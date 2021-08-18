Connect with us

PHOTOS: Night Out at the Nationals

Del. Roem throws first pitch

Published

8 hours ago

on

Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas Park) throws out the first pitch at Nationals Park on Aug. 17. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ sports organization Team DC partnered with the Washington Nationals to hold Night Out at the Nationals on Tuesday. Virginia Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas Park) threw out the first pitch and the national anthem was sung by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. The Washington Nationals defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Black Pride Awards Ceremony

Event honors allies, community innovators

Published

4 weeks ago

on

July 22, 2021

By

2021 Black Pride Awards Ceremony (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Center for Black Equity held the 2021 D.C. Black Pride Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, July 21 at The Park at 14th. Honorees included DeMarc Hickson, Angela Brown, Ernest Hopkins, Stephaun Wallace, Brian K. Bond, J. Channing Wickham, Greg Evans Real Estate Group, Charmaine Eccles, Courtney Baker-Olivier III, Bishop Kwabena Rainey Cheeks, Jaye Wynn, The Alliance Group (TAG) at the University of the District of Columbia and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Team DC Scholarship Reception

The LGBTQ sports organization presents awards to area students

Published

1 month ago

on

July 16, 2021

By

Aubrey Durba presents the Clark Ray Horizon Award to coach Ava Benach at a ceremony on Thursday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Team D.C., the umbrella organization for area LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly sports leagues, held its 2021 Scholarship Reception at the Hilton National Mall Hotel on Thursday, July 15. Scholarships were awarded to area LGBTQ student athletes who are to attend an institution of higher learning next semester.

Awardees included Hailey Nguyen of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Anna Dugan of Alexandria City High School, Ajania Thaxton of Washington Latin Public Charter School, Anna Kolb of Thomas Edison High School, Kelsey Goldwein of Oakton High School, Dustin Connors of Independence High School, Naomi Mansour of Washington-Liberty High School, Sarah Jones of James Madison High School and Otter Kammer of Washington-Liberty High School.

The Clark Ray Horizon Award was presented to immigration attorney and coach Ava Benach.

Donors and scholarship sponsors included the DC Front Runners, Dupont Social Club and Rogue League Sports.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Westminster Pride

Maryland festival draws hundreds

Published

1 month ago

on

July 11, 2021

By

Westmenster Pride Festival (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Westminster Pride Festival was held in downtown Westminster, Md. on Saturday. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

