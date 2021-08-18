Vorndran steps down from D.C. Police Complaints Board

One month after it was hit by a lawsuit from the ACLU for placing a female transgender inmate in the men’s housing facility at the D.C. Jail, the D.C. Department of Corrections announced on June 17 it has dropped its policy of placing transgender inmates in the male or female section of the jail based on their “anatomy” rather than their gender identity.

But the ACLU has said it will continue its lawsuit on behalf of trans woman Sunday Hinton despite the DOC’s announced change in policy on grounds that the new policy requires trans inmates to be placed in isolation cells, which the ACLU says are equivalent to solitary confinement, during an inmate intake period.

“The intake period can last more than a week before the individuals receive their regular housing assignment,” the ACLU said in a statement. “As the original complaint notes, ‘Placing a transgender woman in solitary confinement puts her at grave risk for suicide,’” the statement says.

The ACLU has said that days after it filed its lawsuit against the DOC on Sunday Hinton’s behalf, D.C. Jail officials transferred her from the men’s housing unit to the women’s unit. A short time later, a D.C. Superior Court Judge ordered Hinton released from jail while awaiting trial for her arrest for an alleged unarmed burglary in which she attempted to take $20.

Despite her release, the ACLU says it still has legal grounds to continue the lawsuit, which originally charged the DOC with violating the D.C. Human Rights Act’s ban on transgender discrimination by placing Hinton in the men’s housing unit at the jail.

In a brief filed in court on July 16, the ACLU, and the DC Public Defender Service, which joined the ACLU in filing the lawsuit, the two groups argue that the DOC’s new policy is still discriminatory because it forces transgender inmates into solitary confinement “simply because they are transgender.”

The court brief also says that although the DOC’s new policy claims to provide transgender inmates with the choice of deciding which housing unit they prefer to be assigned, the two groups learned that at least three trans inmates were not reassigned to the housing unit of their choice.

“Because DOC has inaugurated a new type of discrimination against transgender individuals, we continue to litigate against its new policy and seek classwide relief,” the court brief states, referring to the original lawsuit’s classification as a class action lawsuit.

DOC spokesperson Dr. Keena Blackmon didn’t immediately respond to a request by the Washington Blade for comment on the lawsuit’s new allegations.

In a 12-page revised policy document, which the DOC says applies to housing for transgender, intersex, and gender nonconforming inmates, the DOC says the policy calls for placing those inmates “in a cell by themselves during the intake process for their safety and security and the safety, security, and order of the facility.”

The document says once the safety of placing a trans, intersex, or gender nonconforming inmate in the male or female housing unit of their choice is confirmed and the DOC’s Transgender Housing Committee has a chance to review the matter, the policy calls for granting the inmate’s request for being placed in the housing unit of their choice.