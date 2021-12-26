Real Estate
Topical real estate Christmas carols
Getting into the holiday spirit with song
For some, Christmas Eve means midnight mass or other church service that celebrates the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ. For others, it’s a time for gathering around the tree or the fireplace and singing carols while sipping eggnog (perhaps laced with brandy, rum, or bourbon), while opening just one present before Santa Claus brings the real loot the next morning.
This month, I thought I’d share some of my favorite real estate Christmas carols – with apologies to the original lyricists.
Feel free to sing along with this one if you’ve ever driven to a pop-up Christmas tree store, picked out your favorite, and had it tied to the roof of your car only to get home and struggle getting it into the house.
(To the tune of O Christmas Tree) O Christmas tree, I curse at thee. You won’t fit up the stairwell. My condo hall is much too small. I’m thinking this won’t end well. I want a tree to decorate but you will not cooperate, so Christmas tree, I’ll donate thee to some deserving charity.
This next song may serve as an annual reminder to winterize your home and have your chimney inspected.
(To the tune of The Christmas Song) Chestnuts roasting on an open fire. I forgot to check the flue. Smoke now billowing into the room is causing us to cough and spew. As we run outside to catch our breath and clear our heads, our eyes are watery and red. Next year, never fear, I’ll be sure the flue is clear or serve popcorn instead.
Have you ever wanted to bang on the ceiling of your apartment to tell your upstairs neighbors to celebrate more quietly? If so, here’s your song.
(To the tune of Do You Hear What I Hear?) Said my husband to me on Christmas Eve, “Do you hear what I hear? Listen, it’s coming from upstairs! Do you hear what I hear? The groans, the moans, the squealing of delight. They will keep us up through the night.” I replied, “You’re probably right.”
A good landlord will make sure you have the proper tools to keep her property in good shape, but it may come at a cost, as this song explains.
(To the tune of The 12 Days of Christmas) On the 12th day of Christmas, my landlord gave to me: 12 furnace filters, 11 child-proof latches, 10 LED bulbs, 9 picture hangars, 8 bristle brushes, 7 tubs of spackle, 6 smoke detectors, 5 cans of paint, 4 tubes of caulk, 3 flood lights, 2 window locks, and a raise in my rent for next year.
Last year, the pandemic kept us from seeing loved ones over the holidays. As you decide whether to venture out this year, this song may be on the tip of your tongue.
(To the tune of I’ll be Home for Christmas) I’ll be home for Christmas. Covid won’t stop me. Triple vaxxed and double masked, I’ll see my family. I don’t need to fly there, take a train or bus. I can drive to meet them or Zoom there if I must.
As you hang your stockings on the fireplace mantel and put cookies and milk out for Santa on Christmas Eve, remember whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year when you sing this song.
(To the tune of White Christmas, with paint in Sherwin Williams 0055) I’m dreaming of a white kitchen just like the one I saw today, so I need to plan it with Sea Pearl granite and accents of stainless steel. Maybe I’ll have a blue island to go with walls of Light French Gray. And I’ll add some white subway tile before all those things go out of style.
And for my Jewish friends, whose Hanukkah celebration came early this year, I couldn’t let the holidays go by without a Christmas song for you too.
(To the tune of I Saw Three Ships A Sailing) I ate Chinese on Christmas Day. My Christian friends were all away. They know that I don’t celebrate with turkey, green beans and dressing. There was no need for me to cook or entertain in the breakfast nook, so I went out for Wonton Soup, some Peking Duck, and a Mooncake.
So, my friends, as I close out 2021, let me serenade you with this last little ditty to show my appreciation (to the tune of We Wish You a Merry Christmas).
I wish you a Merry Christmas. I hope you get all your wishes. I’m thankful for all you bishes, and I’ll see you next year!
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed associate broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Real Estate
How to choose your real estate agent
Tips to ensure the best home buying experience
STYLE: Is your agent more of a casual or business casual dresser? Just kidding — but really. If you are a more formal individual then you should align yourself with someone similar in style. Likewise, if you are a more informal and casual person. Take a look at yourself and your circle of friends. Do you tend to be the leader or the follower? Do you want to be pushed or do you easily accept facts as such and move forward? I would suggest finding an agent that suits your needs to a “T” and the following questions will help you in doing just that:
AREAS OF EXPERTISE: Ask your prospective agent what they sell more of: condos or single-family homes. In the D.C. market, this is important because there are nuances that apply to the D.C. condo market and it’s important to ensure that the agent you work with truly understands the ins and outs. Ask them in which jurisdictions they do a majority of their business. If you are looking for a D.C. condo in Logan Circle, yet the agent you’re interviewing does a bulk of their business in Montgomery County with single family homes, then I would suggest you keep looking. I am by no means saying that this agent in question cannot assist you in the purchase of a condo in D.C., I am suggesting that in order to ensure you are properly equipped with all the tools necessary to make you a homeowner in a competitive market that it might be best to look for another agent more suited to your needs.
WHO ELSE WOULD YOU RECOMMEND SPEAKING WITH: After meeting with some prospective clients I will recommend speaking with other agents. If they don’t have other agents in mind, I provide a list of agents with varying levels of expertise, areas of market service and experience. This way they can get a feel for what else is out there and what makes me different. Oftentimes other agents feel this is foolish, however as agents we are here to properly inform clients and coach them with our best ability in order to buy or sell a home which is exactly what this last tip does.
VENDOR LIST: It takes a village. Literally. Ensure that your real estate agent has a list of vendors that they recommend. Always ask for a few options of each vendor you are looking for but a baseline should include the following: a mortgage lender (again three options as a minimum), home inspector, plumber, electrician, painter, handyman, landscaper, cleaning person and often forgotten, an accountant. One of the most overlooked vendors is an accountant to help you ensure that you are filing your taxes properly at the end of your first year of home ownership. Similar to when you get married or have children, purchasing a home often changes your taxes.
This is by no means a comprehensive list of questions that you should be asking but perhaps a more generalized and “above board” list. You can always ask things like, what is the percentage of offers written to offers won with transactions, how long has an agent been in the business and the list goes on. At the end of the day I truly hope that you take away one thing from this article and that is this: Interview your prospective real estate agent. We are here for you. We don’t get paid until you find a home or we sell your current home. It is important to enjoy the process as much as possible and meet someone that you know, like, and trust. You might not be able to say that about family members but I hope that you will say that about your real estate agent.
Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s International Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Specializing in first-time homebuyers, development and new construction as well as estate sales, Justin is a well versed agent, highly regarded, and provides white glove service at every price point. Reach him at 202-503-4243 or [email protected].
Real Estate
How does winter market compare to rest of the year?
‘Sometimes you’re the windshield, sometimes you’re the bug’
Well, in what we now refer to as “the before times” — meaning before the pandemic made things more dramatic and just crazy for all parties involved — the winter market was a calmer, less stressful time when sellers were usually not that eager to sell because they were waiting until the spring and the buyers were looking at properties but felt less stressed because they didn’t need to compete as hard with other buyers to get the property they want.
This is still true. The pandemic made the market a little wild for a while, meaning that single-family homes, houses with yards, any type of home with an outdoor space or balcony or rooftop on the building – those properties became highly valued and, in many cases, sold for more than the asking price. Supply versus demand was the name of the game, and if there was one house with a nice yard and back deck, then there were often five buyers for that house or more.
Lately I have been noticing that the condo market seems to be slow – one-bedroom and two-bedroom condos here in the District and the surrounding suburbs are taking longer to sell, and usually not selling for the asking price.
One agent mentioned that he thinks buyers are taking their time, not feeling rushed, and also not feeling that they need to compete, which is true, in many instances.
This also means that buyers have the upper hand right now. If you are thinking of buying a condo or maybe even a house, the winter is typically a great time. They are able to make slower, more deliberate decisions, get those home inspections, ask for repairs, and feel like they are making a purchase that they can be confident will benefit them in the long run. Sellers usually know that the buyer has the upper hand at this time of year and are more willing to make concessions.
Once spring rolls around, the tables can turn and the sellers again have the upper hand, with more people out on the road to purchase, but also more houses out there to be sold, the seller feels a little more confident in their ability to run the show. Multiple offers make the requests for repairs, credits, and concessions go away, and the buyers find themselves scrambling to get what they want.
I guess you could compare it to rush hour, which reminds me of one of my favorite country song lyrics: “Sometimes you’re the windshield, sometimes you’re the bug.” Happy holidays everyone!
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with The Rutstein Group of Compass. Reach him at [email protected] or 703-587-0597.
Real Estate
What to watch for during an open house
Check condition of kitchen, flooring, windows, and more
Anyone who knows me might say that I am detail obsessed. This has proven to be an amazing asset when looking at real estate. When I scour through listings for clients I am analyzing the photos, floor plans, and square feet of each property to ensure that everything flows properly into what my clients are looking for in their home. These items I search for also tell the tale of how recently renovated a property is, how well loved it was and a general idea of how much will be needed to make improvements and get it into the condition and aesthetic of which my clients are dreaming. When the time comes to see property in person, the fun begins and I am going to provide a few simple tips that you can use on your Sunday open house strolls that we all love to do.
The following is by no means an exhaustive list of things that I, and other individuals, keep an eye out for when touring homes, but these are perhaps the most noticeable and least controversial. Let me state here (for my lawyer warned me) I am by no means a home inspector, contractor, interior designer, etc.
• The kitchen truly is the heart of the home, especially with the holidays approaching. Some obvious items to identify are the cabinets. Are they soft close or can you slam them shut in an argument and really get your point across? If they are not soft close this means that likely they are on the older side and as such most items in the kitchen are also on the older side. In the kitchen I focus mainly on items that are difficult to remove, like cabinetry and counter surfaces. Appliances, while sometimes costly, can easily be replaced due to wear and tear.
• Moving through the house I take note of windows. What material are they made out of? Are they operational or painted shut? And how many are there? This last piece is CRUCIAL. This not only comes to mind when you need to replace windows but more immediately for the purpose of window coverings — it all adds up quickly.
Flooring is next on the list. Not so much that the warm wood tones will clash with my client’s furniture, but more so the condition of the flooring and how much there is. Again, similar to the windows, coming from a place of utility and replacement. What condition is the flooring in and what type? If I’m lucky enough to find original wood floors my clients have been searching for, how many times have they been refinished and can they be refinished again? If not, then how large is the home and what’s the cost to replace the flooring. As I pointed out earlier, on behalf of my lawyer, I am not a structural engineer either. I would take note of any low points or dips in the flooring and if needed, consult an engineer to take a look at the support pieces of the home.
Moving onto electrical components. An easy thing to look for is outlets. Identify the type of outlets a home has. We are fortunate here in the DMV to have a plethora of older homes. This comes with its own set of challenges. If you see an outlet that only accepts a two-prong plug then likely the electrical system is older and will need to be upgraded. Looking at the electrical panel for the home is also a very important step. If there are two prong outlets and glass fuses in the electrical panel then this is a great time to call Chip and Joanna Gaines as this home will likely need a massive overhaul.
Again, this is in no way an exhaustive list of things to identify as you are house hunting but rather some items that I always look for and point out when advising clients with perhaps one of the most expensive and scariest purchases of their lives. These items above are not meant to condemn a home but instead identify if a home is a good fit for you based on a more in-depth look. Paint and light fixtures can be changed, similar to hair color, but it’s a bit harder to change one’s heart. Ensuring the overall structure of the home and the more expensive components are in working order and have several useful years left is paramount.
Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s International Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Specializing in first time homebuyers, development and new construction as well as estate sales, Justin is a well versed agent, highly regarded, and provides white glove service at every price point. Reach him at 202-503-4243 or [email protected]com.
