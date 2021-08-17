Bennett, Sharp win seats on Rehoboth Board of Commissioners

The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected]

Congratulations to Sheila Alexander-Reid the new senior vice president of tech startup

BiasSync based in Los Angeles. Michele Ruiz, CEO of Bias Sync, said, “We started BiasSync to help businesses create more fair and respectful work environments. And we believe that assisting individuals to learn more about themselves helps make us all better humans.”

Most recently, Alexander-Reid served as director of the D.C. Office of LGBTQ Affairs in the Office of Mayor Muriel Bowser. In that role she advised the mayor on the implementation of discrimination protections and diversity and inclusion policies that support D.C.’s LGBTQ residents.

Prior to that, she served as vice president of Strategic Branding and Digital Initiatives for the Washington Blade; director of Strategic Engagement and business development manager for the Washington City Paper; and is founder/principal of Branding4Change.

She was selected by Stanford University to conduct a groundbreaking “Privilege and Power” workshop at its Graduate School of Business Executive LGBTQ Leadership Program. In addition, she was a radio show host and programmer for “Inside Out” and founder of Women in the Life Inc./ Women in the Life Magazine/Women in the Life Association.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Spelman College in Atlanta.

Lee Westgate

Congratulations also to Lee Westgate, MBA, on his new position as manager of Policy and Advocacy with the National Association of Social Workers (NASW). When accepting the position, Westgate said, “Being a social worker has been one of the great gifts of my lifetime. It is an honor and privilege to serve at NASW in this capacity and to engage in work that is both important and humbling. The broad portfolio of this work is absolutely essential in order to recognize the countless and routinely unseen contributions of social workers and to affect meaningful social change.”

NASW is headquartered in D.C. and has 55 state/territorial chapters. Westgate will work in collaboration with numerous coalitions and other policy stakeholders to advance NASW’s advocacy agenda. He is an out transgender advocate with more than 15 years of professional experience in social work policy, practice, research, and education. He has held numerous leadership roles and has served as an educational consultant to a variety of associations and organizational clientele. Westgate will continue to serve as a graduate faculty member and Clinical Instructor at the University of Maryland, School of Social Work.

Westgate has contributed to many publications, including Population Health Management – The Social Work Connection, Social Work Today, 2017; Poised to Take the New Payment Leap, Provider Magazine, 2016 and The Limitations of Traditional EAP Metrics, Journal of Employee Assistance, 2008. He participated in the design of inter-professional curriculum through the University of Maryland focused on “Bridging Curriculum Gaps in Pediatric and Adolescent Transgender Care.” He received a Superstar Award, Sinai Hospital in 2014.

Westgate earned a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Philosophy from Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pa., and two master’s degrees — in social work from the University of Maryland, the other in business administration from Towson University/University of Baltimore.