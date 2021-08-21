Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Awesome Con 2021

Out actor George Takei speaks at annual sci-fi, fantasy convention

1 hour ago

Out actor and activist George Takei speaks on the main stage of Awesome Con on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The science fiction, fantasy, comic and film convention Awesome Con was held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Aug. 20-22. Featured speakers included actor and activist George Takei.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Worthy Mentoring launch party

Rooftop networking event held to celebrate new LGBTQ+ app

2 days ago

August 19, 2021

Worthy Mentoring held its launch party at a rooftop event at The Wharf on Wednesday. Worthy Mentoring is a nonprofit that “provides LGBTQ+ mentorship through an iOS and Android App.”

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Night Out at the Nationals

Del. Roem throws first pitch

3 days ago

August 18, 2021

Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas Park) throws out the first pitch at Nationals Park on Aug. 17. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ sports organization Team DC partnered with the Washington Nationals to hold Night Out at the Nationals on Tuesday. Virginia Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas Park) threw out the first pitch and the national anthem was sung by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. The Washington Nationals defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Black Pride Awards Ceremony

Event honors allies, community innovators

1 month ago

July 22, 2021

2021 Black Pride Awards Ceremony (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Center for Black Equity held the 2021 D.C. Black Pride Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, July 21 at The Park at 14th. Honorees included DeMarc Hickson, Angela Brown, Ernest Hopkins, Stephaun Wallace, Brian K. Bond, J. Channing Wickham, Greg Evans Real Estate Group, Charmaine Eccles, Courtney Baker-Olivier III, Bishop Kwabena Rainey Cheeks, Jaye Wynn, The Alliance Group (TAG) at the University of the District of Columbia and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

