Real Estate
What can buyers do to combat rising interest rates?
A fine line between inflation, control, and recession
During the past quarter, we have seen most favored interest rates rise from 3.5% to 4.5%. While these rates are still historically among the lowest in decades, that fact may not make you feel any better about the possibility of paying more for your first or next home.
This week’s rate is the highest we have seen in two-and-a-half years. Loan officers are projecting further increases in rates as the Federal Reserve (the “Fed”) attempts to control inflation. Basic economics tells us that more expensive credit slows spending, which, in turn, lowers prices. It can be a fine line to walk between inflation, control, and recession.
People who are seeking a conventional loan of $647,200 or less with a 20% down payment will likely receive the best 30-year fixed rate if they hold a salaried job and have a credit score of more than 740.
Using an example of a typical $750,000 D.C. rowhouse with a $150,000 down payment, the difference between the principal and interest payment at 3.5% and 4.5% is $346 a month without taking tax-deductible mortgage interest into consideration.
Often, there is a rate premium paid for the purchase of a condominium or cooperative apartment, for being self-employed, for less than stellar credit, and for lower down payments or larger loans.
So, what can you do to minimize the effects of an increase in interest rates?
First, make sure your credit is squeaky clean. Consult a loan officer to get a copy of your tri-merged credit report (Equifax, Experian, and Trans Union) to avoid any surprises. Do not start paying off debt or closing credit cards without your loan officer’s input. There is such a thing as good debt where credit is concerned.
Shop around for your mortgage and consider alternative mortgage programs. For example, as rates rise, adjustable mortgages with payments fixed for 5, 7, or 10 years can be more affordable. A 30-year fixed rate, often thought to be the safest bet, may not be as desirable if you will not be keeping the home for 30 years.
Search for any special benefits for which you may qualify. D.C., Maryland, and Virginia all have programs geared toward people with low to moderate incomes or who have as little as 3% for a down payment. The funds for these programs may have been secured when rates were lower, with savings passed along to the consumer.
This should be the time to look for sellers who have assumable FHA mortgages obtained when rates were lower. In addition to lower rates, the cost of assuming such a mortgage will be less than originating a new one, so you might save money in closing costs as well. VA loans can also be assumed by active-duty military or veterans, or by others under certain circumstances.
Have the lender you choose provide you with an estimate of what your mortgage payment may be at different rates. Even if you can afford the payment, it is best not to be surprised as you go through the process. When you find a rate that gives you a comfortable monthly payment, lock it in so your rate will not go up if or when the Fed makes another adjustment.
Consider whether to pay points to lower your interest rate. One point is equal to one percent of the loan amount, but you can “buy down” the rate in increments of as little as 1/8 of a percent. When interest rates were higher than 10%, it was quite common for sellers to pay points to help a buyer afford his loan. While I do not anticipate this happening here anytime soon, the “buy down” procedure still exists.
Find an infusion of cash to lower your loan amount. The National Bank of Mom and Dad is a common place to obtain a gift of funds. In 2022, each parent can give a gift of $16,000 to a child or grandchild without tax consequences to the giver or the recipient. Consult your tax adviser for more information.
If you have a 401k retirement plan with your employer or a federal government Thrift Savings Plan, you can borrow from it without incurring penalties and pay yourself back with interest. Most lenders will not count this against your debt load.
Lastly, you may need to adjust your expectations regarding size and location of your prospective home, since any increase in rates will affect everything from entry-level condos to luxury properties. Still, with the Fed anticipating raising rates in small increments through 2023, this may still be the optimum time to buy.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Interest rates are going up — what should I do?
Despite changes, they remain at historically low levels
Interest rates are the talk of the town right now. Yes, they have gone up. But they also have been historically low. When I first got my license, the interest rates for many of my buyers was over 4%. About 20-30 years ago, interest rates were much higher at times, 9%, 12%, 14% were not uncommon numbers to hear. It wasn’t until after 2010 that rates were mostly below 5%. So even though we are experiencing a rise in rates, given the historical perspective, they are still way below the rates that we were seeing in the 1980’s, 1990’s, and early 2000’s.
What does this mean for the average buyer? Every time the rate goes up, the buying power is reduced. Especially for first-time buyers who usually have less money to put as a down payment and need more money from a lender to help purchase their first home. But if you look at the last few decades, even rates of 4%-5% are still low compared to what we saw in the last few decades.
So, if buying a home is on your to do list, get pre-approved with a reputable lender as soon as you can, start your search, and then when you go under contract you can “lock in” your interest rate for a period of time. Don’t forget to ask your Realtor and lender what first-time homebuyer benefits they might be able to use. In D.C. there are programs such as DC Opens Doors, HPAP and EAHP. Maryland and Virginia have their own programs for first-time buyers, or sometimes they offer tax breaks for qualified buyers. The important thing is to have experts in real estate and lending to advise you as you make your first move into the real estate market.
Another reason to consult a lender is that they can often advise ways to improve credit scores over a three- or six-month period, which will also result in the buyer getting a better interest rate for their loan. Even if the goal is to buy a home this year, it’s never too early to start discussing finances and planning to pay off certain debts and get your credit score to where it could be to maximize your buying power.
My next first-time homebuyer seminar is going to be on April 12 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. A lender will be present to discuss various options and it should only last about an hour. Feel free to contact me for sign up information.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with The Rutstein Group at Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
The Kennedy on L offers luxury living in Ballpark District
The ultimate backdrop for the moments your discerning lifestyle demands
In today’s fast-paced, experience-driven world, sometimes it can be hard to stand out — especially when it comes to real estate. After a while, all the latest developments start to look the same, each one brimming with amenities that are no longer coveted, but rather expected. Instead of curating your own lifestyle, you’re simply boxed into one that someone else envisioned for you — without any input of your own.
If this struggle sounds all too real, we’ve got news for you: This season, there’s a new development where residents can live life on their terms at the center of it all. Presenting The Kennedy on L, a boutique collection of residences that takes luxury living to heights never reached before in D.C.’s vibrant Ballpark District.
Curb Appeal: Outside, the award-winning building’s striking architectural exterior sets the tone for what you’ll find within: a boutique community that seamlessly combines show-stopping design with tailor-made touches.
A Look Around: Towering windows, sweeping views, and elegant features? Yes, please! Each 1 and 2 bed residence here is timeless yet cutting-edge and memorable yet welcoming, creating the ultimate backdrop for the moments your discerning lifestyle demands. Envisioned with cohesion, all condos include notable, high-end features — from the soaring ceilings that add a dash of drama to the wide plank wood flooring and the recessed lighting found throughout.
The Kennedy on L Experience: Sure, it’s nice to come home to a space that’s your own after a long day at the office. But what about all the times in between? Luckily, The Kennedy on L experience doesn’t end when you walk out your front door. In fact, beyond the walls of your home, a world replete with sought-after amenities calls. Some highlights: secure parking options, controlled lobby access, concierge services, a private resident club room, two expansive rooftop terraces, and an onsite pet spa to pamper your four-legged friend (to name just a few).
Location: Let’s just put it this way — the Ballpark District is known as a destination in demand for a reason. Set mere steps from the picturesque Capitol Riverfront, this buzzworthy enclave brims with scenery, spirit, and an enduring nautical allure. Of course, sharing your home base with Nats Park has its perks, too. Spend a day rooting for the home team and transition seamlessly into a night on the town, sampling the coolest dining (and drinking) scene around. Go-to neighborhood haunts range from favorites like Bluejacket for craft brews to Salt Line for locally sourced seafood, Whiskey Charlie for swanky cocktails, and District Winery for curated wine pairings served with waterfront views.
Fixtures & Finishes:
THROUGHOUT
Snowbound White Wall Paint
Health Conscious Air System
Private Terrace or Balconies*
9’ Ceiling Heights
5” Wide Plank Wood Flooring
Solid Core Doors
Recessed Lighting Throughout
KITCHEN
Bosch Panelized Appliance Package
30” Gas Cooktop
Combo Microwave Speed Oven or Wall Oven & Speed Oven
Panelized Fisher Paykel Refrigerator
Custom Flush Panel Cabinetry
Option 1: Pure White
Options 2: Dual Tone White Upper & Walnut Lower
Extended Stainless Steel Undermount Sink
Units For Sale:
37 L St SE #707; 37 L St SE #504; 37 L St SE #1004; 37 L St SE #705; 37 L St SE #1103; 37 L St SE #902
The bottom line? Far from your cookie-cutter contemporary hideout, The Kennedy on L is the key to a streamlined, seamless routine that’s exclusively designed for you and by you. Get in touch with The Jenn Smira Team to make it your new home today.
Jenn Smira is an Executive Vice President and Realtor at Compass Real Estate. Reach her at 202-340-7675 or [email protected].
Finding the perfect family-friendly neighborhood
Research schools, crime rates, and more before choosing
Anytime a decision is made to move, there are plenty of factors that often go into choosing the ideal home and neighborhood. This can be even more true if you have a family – and specifically if you are an LGBTQ family. While we are fortunate to live in a society that is increasingly open, accepting, and increasingly providing the legal protections that all people need and deserve, LGBTQ families often do have an extra layer of considerations when choosing a community where they know they will be celebrated and supported for who they are.
For all families and particularly LGBTQ families looking for a family-friendly neighborhood, here are a few factors to consider:
• Check out the schools: If your family has school-aged children, schools are certainly one thing you’ll want to investigate when choosing a neighborhood that you’ll love. Often, real estate listings will include information about the public schools including their Great Schools rating, locations, and distance from the property that you’re interested in. You can also do further research to find websites that include parent reviews and other helpful information. If you’re interested in private school, it can also be helpful to investigate what is available in the area ahead of time. After you’ve narrowed down your search, arranging in-person visits to the schools may be helpful as well.
• Make a visit: Depending upon how far away you intend to move from your current location, making a trip out to the area with your entire family could be expensive – but if it’s possible to do so, it is usually always helpful. Take a walk around some of the neighborhoods that you’re interested in. Check out the playgrounds. Make note of whether the houses seem to have play sets in the yards or bicycles in the driveways if it is important to you to move to a neighborhood where other children live. Don’t be afraid to ask neighbors how they like the area if you’re walking around. Getting first-hand reviews and experiences of a place can always be helpful in your decision-making process. Even if you can’t take your whole family out for a visit, consider taking a virtual walk. There are many helpful tools in today’s tech-savvy world, like Google Earth and others that allow you to virtually tour an area, and those can be very helpful as well.
• Look into crime statistics: Most families want to choose a neighborhood where their children can feel safe and secure and where they can grow and thrive. Often, there are publications listing cities that are especially safe and welcoming to families, and often you can find other statistics regarding crime in certain areas that may be helpful in making a decision. Investigating this matter thoroughly is usually well worth the time and effort.
• Consider proximity to your place of employment: If you have a family and you work outside of the home, considering how close the neighborhood that you’re interested in is to your place of employment might be important to you. This means not only investigating how far away the neighborhood is mileage-wise, but also what the commute is once traffic and any other potential delays are factored in. Many parents want to be able to spend quality time with their children after a long day of work, and it can be frustrating when much of that time in the evenings has been eaten away by a long commute. Taking this factor into account ahead of time can certainly be beneficial.
Considerations specifically for LGBTQ families: Often, LGBTQ families searching for the perfect home and neighborhood understandably have concerns about whether the area has anti-discrimination laws and protections, and on a more general note, simply how accepting and supportive a neighborhood’s culture is. After all, feeling supported and finding other families who understand you and share your interests is important. Some cities have specific neighborhoods where large portions of the LGBTQ community tend to live, often known informally as “gayborhoods,” and if you are interested in those areas, a gay/gay friendly Realtor who knows and loves the community can certainly help you to find them. Beyond those specific neighborhoods, however, it will be important to ask your Realtor what the legal protections are in your area, and what the general vibe and culture of a neighborhood is before deciding if it’s a good fit for you. A Realtor who knows and loves the community will be able to help guide you in the right direction.
Finding the right neighborhood for your family will be a unique experience for everyone. Each family is different, as is each neighborhood, and finding the one that’s the perfect fit can be an exciting journey. At GayRealEstate.com, we’re here to walk with you on that path. An essential part of doing so is helping you to find an LGBTQ/LGBTQ-friendly real estate agent who knows and loves the community that you’re interested in, and who can help guide you to neighborhoods and homes that you will truly love. Visit us at our website anytime and connect with a top rated LGBTQ Realtor and get started. We look forward to helping you soon.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
