Two South Africa men sentenced to life in prison for raping lesbian ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
Case underscores violence against LGBTQ people
Wednesday’s sentencing of two men for raping a 19-year-old lesbian in 2020 has caused mixed reactions among South African LGBTQ rights groups.
The judgment against Getwin Moloto, 30, and Lebohang Makola, 35, which was handed down by the Atteridgeville Regional Court in Pretoria, will see both men serving one life term each.
“On the evening of 16 Dec. 2020, the victim was trying to open a gate at her house, coming from accompanying her partner,” said Lumka Mahanjana, a spokesperson for the North Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions. “The two, working with a third accomplice, grabbed her and carried her to a shack where they raped her.”
“While Moloto was raping her, he kept on asking her why she was taking their women. However, in the process of raping her, Makola continued to ask her to be his girlfriend,” added Mahanjana. “After the incident, the victim asked if she could use the toilet outside and they agreed, but allowed her to only wear pants. When she got to the door, she ran to her home three houses away and told her mother what had happened. Upon their return, they found the victim’s underwear in the yard which was left at Moloto’s shack. Moloto was linked to the crime after he was identified by the victim since she recognized his voice when he was raping her.”
Sibongile Mzinyathi, an advocate for the North Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions, said crimes that are influenced by hatred towards the LGBTQ community would not be tolerated, and will be prosecuted.
Reacting to the development, Bruce Walker of Pretoria Pride said there was need not to grant anyone parole before serving at least 25 years.
“There must be a minimum of life with no early release for 25 years because the courts and police do not take this seriously,” said Walker. “I think if we lobby for the minimum sentence this will make the courts to take cases like these more seriously.”
At the same time, Ruth Maseko of the Triangle Project said they welcomed the verdict but added the courts needed to do more.
“We are happy with the sentencing as it shows that the courts are factoring in the intolerance we have for sexual violence, which is out of control in this country,” said Maseko. “What we do hope for is some prison reform. People who are serving prison sentences such as these should be educated and informed on the issues of gender-based violence, sexual assault, murder or whatever the crime may be.”
“However, the outcomes of cases are very often dependent on the quality of the investigations and what is put forward to the court,” added Maseko. “One then has to hope that there is a state prosecutor who understands these types of crimes. Sadly, none of this is going to ensure that these crimes stop happening. People’s attitudes need to change, but sentences like these are sending a strong message that these crimes will not be tolerated.”
Although South Africa is considered to be the most progressive country in Africa when it comes to the LGBTQ community, violence continues to be perpetrated towards them due to religious, cultural and societal norms. It often takes place in the concentrated and marginalized areas of the country such as townships and rural areas, as a result, most that identify as LGBTQ have to conform to the “homogenous” norms or face punitive measures as a result of their gender identity, from their community, peers, family and other sects.
NGO partners with South Africa government to issue ID documents to trans people
Iranti made announcement on Transgender Day of Visibility
A Johannesburg-based non-profit on Thursday partnered with South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs to issue identity documents for transgender people.
The partnership with Iranti was done in commemoration of the Transgender Day of Visibility, which saw several trans people getting their IDs.
Trans and gender-diverse people with identity documents which do not reflect their gender identity and gender expression currently face challenges in their daily lives such as access to healthcare, travel, job opportunities and voting.
“(The Transgender Day of Visibility) is a day dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of transgender and gender diverse persons, as well as a celebration of their contributions to society,” said Iranti Communications and Media Manager Nolwazi Tusini in a statement. “The day is also focused on raising awareness of the work that still needs to be done to end the discrimination and exclusion faced by transgender persons worldwide and ensure the protection of their human rights.”
“Iranti welcomes the Cabinet’s approval of the Identity Management Policy which seeks to ensure the protection of the rights of transgender, intersex and non-binary persons,” added Tusini. “South Africa’s Constitution defines equality as the full and equal enjoyment of all rights and liberties.”
Tusini in their statement said Iranti is “pleased that the Department of Home Affairs is proposing a progressive policy that will ensure that South African IDs are inclusive of trans, intersex and non-binary persons, as a step towards ensuring equality for all.”
“Iranti agrees with sentiments expressed by the Department of Home Affairs Chief Information Officer Sihle Mthiyane that the current South African ID numbers are cisgender binary in nature and assume that all South Africans are either cisgender male or cisgender female. Which is unfair, exclusionary and unconstitutional,” said Tusini. “In addition, Iranti supports the department’s proposal for the introduction of a random unique ID number that is not linked to or founded on a person’s sex. Potential harms towards intersex, trans and non-binary persons such as harassment, discrimination, economic exclusion and violence will be avoided as a result, as the current systems harms intersex born children.”
Tusini said Iranti opposes the proposed introduction of a gender-neutral ID number “because we believe it will lead to the othering of intersex, trans and gender diverse persons and further expose them to violence and discrimination.”
“What we need is the complete removal of sex and gender markers from identification documents, not the introduction of a gender-neutral ID number,” said Tusini. “We call on the South African government to follow the lead of other countries such as the Netherlands and Malta and discontinue the registration of a person’s sex in identity documents, as sex markers are unnecessary and add no additional clarity to who the person is.”
“Let us ensure the protection and promotion of gender minority rights by eliminating policies that segregate people based on binaries of sex or gender,” added Tusini. “The existing laws facilitate the barriers that trans and gender diverse people face in obtaining IDs, therefore, Iranti calls on the Department of Home Affairs to remove gender markers from identity documents, repeal the Alteration of Sex Descriptors and Sex Status Act which is Act 49 of 2003 and replace it with depathologized legislation, that grants trans and gender-diverse people the right to self-determination.”
There is no law in South Africa that allows trans and gender non-conforming people to amend their gender markers except for Act 49.
The law allows trans, intersex and gender non-conforming people who have begun their medical transition to change the gender marker in their identity documents to reflect their gender identity. Trans and intersex people who have sought amendments with the Department of Home Affairs have challenged the law.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Zimbabwe decriminalizes HIV transmission
UNAIDS applauded move in spite of NGO questions
A Zimbabwe civil society organization has questioned lawmakers’ decision earlier this month to decriminalize the transmission of HIV.
Liam Takura Kanheng of Zimbabwe Human Rights Monitors Platform, which is based in the country’s capital of Harare, said parliamentarians were not supposed to repeal Section 79 of the Criminal Law Code, but rather amend it.
“Repealing the law that criminalizes the transmission of HIV stands to be problematic because it’s transmission through what? There is transmission through birth, there is deliberate transmission through sexual intercourse and sharing of sharp objects such as needles and syringes, but I feel deliberate transmission should be the one that should be criminalized and I think the law needed to be amended or revised instead of being repealed because there are many people that have done deliberate transmission of HIV because there are people who do not go for voluntary HIV counseling and testing or how partners in heterosexual or homosexual relationships don’t disclose their HIV statuses to their partners and have unprotected sex with those partners,” Kanheng told the Washington Blade. “So, I think it was a matter of reviews and amendments than repealing.”
“When it comes to the LGBTQIA+ community I just think it makes it hard for everyone and protects no one as well, so I think it should have been better off amended than repealed,” added Kanheng. “However, when it comes to the issue of transmission the LGBTQIA+ community is not really fingered as the main catalyst of HIV prevalence but heterosexuals, because being LGBTQIA+ is seen as socially immoral on cultural grounds because it’s seen as taboo and an abomination and therefore the status quo under such a law does not change for the LGBTQIA+ community. If we are really going to transform the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community when it comes to their rights to sexuality and self-determination there is more that needs to be done on a macro scale than this piece of legislation.”
UNAIDS, however, congratulated Zimbabwe’s Parliament for repealing Section 79 and also stated the southern African country had made great progress in the response to HIV over the past decade.
“Public health goals are not served by denying people their individual rights and I commend Zimbabwe for taking this hugely important step,” said UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima in a March 18 press release. “This decision strengthens the HIV response in Zimbabwe by reducing the stigma and discrimination that too often prevents vulnerable groups of people from receiving HIV prevention, care and treatment services.”
UNAIDS notes Zimbabwe in 2019 completed a legal environment assessment, which identified the criminalization of HIV transmission as a barrier to health care and a driver of stigma and discrimination for people living with HIV and other key populations. Since then, the U.N. Development Program has worked with key populations and other stakeholders, convening meetings with parliamentarians and other partners to advance the recommendations of the legal environment assessment.
Zimbabwe was the first African country to enact an HIV-specific criminal law, including it in the Sexual Offences Act of 2001.
The law, which women’s rights groups supported as a way to address violence against women, made criminalized anyone diagnosed with HIV who “intentionally does anything or permits the doing of anything” which they know “will infect another person with HIV.”
It is estimated that 1.2 million of the 1.3 million people living with HIV in Zimbabwe are now on life-saving medicines. AIDS-related deaths have decreased by 63 percent since 2010, with new HIV infections down by 66 percent over the same period.
More than 130 countries around the world still criminalize HIV non-disclosure, exposure and transmission through either specific or general legislation.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Report details conversion therapy impact on LGBTQ South Africans
Country’s lawmakers urged to ban discredited practice
So-called conversion therapy is something which is still widely practiced across South Africa, impacting the well-being of the LGBTQ community in the process.
Families, schools, religious sects and peer groups over the years have been used to try and convert those that identify as part of the LGBTQ community to conform to the heterosexual narrative which is promoted as “homogeneous.” Access-Chapter 2, a South African NGO, in a recent study found conversion therapy is proving to be more harmful towards the society and it could pose serious repercussions in the future if nothing is done to address it.
“The LGBTQIA+ community has historically been a site of erasure, silencing and marginalization in many of our communities. This erasure has been normalized over the history of civilization, particularly in the context of Africa, where most countries still criminalize same-sex desiring. Through this study we see a problematic trajectory regarding this erasure even in contemporary South African societies,” reads the study.
The study notes 50 percent respondents “have reported to have been forced to convert by their families, while 43 percent (of respondents) had a session with a religious representative or institution as intervention by parents, families, or communities.”
“Despite the visible efforts to call out the practices of conversion by LGBTQIA+ pressure groups, these practices are still prevalent. The impact is even more detrimental, with most of our participants directly having experienced discrimination, prejudice, homophobia, transphobia or stigma in the hands of their families, churches, psychosocial service providers, schools, and the rest of the community,” it reads.
A total of 303 respondents participated in an online survey, and the study’s findings were shared with a variety of LGBTQ civil society organizations and on social media platforms.
The respondents came from nine provinces: 149 from Gauteng, nine from Mpumalanga, 36 from Free State, 24 from North-West, two from Northern Cape, seven from KwaZulu-Natal, 42 from Eastern Cape, 28 from Western Cape and 14 from Limpopo. Seven respondents identified themselves as White, while five identified as Colored and 209 identified as Black African.
A total of 144 respondents identified as lesbian, while 91 described themselves as gay. Twenty-five respondents identified themselves as bisexual and 31 said they are heterosexual. 183 respondents described themselves as Christian, while 74 said they practice a traditional African religion. Forty respondents said they do not associate with any religion, while one said they are Hindu and one described themselves as Muslim.
“Parents are the main perpetrators of conversion practices and initiators of external sources to fix individuals whose sexual orientation does not align with heterosexuality,” notes the study. “Parents maintain that same-sex sexual and romantic desires is not inborn and therefore engage in efforts to change their child’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Some seek professional therapies or religious interventions for a child’s same-sex sexual orientation or non-heterosexual gender identity while other consider traditional remedies. The study raised distinct ethical concerns concerning appropriate consent because parents and authority figures would exert pressure over minors.”
“Despite parental reliance of religion to fix the non-normative sexual orientation and gender expressions, churches outside the request of the family continue to police gender expressions. Participants reported that they were constantly harassed because of the manner of dressing, expression of identity and attractions that did not align with their gender assigned at birth,” it adds. “They could not be open about their romantic partners and LGBTQIA+ friendships. Community members from the same religious organizations would report members who are seen with LGBTQIA+ individuals, and their religious and spiritual standing would instantly be questioned. Participants who pointed out that they had a particular spiritual gift be it singing in the worship team, praying for others or an usher was recalled from such positions as their lifestyles were deemed demonic.”
The study further notes many respondents experienced “engagement with professional psychological services that subjected them to conversion practices.”
“Those who were subjected to psychological services were forced by parents to attend. They reported that parents claimed that it was normal to experience a phase of confusion about sexual orientation and non-normative gender identity and that therapy could help. Participants also reported how therapist appeared to be under pressure to have them fixed as these services are costly. Those who attended therapeutic interventions were subjected to the confusion narrative and at one stage were desperate to be healed from it,” it says. “Families also sought help from traditional healers.”
The study’s respondents reported “they had to be immersed in rivers and dams to be cleansed while others were fed with potions that would enable the release of the demonic spirit.”
“The traditional practices would continue at home with frequent follow up consultations at traditional practitioners,” it says. “While participants were aware that the focus was to heal them from their abnormal sexual orientation, they were not always aware of what substances they were given. Participants were also subjected to violence such as beatings and slaps while undergoing healing processes with traditional healers. They reported that they were put under spells and were not fully aware of all things they were subjected to.”
“Participants, particularly lesbian-identifying individuals, also reported how they live in fear as they are continuously subjected to threats of rape and even killings. As a result, many Lesbian couples cannot embrace their true self and cannot openly and in a safe way express public affection. Participants mentioned the common practice and spades of LGBTQIA+ murders in South Africa and how it forces them to live a hidden lifestyle.”
The study, which is a notable breakthrough in the research for conceptualizing conversion therapy in the context of South Africa and also the first official evidence of the harmfulness of conversion practices across the country, further highlighted on the impact of the conversion therapies, recommendations and on how to avert the despicable acts.
“Participants in this study showed that there are various psychosocial effects on LGBTQIA+ people who were subjected to conversion practices. Social factors such as discrimination, prejudice, homophobia, transphobia and stigma can create hostile and stressful social environments for LGBTQIA+ people,” it notes. “It left individuals experiencing social rejection and feeling forced to hide their identity. In some instances, individuals also adopted unhealthy coping processes and their mental health negatively impacted. Some of the impacts of conversion practices on mental health include depression, social anxiety, substance abuse, thoughts and attempts of suicide, an altered body image as well as other mental health issues. Individuals also experienced shame, guilt, hopelessness, helplessness, increased self-hatred and social withdrawal. Conversion practices are also known too often lead to severe emotional damage.
Participants who experienced conversion while at school mentioned that learning was affected to the point that some dropped out of school. Others indicated risky behaviors such as unprotected sex to develop a sense of belonging while some indulged in excessive alcohol drinking. These experiences left participants vulnerable even in their young adult developments.”
The study also found those who undergo conversion therapy are at higher risk of depression and anxiety and are more likely to die by suicide.
“This study could not identify a single participant that could confirm that conversion therapy has been effective,” it reads.
The study further notes that despite the fact South Africa has “one of the most progressive Constitutions and LGBTQIA+-inclusive legislation in the world, the social reality depicts the complete opposite.”
“Religious, cultural, professional and social scripts still uphold, produce and perpetuate compulsory heteronormativity hence, conversion practices could pass as normal and acceptable in all domains,” it reads. “Conversion practices emanates directly from privileging heterosexuality as the norm and natural. All other forms of expression are deemed unacceptable, sinful and un-African. This is despite the Constitution that affirms and protects diverse sexual orientations, sex and gender expressions.”
“We therefore, call on legislation that would place an urgent ban on conversion practices in the South African context,” said Access-Chapter 2. “Professional institutions such as the medical and psychological fraternity should be educated about the damaging effects of conversion practices. This form of education should form part of in-service and pre-service training. All civil society organizations should be empowered to support individuals who have been subjected to conversion practices. Supported services for recipients of conversion practices should be widely published to create awareness of interventions, care and support.”
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Youngkin signs bill to require parent notification of ‘sexually explicit materials’
Trump says DeSantis signing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ measure ‘a good move’: report
Senate confirms first Black woman to Supreme Court
“Star Trek” and Queer Space
Tulsi Gabbard says Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law should have gone further
Arlington police seek help in finding missing gay man
Six LGBTQ men killed in Medellín since beginning of year
In first, Biden meets with openly gay lawmakers in LGBTQ Equality Caucus
Florida High School student defies DeSantis & teaches a class in LGBTQ+ history
