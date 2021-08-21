Photos
PHOTOS: Awesome Con 2021
Out actor George Takei speaks at annual sci-fi, fantasy convention
The science fiction, fantasy, comic and film convention Awesome Con was held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Aug. 20-22. Featured speakers included actor and activist George Takei.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Worthy Mentoring launch party
Rooftop networking event held to celebrate new LGBTQ+ app
Worthy Mentoring held its launch party at a rooftop event at The Wharf on Wednesday. Worthy Mentoring is a nonprofit that “provides LGBTQ+ mentorship through an iOS and Android App.”
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Night Out at the Nationals
Del. Roem throws first pitch
The LGBTQ sports organization Team DC partnered with the Washington Nationals to hold Night Out at the Nationals on Tuesday. Virginia Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas Park) threw out the first pitch and the national anthem was sung by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. The Washington Nationals defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Black Pride Awards Ceremony
Event honors allies, community innovators
The Center for Black Equity held the 2021 D.C. Black Pride Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, July 21 at The Park at 14th. Honorees included DeMarc Hickson, Angela Brown, Ernest Hopkins, Stephaun Wallace, Brian K. Bond, J. Channing Wickham, Greg Evans Real Estate Group, Charmaine Eccles, Courtney Baker-Olivier III, Bishop Kwabena Rainey Cheeks, Jaye Wynn, The Alliance Group (TAG) at the University of the District of Columbia and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
