LGBTQ contingent to join D.C.’s MLK Day Peace Walk

Members of Check It Enterprises, an LGBTQ youth-organized clothing store in Anacostia that provides community services and music events, were expected to participate as a contingent in D.C.’s Martin Luther King Day Peace Walk scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17.

Ron Motten, one of Check It Enterprises’ lead organizers, said he was hopeful that predictions of rain and possible snow would not materialize and as many people as possible would turn out for the event.

It couldn’t immediately be confirmed whether other LGBTQ organizations and activists would be joining this year’s annual MLK Day Peace Walk, but LGBTQ advocates have participated in the event in past years.

Among those expressing strong support for this year’s King Day Peace Walk is longtime gay activist Bo Shuff, who serves as executive director of DC Vote, the lead organization advocating for D.C. statehood.

Shuff told the Washington Informer that the King family, including Martin Luther King III, who will be playing a lead role in this year’s King Day Peace Walk, are strong supporters of D.C. statehood.

A large number of local LGBTQ activists have been involved with DC Vote, and a number of them were expected to participate in the Peace Walk.

Information posted on the Peace Walk website states that participants in the event will begin to assemble at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Potomac Avenue and South Capitol Street, S.E., across from Washington Nationals Stadium.

The Peace Walk was scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. with hundreds of participants walking on and across the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.

Martin Luther King III, his wife Andrea Waters King, and their daughter, Yolanda Renee King, along with other civil rights and human rights activists were scheduled to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. midway across the span of the bridge to call on the U.S. Senate to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Supporters say both bills are aimed at ensuring that all eligible Americans, especially members of minority groups, can vote without hurdles put in place by numerous state laws passed by Republican controlled state legislatures over the past year.

After crossing the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, the Peace Walk was scheduled to travel southeast along Howard Road and South Capitol Street and make its way to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, S.E., and Good Hope Road, S.E., before reaching its final destination — Ambassador Baptist Church at 1412 Minnesota Ave., S.E.