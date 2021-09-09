Theater
Violin Channel’s digital concert series supports artists during COVID
Davies built world’s leading classical music news source
Though classically trained on violin and viola, Geoffrey John Davies knew his destiny was never to perform. Instead, he went into communications with a specialization in advertising, and became the head of marketing for large insurance company. That wasn’t for him either.
So, Davies left Australia for New York City in the summer of 2011, giving himself a year to find either a job in advertising or make a go of his promising brainchild, The Violin Channel (VC), a nascent violin and strings news and entertainment source.
In just three days, several big strings companies were buying advertising space on his website that had yet to be built. “Because they believed in my vision, I had the confidence to think I could do this,” says Davies, VC’s founder and CEO.
What began as a social media hobby in Australia has grown into the world’s leading classical music news source with 17 employees and a combined reach of more than 1 million across social channels and newsletter subscribers.
In February 2021, VC launched Vanguard Concerts, an original digital concert series featuring top strings players like Joshua Bell and Charles Yang. Co-produced by the Alphadyne Foundation, its mission is to support artists during COVID by giving them ownership of the material and making the programs available worldwide for free. In total, the series received 4.3 million views worldwide.
For the second Vanguard Concerts (already filmed and slated to begin streaming in October), Davies encouraged musicians not to perform standard repertoire. “I asked them to play stuff they’re really passionate about. Also, we’ve included more interviews and interesting background information in the episodes. It’s fascinating for the seasoned listener and new audience member alike. We feel an obligation to make the music more accessible without dumbing down the experience.”
The lineup includes rising star Stella Chen playing – among other pieces – Bartók’s “Sonata for Solo Violin,” composed when he was living in New York in the 1940s; Grammy-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich performing works by several Black composers he’s currently championing, and Paganini; and an hour with Spanish-born violinist Francisco Fullana, award-winning bandoneon player and composer JP Jofre, and superstar Spanish classical guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas. Other episodes will feature out superb violinists Alexi Kenney and Blake Pouliot.
“The series has been like a dream come true,” says Davies, who lives in New York’s West Village with his husband Richard Jordan, an architectural painter and designer, and their dog, Elgar. “Never in a million years did I think I’d have the opportunity to do something like this, to curate my ideas.”
When he was new to the city, Davies celebrated Gay Pride Day on VC with a tribute to queer musicians and composers like Tchaikovsky and Saint-Saens. He received a mixed reaction that included hundreds of negative comments from outraged followers, including educators.
“I was shocked. Something like that wouldn’t have been a big deal in Australia. It’s then that I realized I had a platform and refused to back down. We continue to celebrate pride annually.”
In a recent survey, 73% of the channel’s audience voiced support for VC’s support of social issues like LGBTQ equality, Black Lives Matter, and feminism. But even if the majority had disapproved, says Davies, he wouldn’t change a thing.
Increasingly, it’s become easier and easier for musicians to be out, he adds. “There’s a young violinist whom I adore. He makes his statement by wearing Alexander McQueen rainbow pants when he plays a Brahms solo.”
It’s “mind blowing” to Davies, 44, that 58% of their audience is under the age 35: “That’s a demographic unreachable by magazines. So, when people say classical music is aging out or dying, my response is ‘bullshit.’”
More to celebrate: Davies received his permanent United States residency this year.
“I’ve been under the radar for the last 12 years, but now that I have my green card, I see more opportunities in my future. I’m thinking a third Vanguard Concerts series, live concerts, and maybe programming two or three days of Vanguard Concerts within major European festivals. There’s a lot to look forward to.”
Theater
Reimagining ‘Rachel’ for a modern audience
Well-known anti-lynching play exposed horrors of racism
‘Rachel’
In person and streaming Sept. 10-26
Rapid Lemon Productions
Motor House
120 W. North Ave., Baltimore
$24
Rapidlemon.com
In 1916, brilliant, biracial, lesbian writer Angelina Weld Grimké was asked by the NAACP to respond to G.W. Griffith’s film “Birth of a Nation.” Both innovative and popular, the seminal silent work was technically groundbreaking but also blatantly racist in its celebration of Black stereotypes and white supremacism. Grimké, an established writer from a prominent family, accepted the challenge. The result was her play “Rachel.”
First produced in 1920 in D.C., “Rachel,” broadly classified as an “anti-lynching” play, centers on a young woman who learns the horrors of racism in a personal and immediate way. Set in realism, the drama deals with motherhood and children and how racism and bigotry impact children. The work is Grimké’s appeal for compassion for Black families.
A century later, Rapid Lemon Productions, a Baltimore-based company focused on new works, has commissioned playwright Aladrian C. Wetzel to write an adaptation of Grimké’s play, and after pandemic-induced delays, Wetzel’s “Rachel” is poised to make its world in-person (and streaming) premiere at Rapid Lemon’s home Motor House, a nonprofit arts hub in Baltimore, on Sept. 10.
“I keep Grimké’s original themes in my adaptation,” says Wetzel, 39, during a recent phone call. “Sadly, the work remains all too relevant. Black people, I’m Black, we understand racism. I remember having race conversations with my parents when I was just five or six. I knew people were going to have different expectations of me – or not – because of the color of my skin. For me, it’s very important to get the story out there.”
Set in Baltimore, the new “Rachel” is purposefully close to the source yet peppered with contemporary local buzz words. The first act takes place in 2012 when Black Lives Matter was on the cusp of becoming a larger part of the American ethos, and the second act is five years later in 2017. The interim is a reckoning in terms of BLM, the killing of unarmed Black people, Freddie Gray in Baltimore, moving from Obama to the Trump administration and the rhetoric behind that.
Grimké is described as a lesbian by most historians. She expresses romantic love for other women in poetry and she’s known to have at least once told her father about her feelings concerning women. Reportedly he wasn’t too keen on the idea.
Wetzel is straight but she imagines that “in addition to being a woman of color, independent, a political activist, because Grimké fell on the queer spectrum, it sometimes had to have made it difficult for her to live in that space in the early 20th century.”
When Rapid Lemon’s managing director Max Garner brought “Rachel” to Wetzel to consider for adaptation, she was quickly convinced. “I identified with her hesitancy,” she says. “Mostly my plays are about race and issues surrounding fertility. In ‘Rachel,’ Grimké writes about a Black woman who questions the idea of bringing a Black child into the world, she’s concerned with them being killed, hurt, or called names because of their skin color.
“I’ve been trying to have kids for the last couple of years. I write from the place of being a Black woman going through infertility. A lot of those feelings expressed in Grimké’s work came to the fore for me during last year’s summer of unrest.”
Before writing plays, Wetzel acted, stage managed, and directed. Eager to do more, she became part of a playwriting fellowship, and with the support of a dramaturg and director, wrote her first original full-length play over nine months followed by a staged reading in 2018.
Wetzel, who lives north of Baltimore in Belair, Md., admires how Rapid Lemon champions original works and local artists. “It’s a risk that not a lot of companies are willing to take,” she says. Her first connection with the company was having a piece produced in its 10-minute play festival, “Variations.” Then she was commissioned to write “Thank You, Dad,” a three act about cult leader Jim Jones whose messianic madness inspired the phrase “don’t drink the Kool-Aid.” Technically it wasn’t Kool-Aid, but that’s for another interview, she says.
Wetzel is also executive director of Two Strikes Theatre Cooperative, a Baltimore company whose mission is to give a voice to Black women and nonbinary folks. Oh, and there’s a day job: She’s a longtime project manager within the Army. (Wetzel holds a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering and a master’s in management.)
Looking forward, she sees more writing, producing, and possibly screenwriting. Most importantly, she wants to continue sharing meaningful stories.
Theater
‘Time Is On Our Side’ helps bring queer history to light
Poignant Perisphere show focuses on gay podcasting friends
‘Time Is On Our Side’
Through Aug. 28
Perisphere Theater
Silver Spring Back Box Theatre
8461 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Md.
$16-$32
Perispheretheater.com
There’s a line near the end of R. Eric Thomas’ play “Time Is On Our Side” that goes “the funny thing about getting older is that you realize you were living history when all this time you just thought you were living your life.”
History, specifically LGBTQ history, is a big part of what Thomas, 40, thinks about. He writes plays partly to examine what makes up history and who holds that history. He says, “I don’t want queer stories to get lost. It’s important that we hold on to that.”
Currently playing in-person at Perisphere Theater at Silver Spring Black Box Theatre (masks and proof of COVID vaccinations required), “Time Is On Our Side,” Thomas’ funny yet poignant four-hander focuses on gay friends Annie and Curtis, co-hosts of a profoundly unpopular podcast about Philadelphia history. When the pair unexpectedly learn that Annie’s grandmother was a closeted lesbian, Curtis is eager to share the news with their small audience. But confusedly – both to herself and her friends – Annie wants to remain mum about grandma.
In his article about coming out for “O the Oprah Magazine,” Thomas memorably noted, “My mind palace is a queer utopia. Like a potluck at a co-op.”
Consequently, it’s no wonder then when he was asked by a Philadelphia company in 2014 to write a play about South Philly history, he opted to approach the project through a gay lens.
“At the time, I was program director of LGBTQ community center in Philly. The voices I heard then were voices of queer people in the present or past,” he remembers. “It felt to me that to write about queer history was to write about history. My goal is to present my lived reality as a queer black person to be equally valid to what the mainstream story might be.”
“So, I wrote them this gay ass play that satisfied the assignment and they were like ‘OK, we’ll do this.’ I was grateful.”
One of the things that brought the idea of LGBTQ experiences past and present to the foreground of the playwright’s mind was working with gay, lesbian, and trans seniors at the community center. “Talking to them about their lives, how they lived then and now, and how laws changed their lives, was eye-opening to me,” he says. “It’s funny to listen to a man in his 80s talk about how it was to meet a man 50 years ago and then realize how, in a lot of ways, little has changed.”
Not only an award-winning dramatist, Thomas is also the host of The Moth in Philadelphia and D.C., television writer, and until recently, a senior staff writer for Elle.com where he wrote “Eric Reads the News.” His best-selling debut memoir “Here for It” was released in 2020.
“In plays from the past,” says Thomas, “there’s been an erasure of LGBTQ folks and Black people’s contribution. Sometimes that leads into how we write about ourselves. The more I come into myself as a gay person particularly, and also as a Black person, the more I notice absence.”
For instance, playwright August Wilson’s 10-play Century Cycle is devoid of queer characters, yet an article from a Black Pittsburgh paper circa 1928 rails against the presence of “cigarette-smoking, pajama-wearing he-women.” Clearly there were queer people living their best lives in Pittsburgh’s Hill District (where Wilson’s work is set).
Thomas grew up in Baltimore. He came out in college at Columbia in New York City.
“It’s not an interesting story. Move to New York and become gay,” he says with a chuckle. But it wasn’t until he graduated and moved to Philadelphia that he came into the fullness of his identity. It’s also where he met his husband David Norse who’s now a Presbyterian pastor in Towson, Md.
Today, Thomas works from the couple’s home in Phoenix, Md., the place where filmmaker John Waters set his cult classic “Pink Flamingoes.” “Phoenix is your standard exurban scene. But I’m glad that Waters decided to sprinkle some of his trashy magic out here too.”
Perisphere’s production is staged by local actor/director/educator Gerrad Alex Taylor and features Emily Dalton and Jordan Brown as Annie and Curtis, respectively, and Pauline Lamb and Leo Delgado in multiple parts.
Curtis says much of queer history is written in invisible ink. Thomas is doing all he can to change that.
Theater
‘Blackest Battle’ an innovative hip-hop musical
Replacing feuding Montagues and Capulets with rival rap groups
‘The Blackest Battle’
Streaming through Aug. 29
Theater Alliance
$30
Theateralliance.com
Young rapper Dream carries a dog-eared paperback copy of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” She’s an idealist and like the Bard’s star-crossed lovers, she’s willing to risk it all for true love.
“The Blackest Battle,” the final offering of Theater Alliance’s digital season, is a love story set against a gritty urban landscape. Penned by talented D.C. artist Psalmayene24 with music by nick tha 1da, the innovative hip-hop musical explores romance and grudges in a new way. Rather than the feuding Montagues and the Capulets in Renaissance Italy, playwright Psalmayene24 serves up rival rap groups set in a future New York City.
The layered production is helmed by Theater Alliance’s out artistic director Raymond O. Caldwell who with the assistance of digital producer Kelly Colburn, deftly brings together the work of designers, graphic illustrators, animators, and an appealing cast of actors. The results are raw, witty, and affecting.
The action is set in Chief County, an imagined all-Black enclave in New York City, where the N word has been replaced with Negus, the Ethiopian word for royalty. Unfortunately, a lot of what is bad today — gun violence and crime — remains the same.
At the top of the show, we’re caught up on what’s in store for America. We can expect a lot of white nationalist terror and civil war followed by a neo-Reconstruction period with reparations for African Americans.
Led by the Ringmaster (a vibrant Kelsey Delemar), we’re introduced to the future, Chief County, and some of its more musical residents. The storyline follows the fortunes of two warring rap factions, focusing on young lovers Bliss and Dream, played respectively by Gary Perkins and Imani Branch.
The rap groups are Lock Crew whose hot new song “Raris and PCP” is garnering some attention, and the more message-driven Key Enterprises.
Lock Crew’s members include gun-slinging Sergeant Pepper (Bayou Elom), front man Ty (Emmanuel Kyei-Baffour) who wears a frumpy dress, and Bliss, the most sensible and goodhearted member of the trio.
Enterprises is headed by straight edge leader Do Or Die (Louis Davis). He’s supported on stage by his younger sister, the appropriately named Dream, and D.J., Bonita, a lesbian with a drug habit played by out actor Jade Jones. Bonita’s high of choice is called “hope,” a mind opening amalgam of technological advancement and botanical evolution that’s taken aurally. Its dangers and benefits are debatable.
Major beef develops when due to spotty Wi-Fi both groups are mistakenly booked to open for headliner Jay Adonis at the same big show at Zoom Arena. Rather than correct the problem himself, Adonis suggests the dueling artists fight it out.
Dream and Bliss first meet at a rent party on the Fourth of July, a noisy and often violent holiday in Chief County. Despite being from enemy camps, the pair are drawn together instantly. The chemistry is palpable. Soon after meeting, they slip out to watch the fireworks at the pier, a significant spot with a history that harks back to the slave trade.
The Ringmaster comments that humans are hardwired to fall in love at first sight. But it can’t be with just anyone. Referencing ‘70s sitcoms, she amusingly says George must find his Weezy, and Florida her James.
Later that night Dream and Bliss seek refuge from the rain beneath a bridge poignantly graffitied with numerous names of victims of gun violence – it’s the same spot where their groups have chosen to rumble. This is also where the show’s sad but unsatisfying and abrupt ending plays out.
Streaming through the end of August, “The Blackest Battle” screams plus ça change, the immutability of human nature, and does it in an entirely fresh and entertaining way.
DC Shorts festival goes hybrid with robust LGBTQ selections
LGBTQ travelers show how to explore safely this fall
9/11: the day life changed forever
Violin Channel’s digital concert series supports artists during COVID
Texas is our Afghanistan
HRC president terminated after dispute with board on his role in Cuomo affair
Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announce the arrival of two children
Lil Nas X receives “Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award”
‘All In’ a riveting biography of Billie Jean King
EU threatens to withhold funds over LGBTQ ‘free zones’ in Poland
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
National4 days ago
HRC president terminated after dispute with board on his role in Cuomo affair
-
National5 days ago
Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announce the arrival of two children
-
Theater6 days ago
Reimagining ‘Rachel’ for a modern audience
-
Missouri7 days ago
Republican lawmakers force LGBTQ exhibit display out of Missouri Capitol
-
Arts & Entertainment5 days ago
Lil Nas X receives “Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award”
-
Music & Concerts6 days ago
Singer Seth Sikes to make Rehoboth debut
-
Books5 days ago
‘All In’ a riveting biography of Billie Jean King
-
Obituary6 days ago
Remembering deaf lesbian pioneer Barbara Kannapell