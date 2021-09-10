Local
Comings & Goings
Zizos launches Live Wire Sports & Entertainment
Comings & Goings
Congratulations to Gary D. Espinas on his new position as Adjunct Instructor, Security Policy Studies Program teaching “Russia and International Security” in the Security Policy Studies (SPS) Program, Elliott School of International Affairs. Upon accepting the position, he said, “I have a passion for teaching and am thrilled to bring my professional experience working on Russia issues to the students at The George Washington University.”
Espinas has worked as an Adjunct Instructor of Political Science at the United States Naval Academy and as a Senior Lecturer and Regional Program Lead for Europe Institute for Security Governance, Defense Security Cooperation Agency, Washington, D.C.
Prior to that he worked as a Security Cooperation Expert with Booz Allen Hamilton; with JLO Consulting in D.C.; and as an independent consultant providing subject matter expertise in the areas of national security and military strategy, Russia and the former Soviet Union, and defense and military reform. Additional roles he has held include Regional Director for Russia, Caucasus, and Black Sea Policy, Office of the Secretary of Defense; Political-Military Officer for Conventional Arms Control, U.S. Department of State; and Political-Military Officer, Embassy of the United States of America, Moscow.
Espinas received many awards including: Support to the Armed Services of Ukraine Medal (awarded by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine); Legion of Merit (U.S. Army); Excellence in Joint Service Warfare Faculty Award (Naval Postgraduate School); Defense Superior Service Medal (Office of the Secretary of Defense); and Superior Honor Award (Department of State).
Espinas has his bachelor’s in Political Science from University of California Berkeley; his master’s in Security Studies from the U.S. Army War College, and master’s in Regional Studies (Russia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia), from Harvard University. He is a doctoral candidate in Liberal Studies at Georgetown University.
Congratulations also to Chryssa Zizos on the launch of her new company Live Wire Sports & Entertainment (Live Wire S&E). Zizos said the motivation for starting this new company was representing her wife, former USWNT goalkeeper Briana Scurry, for the past eight years, managing her PR needs and establishing her career as a keynote speaker.
Zizos founded Live Wire Strategic Communications in 1998 to serve clientele in a rapidly changing communications industry. For more than a decade, Live Wire has been ranked among Washington’s Top 25 PR firms by the Washington Business Journal. Supporting small businesses, nonprofit organizations, elected officials, and Fortune 100 companies alike, her expertise in branding, business development, media outreach, persuasive selling, presentation training, and digital content campaigns has accelerated the success of clients across diverse industries.
Zizos said, “Live Wire S&E was founded because I wanted to work with retired U.S. Women’s National Team players because despite being some of the world’s most decorated athletes, they are often overlooked and underserved. These athletes have remarkable stories to share and we aim to enact positive change both in their lives and the lives of their audiences. The tremendous success we have achieved with Briana has given us the skill set to raise the visibility and truly enhance the careers of all our athletes.”
Zizos earned her undergraduate degree from Eastern Kentucky University, where she studied Journalism and Business; and her master’s in Public Communication with an emphasis in Crisis Communications from American University.
Local
Rayceen show ends final season with mayoral proclamation
The Ask Rayceen Show marked the end of its 10th and final season with a mayoral proclamation and “One Last Wobble” dance atop the newly renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (901 G St., N.W.) on Thursday.
Team Rayceen surprised host Rayceen Pendarvis with Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proclamation announcing Sept. 1, the show’s official final air date, as “The Ask Rayceen Show Day” last week, live on YouTube.
In the proclamation, Bowser encouraged residents to join her “in offering gratitude, respect, and unending love to Rayceen Pendarvis and everyone who has been a part of Team Rayceen for their selfless work on behalf of our beautiful LGBTQIA+ community.”
On Sept. 9 the team invited the public to join them to participate in “The Wobble” line dance, which ended the show each evening during its run as a District staple and LGBTQ entertainment and issues showcase.
Initially a program self-produced by Pendarvis, The Ask Rayceen Show debuted in 2012 at the United States Navy Memorial’s Burke Theatre.
It continued to gain a following and sponsorships from Whitman-Walker Health, @DCHomos and Bite the Fruit over the years as it developed into a safe space for LGBTQ and other marginalized groups in the D.C. area to gather, celebrate and advocate for their communities.
The team gathered for “One Last Wobble” Thursday night on the rooftop terrace of the MLK library, one of their early venues.
Local
Equality Virginia PAC donates $50K to Va. House Democratic Caucus
Entire House of Delegates up for re-election in November
The Virginia House Democratic Caucus on Thursday received a $50,000 donation from Equality Virginia’s Political Action Committee ahead of the November election.
“This incredible investment from Equality Virginia is crucial to keeping LGBTQ+ advocates in control of the House of Delegates,” Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax County) stated in a press release.
Virginia Democrats began their comeback in the state with legislative victories in 2017, which left Republicans with slim majorities in the House and Senate. Their electoral gains continued until in 2019 when they claimed both General Assembly chambers and the governorship for the first time in 20 years.
During that time Virginia passed a historic wave of LGBTQ rights legislation that included adding sexual orientation and gender identity to the state’s nondiscrimination law, modernizing HIV laws and banning both so-called conversion therapy and the LGBTQ “panic defense.”
“We must build on the progress that we have made in recent years,” Filler-Corn said. “I want to thank the team at Equality Virginia for helping us in this fight, and I look forward to working with them to continue building a more open and just commonwealth.”
Virginia offices up for election on Nov. 2 include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 House seats.
“This donation helps to keep the House majority in the hands of pro-equality champions who will maintain important nondiscrimination protections and support transgender and non-binary students,” Equality Virginia Advocates Executive Director Vee Lamneck said.
“We’ve passed significant and lifesaving legislation since 2020 and we must continue this momentum to create a safer and more equitable state for everyone,” they added.
Local
Roem challenger opposes marriage equality
Christopher Stone is a US Air Force veteran
A Republican who is challenging Virginia state Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) stated in a recent interview that she “over-promised and under-delivered” on a core campaign pledge to reduce congestion along Route 28.
Christopher Stone, the Republican nominee who Roem will face in her reelection bid this November, told the Washington Blade the bottom line is Route 28 still isn’t “fixed.”
“You campaigned for it in 2017, in 2019 and in 2021,” he argued. “And you can’t say you’ve done anything other than a study.”
Roem defended her infrastructure record, saying while a study had to be conducted, some improvements were already completed, such as reduced traffic signals at key busy intersections. She said these changes have reduced wait times and pollution from idling engines.
“That speeds up the commute without anyone having to lose their business, front property or homes. And we know from the study’s data that my plan will make your commute quicker, safer and greener,” Roem told the Blade. “Christopher Stone has no plan for fixing Route 28.”
Stone, however, challenged “improved light signaling” doesn’t necessarily “fix” or widen Route 28 to address commuter concerns. Roem pointed out the widening of Route 28 in Centreville is currently underway.
“I voted last year for authorization for the widening to go forward,” she said. “It is happening right before your very eyes in Centreville. You cannot tell me in good faith that we have not done anything to fix 28. It is being done right now.”
She added she is currently “chasing down the dollars” to bring further infrastructure to Manassas Park.
Expanded Medicaid, LGBTQ rights among Roem’s legislative victories
Roem in 2017 became the first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature in the U.S.
Her four years in office have been busy ones. She has either sponsored or co-sponsored legislation that addressed discrimination, expanded Medicaid and helped make Virginia more inclusive.
LGBTQ Victory Fund Vice President of Political Programs Sean Meloy said Roem’s record clearly shows “she’s fulfilling her campaign promises and striving to create a more inclusive Virginia.” Meloy noted Roem has done considerable work — expanding healthcare and passing numerous LGBTQ-friendly bills — for her constituents since her 2017 election.
“While Del. Roem is hard at work, her opponent has decried mask mandates, supports extremist protesters in Loudoun County and called for an investigation of the 2020 election,” Meloy said. “Virginia voters are savvy, and they know when a candidate has their backs — which is why they’ve elected Del. Roem twice and will reelect her once again this November.”
Stone said he’s running for office because he felt laws the General Assembly has passed in the last few years benefitted “special interests” and not Virginians as a whole.
Stone and his wife moved to Prince William County from Fairfax County in 2013 because they were planning on having children and a friend said it was a good place to raise them. They now have two children who are 5 and 6-years-old, and the eldest is in his second year in the county’s school system.
“And she loves it,” Stone said proudly, especially now that she gets to return to in-person classes even though she has to wear a mask.
Stone, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former graduate school professor, said his wife encouraged him to run for office “and stop complaining.” He was concerned that LGBTQ laws in particular were too narrowly focused and not written with the interests of most Virginians in mind.
“A lot of people that I talk to are concerned that the way the laws are written you are protecting one group and infringing upon the constitutional freedoms of another,” he said, adding that allowing for exemptions for religious beliefs could be one way to make the laws more equitable.
“But you don’t just ignore those people,” he added. “You accommodate both sides. I don’t like laws aimed at a single group or giving protections to one side. That is how a lot of people see LGBTQ laws.”
Stone also discussed his opposition to marriage and adoption rights for same-sex couples, stating judges shouldn’t legislate from the bench.
He pointed out the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1857 decision in the Dred Scott case, which said slaves and their descendants were not American citizens, as an example of the harm judges “legislating from the bench” could do. The 13th and 14th Amendments overturned the ruling. But Roem, a life-long Virginian, pointed out Brown v. Board of Education and Loving v. Virginia were two court cases with Virginia ties that made the state and the country a step more inclusive.
“If you have marriage equality, you can’t possibly tell an LGBTQ couple that they can’t adopt children,” Roem said. “What a horrible thing to tell any loving parent. We already litigated the hell out of this.”
For Roem, times have changed and so have the people of Virginia.
“If you are exclusionary like my challenger, then you are going to lose,” she said. “The people of the 13th district aren’t putting up with this any more.”
How end of foreclosure moratorium may impact LGBTQ homeowners
Comings & Goings
LaBruce delivers shocking story of brotherly love in ‘Saint-Narcisse’
Sullivan’s new book a cornucopia of wit, provocation
Progressives are Patriots
HRC president terminated after dispute with board on his role in Cuomo affair
Texas is our Afghanistan
EU threatens to withhold funds over LGBTQ ‘free zones’ in Poland
Dozens of LGBTQ Afghans seek assistance from Immigration Equality
What to do when your house floods
