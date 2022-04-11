Arts & Entertainment
Disney heir comes out as Trans, denounces ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills
Disney admitted that they had little experience with advocacy &, expressed regret for not doing more to support the LGBTQ+ community
Walt Disney Company heir Charlee Disney came out as Trans and denounced anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the U.S. in a recent Los Angeles Times interview.
Roy P. Disney, Disney’s father and the grandson of the company’s co-founder, revealed the news in a recent statement announcing the family would double its initial promise and match up to $500,000 in donations to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ rights organization. Last month, Charlee Disney said the family would match up to $250,000 at the organization’s annual gala in Los Angeles.
“Equality matters deeply to us,” Roy P. Disney said in a statement, according to the LA Times. “Especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”
The HRC gala was sort of a public coming out for them, Charlee Disney told Times columnist Robin Abcarian, given that they came out privately four years ago.
“I have a trans kid, and I love my kid no matter what,” Disney’s mother, Sheri, told the newspaper.
The news comes after Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law. The legislation will ban classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 and allow parents to sue schools or teachers.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek came under fire for his response to the bill, which many viewed as muted. After widespread criticism for declining to speak out against the legislation, Chapek ultimately apologized, publicly opposed the measure, paused all political donations in Florida and urged Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to reject the bill in a phone call.
After DeSantis’ signature, the company also released a statement, saying the bill “should never have been signed into law.” The governor later said the company “crossed the line,” adding that Disney has “alienated a lot of people now,” at a press conference in West Palm Beach.
Charlee Disney, 30, a high school biology and environmental science teacher, had a difficult journey, even with “all the apparent privilege in the world,” Abcarian wrote.
“I had very few openly gay role models,” they said. “And I certainly didn’t have any trans or nonbinary role models. I didn’t see myself reflected in anyone, and that made me feel like there was something wrong with me.”
Disney, who admitted that they had little experience with public speaking or advocacy, expressed regret for not doing more to support the LGBTQ+ community.
“I feel like I don’t do very much to help,” Charlee Disney told the Times. “I don’t call senators or take action. I felt like I could be doing more.”
They also widely condemned anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the U.S. So far this year, state lawmakers have proposed over 240 anti-LGBTQ+ bills – many of which target Trans youth – according to Freedom for All Americans’ legislative tracker.
Disney said that LGBTQ+ youth already face high rates of depression and anxiety, not to mention bullying and suicide. “Then to put something like this law on top of that? They can’t learn about their community and their history at school, or play sports or use the bathroom they want to use?”
Photos
PHOTOS: Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch
Massachusetts Attorney General Healey among speakers at annual event
The LGBTQ Victory Fund held its National Champagne Brunch at the Grand Hyatt Washington on Sunday, April 10. Speakers included Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Florida state Senator Shevrin Jones and Delaware state Senator Sarah McBride.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Cherry ‘Flawless’ main event
Overflowing crowds at Howard Theatre party
The Cherry Fund produced the 25th annual Cherry Weekend events from April 8-10 to benefit mental health services and HIV/AIDS charities. The main event party “Flawless” was held on Saturday night through Sunday morning at the Howard Theatre featuring DJs Shane Marcus, Micky Friedmann and Mor Avrahami.
Click here to see photos from Cherry’s “Moodio 54” event at Soundcheck.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Night of Champions
Team DC presents scholarships, awards at annual ceremony
The LGBTQ sports organization Team DC presented awards and scholarships to student athletes at a ceremony at the Hilton Washington DC National Mall The Wharf on Saturday, April 9.
Scholarship recipients included Natalie Romero-Marves of Justice High School in Falls Church, Va.; Susan Shobeiri of McLean High School in McLean, Va., Ana Bonilla of E.L. Haynes Charter School in D.C.; Tori Tracey of Thurgood Marshall Academy in D.C.; Paloma Benach of Wilson High School in D.C.; Stuart Conrad of Alexandria High School in Alexandria, Va.; Sophia Bailey of Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Va. as well as a student who wishes to remain anonymous.
Other awardees included Bill Horten of Adventuring, Kevin Comerford of Rogue League Sports, the Dupont Social Club, Dre Khoury of the Furies Women’s Rugby and Chirs Miller of the Capital Tennis Association. Robert Norris Rigby of Fairfax County Schools was the recipient of the 2022 Clark Ray Horizon Award for his advocacy efforts on behalf of LGBTQ students.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
