statement about the incident after more details about the case become known.
According to the two documents, Lai, who is listed as Victim 3, told police he and his parents were walking home along the 3700 block of Fulton Street, N.W. when Suspect 1, later identified as Trebat, started following them. The police report says the family lives on the 3900 block of Fulton St.
“Victim 3 states that he and his family tried to cross the street to create distance between them and Suspect 1,” the police report says. “Victim 3 states that he heard Defendant 1 call him and his family ‘faggots’ and that he heard D-1 exclaim, ‘You are not Americans!’ before D-1 began to assault his family,” the arrest affidavit states.
The affidavit identifies Victim 1 as the mother, age 61, and Victim 2 as the father, age 64.
“Victim 1 and Victim 2 did not speak English,” the affidavit says, adding that police arriving on the scene immediately placed a radio call for a police officer who is a Mandarin speaker who quickly arrived on the scene to provide translation services to help police interview the parents.
“V-1 stated that D-1 assaulted her husband V-2, causing him to fall to the ground,” the affidavit continues. “V-1 states that D-1 then pushed her to the ground, causing the listed injury. V-2 stated that D-1 came from behind and struck him with a closed fist in the back of the head, causing him to fall to the ground,” says the affidavit.
“V-3,” Sean Lai, “states he turned around and observed D-1 assault his parents,” says the affidavit. “V-3 intervened and pushed D-1 away from his parents, ensuing in a physical struggle between V-3 and D-1,” the affidavit says.
The affidavit says the father then tried to intervene to protect his son from Trebat’s assault, but Trebat “kept pushing them both to the ground.” It says that at some point during the assault, each of the three victims sustained injuries serious enough to send them to a hospital.
It says that during his struggle with Trebat, Lai’s phone fell out of his pocket and was damaged when it struck the ground. The affidavit says the damaged phone prompted prosecutors to charge Trebat with the single count of destruction of property.
The attack against Lai and his parents took place five months after the release of a report in March by the group Stop Asian American Pacific Islander Hate that found at least 140 hate-related incidents had been reported against people of Asian ancestry across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia since March of 2020.
Civil rights organizations have attributed the anti-Asian attacks to the bogus and racist belief by some that Asians should be blamed for the coronavirus pandemic because it originated in China.
