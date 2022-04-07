Will Smith and the Oscars — not really important

We are spending inordinate amounts of time focused on Will Smith and his outrageous behavior at the Oscars. I guess we do it because it’s easy and takes our minds off really important things like Ukraine, attacks on the LGBTQ community, and the violence occurring in our neighborhoods.

It is easier to focus on Smith than the problems around educating our children, homelessness, or the uptick in mental health issues in our society; maybe that is also Smith’s problem.

I am as guilty of this as anyone else. Since the incident occurred it has generated endless conversation in my morning coffee group. We all agree Smith was wrong but that hasn’t stopped the conversation. After all, aren’t we all just sitting on pins and needles wondering what the Academy will do about Smith at their board meeting on April 18?

I joke, but in fact we often escape the real issues facing the world by focusing on the easy ones. How many have had a recent conversation about the children of Ukraine who are suffering from cancer and had their medical care cut short? We have seen St. Jude’s bring some to the United States, but that is just a drop in the bucket considering the need.

How many discussions have occurred about the elderly in Ukraine who suffered through the Nazis when they were children and now, when their lives should be easy and safe, are suffering again?

Then there’s the politics in our own country and what the mid-term elections could mean for our democracy. I am amazed every time I read a poll on President Biden and see people blame him for the cost of gas more than they do Putin and the war. There’s a disconnect given how our economy is doing with unemployment at an all-time low at 3.6% and new jobs are being created by the millions. Inflation is, of course, the focus and people are blaming it all on Joe Biden. They easily forget much of it can be blamed on the pandemic and how Trump handled that, but that is too long ago to remember. In our 24-hour news cycles everything is about today with little memory of what happened over 24 hours ago — except for Will Smith.

When things like the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection go on for months, they tend to lose any impact on people’s thinking. Those who do think about it wonder if Donald Trump will ever be held to account for any of the illegal things he has done. Republicans have Fox News, which brainwashes so much of the population and left-leaning Democrats have MSNBC. I have given up watching all cable news, which has become entertainment. I have gone back to getting my news from ABC World News with David Muir, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, and the PBS NewsHour. Then I read the Washington Post and New York Times to round out my news gathering. I feel comfortable I am getting a mostly honest report of what is happening in the world each day.

Contrary to many Europeans, most Americans feel confident the war will never reach us. We watch the war in Ukraine on TV, iPad, or cell phone. The United States is more energy self-sufficient than most European countries that still rely on Russia for their oil and gas. Our gas prices, while high, are nowhere near what Europeans are paying. When President Biden talks about protecting every inch of NATO soil, he is really talking about European soil, knowing another world war will likely be fought ‘over there’ and not here in the United States.

Knowing this, Americans can still be comfortable talking about Will Smith and Chris Rock over our coffee in the morning. When I write this we are wondering if there will be an incident at Sunday’s Grammy Awards that will move us away from Smith and the Oscars. By the time you read this we will know if Kanye jumped back on stage, like he did when he interrupted Taylor Swift, or if someone else created a scene and took over the headlines. There is a saying in the public relations community: “It doesn’t matter what they write about you as long as they spell your name right.”

Maybe soon we can all refocus on what is really important and try to do something about it; the world would be better for it.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.