National
Vatican official speaks at online LGBTQ event
Queer Catholics invited to participate in worldwide Synod consultations
In what organizers say was a first-of-its-kind appearance, a nun who serves as the Undersecretary of the Vatican’s Synod of Bishops in Rome spoke to on April 3 to a worldwide audience of over 1,000 LGBTQ people who participated in an online webinar sponsored by the U.S. LGBTQ Catholic group New Ways Ministries.
The Mount Rainier, Md., based group said people from 37 different nations including the U.S. registered for the Zoom event entitled “Synodality: A Path of Reconciliation,” in which Sister Nathalie Becquart was the keynote speaker.
Becquart, a native of France, told participants that the Synod of Bishops is an international deliberative and advisory body for the Catholic Church created by the Vatican in the 1960s. Church observers say Pope Francis has strengthened the Synod’s role in advising the church on sometimes controversial issues.
According to Becquart, at Pope Francis’s direction, the current Synod taking place from 2021 through 2023 has for the first time ever invited Catholics of all walks of life rather than just Roman Catholic bishops, to participate in Synod sessions taking place in Catholic dioceses throughout the world.
“I am truly grateful to have this opportunity to be with you today, listen to you, share with you,” Becquart told the online gathering. “And it’s my joy to be with you with New Ways Ministry and all of you who are here to hear more about the Synod,” she said. “That is a very important part of the church today. So, I am delighted to have this time with you.”
Among other things, Becquart presented a video explaining the role of a Synod in the Catholic Church and the unique role of the current ongoing Synod that has been expanded to include lay people as well as church officials. Becquart said she believes that Pope Francis “truly” would like the full diversity of Catholics, including LGBTQ Catholics, to participate in the local church Synod sessions.
Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry’s executive director who served as moderator of the event, presented questions to Becquart after she completed her presentation in what he said was a distillation and summary of hundreds of questions submitted by participants in the U.S. and other countries.
“People have been saying as members of the LGBTQ community they have often not felt respected by church officials,” DeBernardo told Becquart. “So, the question that they ask is can we trust that our perspective will be heard this time by church officials as part of the Synod?”
Becquart thanked the participants for that question. “We can recognize that,” she said. “And as I said, you know Synodality is a way to recognize reality, the wounds. And it’s a call to be very humble,” she said.
“And I can’t say in advance what will happen,” she said, but added that the expanded scope of the current Synod would bring in new voices of support for those who are calling for reconciliation among all the diverse members of the Catholic Church, including the LGBTQ community.
“So, you can be confident that we will try to have you contribute and give your voice to find this dialogue,” she said.
“I think that during the question period, a lot of the pain and sense of rejection that many LGBTQ Catholics experience from the church was expressed,” DeBernardo told the Washington Blade. “I think it was important for Sister Nathalie, the highest-ranking woman in the Vatican at this time, to hear these emotions and challenges,” he said. “How can we be sure we will be heard? Will our speaking out do any good?”
Added DeBernardo, “My sense from her answers is that she genuinely wants to reach out to all people, including LGBTQ people, to participate in the synod consultations. For her, the synod is a form of reconciliation, and she was very sincere in encouraging LGBTQ people to participate.”
He noted that in the U.S., while many Catholic dioceses and church parishes are organizing synod sessions and reaching out to the community, many are not. “Here in the Archdiocese of Washington, I know that both St. Matthew’s Cathedral and Most Holy parish in Georgetown have done specific listening sessions for LGBTQ people,” DeBernardo said.
He said New Ways Ministry has conducted two virtual synod sessions and will be hosting another one on Sunday, April 24. A video recording of the April 3 webinar with Sister Becquart will be available on the New Ways Ministry website soon, DeBernardo said.
Access to the upcoming New Ways Ministry synod session on April 24 can be accessed at the New Ways website.
Congress
Senate confirms first Black woman to Supreme Court
Vice president presided over Ketanji Brown Jackson vote
In a historic session presided over by the first Black female vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, the U.S. Senate voted 53-47 in favor of confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination as the first Black woman associate justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The White House noted that Jackson joined President Biden and other senior White House staff in the Roosevelt Room to watch the results of the Senate vote on her nomination to the Supreme Court.
On Friday, the president, the vice president and Jackson will deliver remarks at the White House on the Senate’s historic, bipartisan confirmation of Jackson’s nomination to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court.
“Today’s vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court by a bipartisan Senate is an important Constitutional and cultural step. PFLAG families know all too well that when our courts reflect the makeup of the nation, the chances for all of us to benefit from equal protections improve, no matter our race, our genders, or where we’re from. For all the Black and brown kids who dream of one day reaching the highest levels of law or government, those dreams got a little closer. Congratulations to Justice Brown Jackson,” said PFLAG National Executive Director Brian K. Bond.
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation is a pivotal step toward a Supreme Court that reflects our nation’s diversity. This is a moment of celebration, as an exceptionally qualified Black woman will serve on the high court for the first time in history,” said Equality California Executive Director Tony Hoang.
“Throughout her confirmation process, Judge Jackson has demonstrated exactly why President Biden nominated her to serve a lifetime appointment on the court. She showed the country her deep respect for and knowledge of the Constitution, her commitment to equal justice and her unwavering fair-mindedness. And she showed young people across the country that no dream is too big, and no obstacle is too high,” he added.
“Judge Jackson’s presence on the high bench will inspire generations of Americans to come.”
HISTORY MADE: The Senate erupts in cheers after a 53-47 vote in favor of confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/x09WaHNrtq— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 7, 2022
New York
Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar set ablaze in arson attack
The 5-month-old space near Myrtle Avenue caters to the LGBTQ+ crowd, and is known for being packed late into the night
Bushwick’s Rash Bar was left unrecognizable after an arsonist described as a man dressed in black strolled into the bar with a gas canister, poured some on the floor and started the fire before dashing out Sunday night.
Jake Offenhartz a general assignment reporter at the Gothamist interviewed Tyler Glenn, the 25-year-old bartender on duty Sunday who said that he emerged from the basement of Rash to find the small venue filling up with smoke. At first Glenn assumed someone had cranked up the fog machine.
“Then I realized I couldn’t breathe,” Glenn told Offenhartz. “The whole thing was in flames. I was banging on the walls and I couldn’t find the door and I could feel myself about to pass out
In another interview with New York NBC News flagship channel 4, Rash Bar owner Claire Bendiner said; “I was standing right here actually when it happened, I had just stepped out. Everyone rushed out. The side door has a glass front and I looked over and saw flames to the top of ceiling. It was crazy, it happened so fast.”
Glenn, Bendiner, and one more employee were the only staff on duty along with roughly a dozen patrons who were inside at the time of the incident. Glenn suffered second degree burns on the face and lips and remained hospitalized on Tuesday. Another person who was set to DJ later that evening was also hospitalized with minor injuries.
Glenn, a Bed-Stuy resident who uses they/them pronouns, the fire struck a familiar nerve. Glenn previously worked at Bossa Nova Civic Club, another queer-friendly club that shut down after a devastating fire earlier this year.
The 5-month-old space near Myrtle Avenue caters to the LGBTQ+ crowd, and is known for being packed late into the night, NBC 4 reported. Nearly all of the damage was contained to the inside of the bar.
The NYPD are reviewing surveillance from a gas station around the corner that showed someone filling up a gas can minutes before the fire. The flames and smoke from that night also invaded two apartments above the bar, but everyone was able to make it out.
The owners mostly want to know: Why this bar?
“We still don’t know what to make of this cruel act of violence. In only five short months we were privileged to become home to such a talented and vital community of artists. It breaks our hearts that anyone would seek to threaten that for any reason. We’ve been trying to figure it out but we don’t know the motive possible hate crime,” Bendiner told NBC4. “This a queer bar. Maybe a disgruntled customer. I have no idea. Hard to get into the mindset of someone who would do this.”
A GoFundMe for the queer Brooklyn venue hopes to raise $200K to help staff affected by the horrific act and help the bar rebuild.
To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/z86s/rashbarfire
National
Ohio introduces its own ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
“Ohio’s Don’t Say Gay bill is an insidious attempt to chill & censor free speech in classrooms- lawmakers are trying to erase LGBTQ+ people”
Ohio lawmakers Monday introduced the state’s version of Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which would limit how sexual orientation and gender identity are taught in schools.
H.B. 616, introduced by Republican state Reps. Mike Loychik and Jean Schmidt, would ban discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3, applying to all public schools and most private schools. Older grades can discuss the issues, but the material would have to be “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
For violating the bill, educators could face suspension while schools face the loss of state funds.
In addition, the legislation bans other “divise concepts,” like the 1619 Project, Critical Race Theory and “any other concept that the state board of education defines as divisive or inherently racist.”
The proposal follows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature on the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 and allows parents to sue schools or teachers. Last week, the legislation received a challenge in court, with LGBTQ+ rights groups Equality Florida and Family Equality filing a lawsuit against the law.
LGBTQ+ advocates in Ohio noted the similarities between Ohio’s measure and the one that passed in Florida, calling the legislation “Ohio’s Don’t Say Gay” bill. Statewide LGBTQ+ rights group Equality Ohio deemed the bill is “more dangerous” than Florida’s, calling it “more broad and vague.”
“Ohio’s Don’t Say Gay bill is yet another incidious attempt to chill and censor free speech in the classroom. Lawmakers are effectively trying to erase LGBTQ+ people and skew history in their favor,” said Alana Jochum, the group’s executive director. “Attacks like these are a product of a small minority of people pushing their agenda to dismantle diversity at all costs – and in the process putting educators and families in jeopardy for political gain.”
Loychik touted his legislation in a press release, saying the bill “promotes free and fair discussion.”
Schmidt added: “The classroom is a place that seeks answers for our children without political activism. Parents deserve and should be provided a say in what is taught to their children in schools. The intent of this bill is to provide them with the tools to be able to see what their child is being taught.”
However, Equality Ohio said it would erase an already marginalized group of people and “deeply harm” the more than 30% of LGBTQ+ adults who are raising kids in Ohio.
The Ohio Education Association (OEA), one of Ohio’s largest groups representing educators, also denounced the bill.
“Why would Ohio want to follow in Florida’s footsteps after it forced a showdown with Disney, one of the state’s biggest employers?” said Scott DiMauro, OEA’s president. “HB 616 is exactly the kind of legislation that could send Intel and other major employers running, hurting our students’ future job prospects for decades to come.”
DiMauro was referring to Intel’s January announcement that it would invest billions and build two new “leading-edge” chip factories in Ohio.
“These politicians are continuing to use race and sexual orientation as wedge issues to score cheap political points, and they should be ashamed of themselves,” DiMauro added.
