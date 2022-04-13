Africa
U.N. Development Program lauds Angola government for progress on LGBTQ rights
African country decriminalized homosexuality in 2021
The U.N. Development Program has lauded the government of Angola for its efforts to protect LGBTQ rights.
Speaking on Monday at the opening ceremony of the See Beyond Your Prejudice photographic exhibition UNDP hosted alongside Associaçao Íris Angola, an LGBTQ rights organization, in Luanda, the Angolan capital, UNDP Angola Deputy Resident Representative Soahangy Mamisoa Rangers said the country was an example of gender inclusivity.
“Sexual and gender diversity deserve to be celebrated, instead of being a reason to exclude citizens from their rights and dignity,” said Rangers. “Angola is an example on the African region that criminalizes discrimination based on sexual orientation, including in the workplace and for the Human Rights National Strategy, which clearly mentions LGBT people.”
Rangers also said the UNDP is proud to work with its partners towards sustainable and inclusive development from which marginalized people can benefit.
Keke Petrova director of LGBT Angola, an Angolan LGBTQ rights group, said, however, the LGBTQ community is still stigmatized in spite of the government banning discrimination against it.
“Like everything in life, we are not everyone’s cup of tea but gladly there are more and more people willing to learn and understand what we mean and what we have to say,” said Petrova.
Petrova added they “fear for our safety” ahead of the country’s general elections that are scheduled to take place in August.
“We have not seen an attempt directly of appealing the legalization of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, but most news related to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is often silenced here, through deaths, rapes and assaults,” said Petrova. “So, my concern is that this year the government might try to act against us because of the looming presidential elections set to take place in August, as a result, I am really thinking about launching a preventive suicide and mental health line.”
“However, besides that, the legalization of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community has brought more awareness to the people,” added Petrova. “We keep on fighting through dialogues, conversations and we reach out and talk about 2SLGBTQIA+ issues to all that want to learn, and the feedback has been positive.”
Angola’s new Penal Code that decriminalized same-sex relations took effect on Feb. 10, 2021.
It introduced protections based on sexual orientation into some of Angola’s non-discriminatory provisions and mentioned sexual orientation in the hate speech clauses of the Penal Code.
These changes were the first rewriting of colonial-era laws since Angola gained independence from Portugal in 1975.
A poll the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association conducted in 2017 found 61 percent of Angolans support equal rights for gay, lesbian and bisexual people.
Sixty-five percent of them said they should be protected from discrimination in the workplace, while 27 percent of Angolans said people who are in same-sex relationships should face criminal charges.
The ILGA poll found 63 percent of Angolans support equal rights for transgender people. Seventy-two percent of them said they should be protected from employment discrimination and 49 percent indicated their support for trans Angolans’ ability to change their legal gender.
Africa
Two South Africa men sentenced to life in prison for raping lesbian
Case underscores violence against LGBTQ people
Wednesday’s sentencing of two men for raping a 19-year-old lesbian in 2020 has caused mixed reactions among South African LGBTQ rights groups.
The judgment against Getwin Moloto, 30, and Lebohang Makola, 35, which was handed down by the Atteridgeville Regional Court in Pretoria, will see both men serving one life term each.
“On the evening of 16 Dec. 2020, the victim was trying to open a gate at her house, coming from accompanying her partner,” said Lumka Mahanjana, a spokesperson for the North Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions. “The two, working with a third accomplice, grabbed her and carried her to a shack where they raped her.”
“While Moloto was raping her, he kept on asking her why she was taking their women. However, in the process of raping her, Makola continued to ask her to be his girlfriend,” added Mahanjana. “After the incident, the victim asked if she could use the toilet outside and they agreed, but allowed her to only wear pants. When she got to the door, she ran to her home three houses away and told her mother what had happened. Upon their return, they found the victim’s underwear in the yard which was left at Moloto’s shack. Moloto was linked to the crime after he was identified by the victim since she recognized his voice when he was raping her.”
Sibongile Mzinyathi, an advocate for the North Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions, said crimes that are influenced by hatred towards the LGBTQ community would not be tolerated, and will be prosecuted.
Reacting to the development, Bruce Walker of Pretoria Pride said there was need not to grant anyone parole before serving at least 25 years.
“There must be a minimum of life with no early release for 25 years because the courts and police do not take this seriously,” said Walker. “I think if we lobby for the minimum sentence this will make the courts to take cases like these more seriously.”
At the same time, Ruth Maseko of the Triangle Project said they welcomed the verdict but added the courts needed to do more.
“We are happy with the sentencing as it shows that the courts are factoring in the intolerance we have for sexual violence, which is out of control in this country,” said Maseko. “What we do hope for is some prison reform. People who are serving prison sentences such as these should be educated and informed on the issues of gender-based violence, sexual assault, murder or whatever the crime may be.”
“However, the outcomes of cases are very often dependent on the quality of the investigations and what is put forward to the court,” added Maseko. “One then has to hope that there is a state prosecutor who understands these types of crimes. Sadly, none of this is going to ensure that these crimes stop happening. People’s attitudes need to change, but sentences like these are sending a strong message that these crimes will not be tolerated.”
Although South Africa is considered to be the most progressive country in Africa when it comes to the LGBTQ community, violence continues to be perpetrated towards them due to religious, cultural and societal norms. It often takes place in the concentrated and marginalized areas of the country such as townships and rural areas, as a result, most that identify as LGBTQ have to conform to the “homogenous” norms or face punitive measures as a result of their gender identity, from their community, peers, family and other sects.
Africa
NGO partners with South Africa government to issue ID documents to trans people
Iranti made announcement on Transgender Day of Visibility
A Johannesburg-based non-profit on Thursday partnered with South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs to issue identity documents for transgender people.
The partnership with Iranti was done in commemoration of the Transgender Day of Visibility, which saw several trans people getting their IDs.
Trans and gender-diverse people with identity documents which do not reflect their gender identity and gender expression currently face challenges in their daily lives such as access to healthcare, travel, job opportunities and voting.
“(The Transgender Day of Visibility) is a day dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of transgender and gender diverse persons, as well as a celebration of their contributions to society,” said Iranti Communications and Media Manager Nolwazi Tusini in a statement. “The day is also focused on raising awareness of the work that still needs to be done to end the discrimination and exclusion faced by transgender persons worldwide and ensure the protection of their human rights.”
“Iranti welcomes the Cabinet’s approval of the Identity Management Policy which seeks to ensure the protection of the rights of transgender, intersex and non-binary persons,” added Tusini. “South Africa’s Constitution defines equality as the full and equal enjoyment of all rights and liberties.”
Tusini in their statement said Iranti is “pleased that the Department of Home Affairs is proposing a progressive policy that will ensure that South African IDs are inclusive of trans, intersex and non-binary persons, as a step towards ensuring equality for all.”
“Iranti agrees with sentiments expressed by the Department of Home Affairs Chief Information Officer Sihle Mthiyane that the current South African ID numbers are cisgender binary in nature and assume that all South Africans are either cisgender male or cisgender female. Which is unfair, exclusionary and unconstitutional,” said Tusini. “In addition, Iranti supports the department’s proposal for the introduction of a random unique ID number that is not linked to or founded on a person’s sex. Potential harms towards intersex, trans and non-binary persons such as harassment, discrimination, economic exclusion and violence will be avoided as a result, as the current systems harms intersex born children.”
Tusini said Iranti opposes the proposed introduction of a gender-neutral ID number “because we believe it will lead to the othering of intersex, trans and gender diverse persons and further expose them to violence and discrimination.”
“What we need is the complete removal of sex and gender markers from identification documents, not the introduction of a gender-neutral ID number,” said Tusini. “We call on the South African government to follow the lead of other countries such as the Netherlands and Malta and discontinue the registration of a person’s sex in identity documents, as sex markers are unnecessary and add no additional clarity to who the person is.”
“Let us ensure the protection and promotion of gender minority rights by eliminating policies that segregate people based on binaries of sex or gender,” added Tusini. “The existing laws facilitate the barriers that trans and gender diverse people face in obtaining IDs, therefore, Iranti calls on the Department of Home Affairs to remove gender markers from identity documents, repeal the Alteration of Sex Descriptors and Sex Status Act which is Act 49 of 2003 and replace it with depathologized legislation, that grants trans and gender-diverse people the right to self-determination.”
There is no law in South Africa that allows trans and gender non-conforming people to amend their gender markers except for Act 49.
The law allows trans, intersex and gender non-conforming people who have begun their medical transition to change the gender marker in their identity documents to reflect their gender identity. Trans and intersex people who have sought amendments with the Department of Home Affairs have challenged the law.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Africa
Zimbabwe decriminalizes HIV transmission
UNAIDS applauded move in spite of NGO questions
A Zimbabwe civil society organization has questioned lawmakers’ decision earlier this month to decriminalize the transmission of HIV.
Liam Takura Kanheng of Zimbabwe Human Rights Monitors Platform, which is based in the country’s capital of Harare, said parliamentarians were not supposed to repeal Section 79 of the Criminal Law Code, but rather amend it.
“Repealing the law that criminalizes the transmission of HIV stands to be problematic because it’s transmission through what? There is transmission through birth, there is deliberate transmission through sexual intercourse and sharing of sharp objects such as needles and syringes, but I feel deliberate transmission should be the one that should be criminalized and I think the law needed to be amended or revised instead of being repealed because there are many people that have done deliberate transmission of HIV because there are people who do not go for voluntary HIV counseling and testing or how partners in heterosexual or homosexual relationships don’t disclose their HIV statuses to their partners and have unprotected sex with those partners,” Kanheng told the Washington Blade. “So, I think it was a matter of reviews and amendments than repealing.”
“When it comes to the LGBTQIA+ community I just think it makes it hard for everyone and protects no one as well, so I think it should have been better off amended than repealed,” added Kanheng. “However, when it comes to the issue of transmission the LGBTQIA+ community is not really fingered as the main catalyst of HIV prevalence but heterosexuals, because being LGBTQIA+ is seen as socially immoral on cultural grounds because it’s seen as taboo and an abomination and therefore the status quo under such a law does not change for the LGBTQIA+ community. If we are really going to transform the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community when it comes to their rights to sexuality and self-determination there is more that needs to be done on a macro scale than this piece of legislation.”
UNAIDS, however, congratulated Zimbabwe’s Parliament for repealing Section 79 and also stated the southern African country had made great progress in the response to HIV over the past decade.
“Public health goals are not served by denying people their individual rights and I commend Zimbabwe for taking this hugely important step,” said UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima in a March 18 press release. “This decision strengthens the HIV response in Zimbabwe by reducing the stigma and discrimination that too often prevents vulnerable groups of people from receiving HIV prevention, care and treatment services.”
UNAIDS notes Zimbabwe in 2019 completed a legal environment assessment, which identified the criminalization of HIV transmission as a barrier to health care and a driver of stigma and discrimination for people living with HIV and other key populations. Since then, the U.N. Development Program has worked with key populations and other stakeholders, convening meetings with parliamentarians and other partners to advance the recommendations of the legal environment assessment.
Zimbabwe was the first African country to enact an HIV-specific criminal law, including it in the Sexual Offences Act of 2001.
The law, which women’s rights groups supported as a way to address violence against women, made criminalized anyone diagnosed with HIV who “intentionally does anything or permits the doing of anything” which they know “will infect another person with HIV.”
It is estimated that 1.2 million of the 1.3 million people living with HIV in Zimbabwe are now on life-saving medicines. AIDS-related deaths have decreased by 63 percent since 2010, with new HIV infections down by 66 percent over the same period.
More than 130 countries around the world still criminalize HIV non-disclosure, exposure and transmission through either specific or general legislation.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Activists defend D.C. Jail’s treatment of trans inmates
New Cranes sommelier brings spirit to wine and sake program
CAMP Rehoboth executive director resigns
U.N. Development Program lauds Angola government for progress on LGBTQ rights
Baltimore offers affordable alternative to D.C. real estate
New information on missing gay man leads to D.C. hotel
Make the jump and buy a second home at the beach
Georgetown students protest anti-trans group
Kentucky Governor vetoes anti-Trans bill
Meet director of Ford’s Theatre’s ‘Grace’
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Virginia2 days ago
New information on missing gay man leads to D.C. hotel
-
New York7 days ago
Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar set ablaze in arson attack
-
Real Estate4 days ago
Make the jump and buy a second home at the beach
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Georgetown students protest anti-trans group
-
Opinions6 days ago
Will Smith and the Oscars — not really important
-
Kentucky5 days ago
Kentucky Governor vetoes anti-Trans bill
-
World7 days ago
Former Chile presidential candidate named head of global anti-LGBTQ group
-
Africa5 days ago
Two South Africa men sentenced to life in prison for raping lesbian