Photos
PHOTOS: Night Out at the Nationals
Del. Roem throws first pitch
The LGBTQ sports organization Team DC partnered with the Washington Nationals to hold Night Out at the Nationals on Tuesday. Virginia Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas Park) threw out the first pitch and the national anthem was sung by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. The Washington Nationals defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Black Pride Awards Ceremony
Event honors allies, community innovators
The Center for Black Equity held the 2021 D.C. Black Pride Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, July 21 at The Park at 14th. Honorees included DeMarc Hickson, Angela Brown, Ernest Hopkins, Stephaun Wallace, Brian K. Bond, J. Channing Wickham, Greg Evans Real Estate Group, Charmaine Eccles, Courtney Baker-Olivier III, Bishop Kwabena Rainey Cheeks, Jaye Wynn, The Alliance Group (TAG) at the University of the District of Columbia and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Team DC Scholarship Reception
The LGBTQ sports organization presents awards to area students
Team D.C., the umbrella organization for area LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly sports leagues, held its 2021 Scholarship Reception at the Hilton National Mall Hotel on Thursday, July 15. Scholarships were awarded to area LGBTQ student athletes who are to attend an institution of higher learning next semester.
Awardees included Hailey Nguyen of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Anna Dugan of Alexandria City High School, Ajania Thaxton of Washington Latin Public Charter School, Anna Kolb of Thomas Edison High School, Kelsey Goldwein of Oakton High School, Dustin Connors of Independence High School, Naomi Mansour of Washington-Liberty High School, Sarah Jones of James Madison High School and Otter Kammer of Washington-Liberty High School.
The Clark Ray Horizon Award was presented to immigration attorney and coach Ava Benach.
Donors and scholarship sponsors included the DC Front Runners, Dupont Social Club and Rogue League Sports.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Westminster Pride
Maryland festival draws hundreds
The Westminster Pride Festival was held in downtown Westminster, Md. on Saturday. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Uganda president declines to sign queerphobic bill
‘Less than credible’: Investigation of HRC prez dismissed as conflict of interest
‘Time Is On Our Side’ helps bring queer history to light
Opinion | Why fire Chris Cuomo?
Vorndran steps down from D.C. Police Complaints Board
Transgender USAF veteran trapped in Taliban takeover of Kabul
92% of LGBTQ+ adults have received at least one dose for COVID-19
Exceptional kids, real change, the GenderCool Champions
Biden: Jim Hormel’s ‘bravery paved the way’ for LGBTQ federal appointees
Former PFLAG president Paulette Goodman dies at 88
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
World3 days ago
Transgender USAF veteran trapped in Taliban takeover of Kabul
-
Bars & Parties6 days ago
Rehoboth to close out summer with SunFest
-
a&e features6 days ago
Adopting an older child from overseas — one couple’s story
-
Health4 days ago
92% of LGBTQ+ adults have received at least one dose for COVID-19
-
Movies6 days ago
In ‘Swan Song,’ Todd Stephens gives a fabulous queer elder his due
-
National2 days ago
Exceptional kids, real change, the GenderCool Champions
-
Opinions6 days ago
Opinion | Outing of a priest and data privacy in the LGBTQ community
-
World5 days ago
LGBTQ activism in Uzbekistan ‘is almost impossible’