Film classics for a queerer Christmas

When it comes to LGBTQ Christmas movies, it’s safe to say we’ve gone from famine to feast. Not so long ago, you’d be hard-pressed to find a holiday film in which LGBTQ people even existed, let alone had anything to do with the plot; in 2021, however, it’s difficult to even count the number of queer Christmas stories being offered to make our Yuletides just that much gayer as we sit down with our families and friends to let our food digest in front of the TV.

This is, of course, great news – but let’s be honest. While we can all be thrilled that there are finally heartwarming Christmas movies being made about LGBTQ people finding true love during the holidays, that doesn’t necessarily mean we all want to watch them.

If it feels like we’re talking about you, then you’re in luck, because the Blade has assembled a few suggestions for seasonally appropriate movies and shows that are decidedly NOT the kind of Hallmark-style trope-fests that now represent the norm in holiday entertainment – and while they may not always have “officially” LGBTQ characters or storylines, they may not all be “politically correct,” and they may not really even all be about Christmas, they all have the kind of non-conformist appeal that somehow makes them quintessentially queer.

1. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (1964) OK, it’s not a movie, and it’s gotten a lot of flak in recent years for a plot that involves bullying, male chauvinism, verbal abuse at home and in the workplace, and a group of socially ostracized pariahs who are finally “redeemed” only because they possess skills that can be exploited by the capitalist hierarchy in which they live – but this Rankin-Bass stop-motion classic also carries a deeply subversive undercurrent of queer empowerment that puts it at the top of our must-see holiday viewing list. It’s chock full of “coded” characters, from aspiring elf dentist Hermey to at least half the inhabitants of the Island of Misfit Toys, and it’s a musical – both of which are reasons enough for it to have become a beloved tradition for at least a couple generations of queer kids who have grown up watching it.

But more than that – even more than the obvious couple status between Hermey and his rough-and-tumble ginger bear companion Yukon Cornelius – it depicts a group of individuals who, having been relegated to “other” status by the community around them, find acceptance, companionship, inspiration, and a higher purpose with each other. On the surface, perhaps, it’s a morally questionable tale of finding a way to “fit in” to a culture that doesn’t have a place for you, but the story it REALLY tells is about finding your chosen family – and it’s hard to think of a more LGBTQ-relevant Christmas message than that.

2. Female Trouble (1974) You’ve seen the memes, now see the movie. Before John Waters became a queer icon, he was an underground filmmaker whose work was designed to shock and disgust anyone who wasn’t cool enough to laugh at it – and for many of his faithful longtime fans, this over-the-top saga of a teen delinquent named Dawn Davenport (played to sublimely antisocial perfection by the great Divine, Waters’ once-and-forever muse) who grows up to embrace a life of crime and beauty is the pinnacle of his entire, gloriously trashy career. The scene in which Dawn takes out her anger at not getting the black cha-cha heels she asked for by trashing the family Christmas tree was iconic decades before it became the inspiration for countless seasonal social media posts, and it strikes a hilariously relatable chord for any viewer – queer or otherwise – for obvious reasons. But it’s just the tip of the iceberg in a movie packed with such non-PC absurdities as a pair of evil salon owners who mainline eyeliner, ketchup-soaked games of “car crash” on the living room sofa, and the ongoing efforts of Aunt Ida (snaggle-toothed Waters stalwart Edith Massey, at her batty best) to turn her nephew gay because “the world of the heterosexual is a sick and boring life.” Trust us on this one – it may not be big on Christmas spirit, but it’s the perfect palate cleanser after all that holiday sweetness you’ve been feasting on since Thanksgiving.

3. Carol (2015) If you are in the mood for a Christmas romance but would prefer something with more substance than the usual sparkly fluff, you can’t do better that Todd Haynes’s modern classic about two 1950s women – a young aspiring photographer and a well-to-do older woman in the middle of a difficult divorce – whose chance meeting at a store counter leads to a life-changing love affair. Based on a semi-autobiographical 1952 novel by Patricia Highsmith and brought to the screen with loving care (not to mention an eye for period detail) by one of the queer cinema’s foremost auteurs, it offers career-topping performances from Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara in a mesmerizing lesbian love story that rises as effortlessly as a butterfly above the oppressive circumstances of its retro setting. And while the season is only incidental to its narrative, the fact that things don’t go in the direction we expect is enough of a Christmas miracle to make this sumptuous film a legitimate holiday staple.

4. Tangerine (2015) Things are unapologetically queer in this shot-on-an-iPhone indie darling from filmmaker Sean Baker, which takes place in the streets of Hollywood on Christmas Eve. An episodic and interwoven tale of a fresh-out-of-jail trans prostitute who goes on a quest with one of her fellow sex workers to find the boyfriend/pimp who cheated on her, it’s audacious, inappropriate, racy, hilarious, heartbreaking, sassy, sweet, outrageous, and everything else you might expect from a movie about trans sex workers – starring, incidentally, two authentic trans women, Kitana Kiki Rodriguez and Mya Taylor, in the leads. More importantly, it never treats its characters as anything less than fully human, even when they are engaged in shady behavior (and there’s lots of shady behavior), and it never judges them; instead, it takes us into their world for a while and shows us that, just like the rest of us, sex workers need a little Christmas cheer, too.

5. Home for the Holidays (1995) Rounding out the collection and bringing it full circle is this ensemble dramedy directed by Jodie Foster, a seminal holiday film that goes for a deep dive into dysfunctional family drama. Yes, it has all the cliches – a divorced mom (Holly Hunter) loses her job and goes back to her hometown for Christmas, where she spars with her parents (Anne Bancroft and Charles Durning) and assorted other relatives, connects with her gay brother (Robert Downey, Jr.), and finds love where she least expects it – but it’s also smart, genuinely funny when it’s trying to be (and not when it isn’t), and has a refreshingly positive queer character who steals every scene he’s in. Is it a masterpiece? Probably not, but it’s more authentic (and much better acted) than most entries to the genre.