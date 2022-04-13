U.N. Development Program lauds Angola government for progress on LGBTQ rights

The U.N. Development Program has lauded the government of Angola for its efforts to protect LGBTQ rights.

Speaking on Monday at the opening ceremony of the See Beyond Your Prejudice photographic exhibition UNDP hosted alongside Associaçao Íris Angola, an LGBTQ rights organization, in Luanda, the Angolan capital, UNDP Angola Deputy Resident Representative Soahangy Mamisoa Rangers said the country was an example of gender inclusivity.

“Sexual and gender diversity deserve to be celebrated, instead of being a reason to exclude citizens from their rights and dignity,” said Rangers. “Angola is an example on the African region that criminalizes discrimination based on sexual orientation, including in the workplace and for the Human Rights National Strategy, which clearly mentions LGBT people.”

Rangers also said the UNDP is proud to work with its partners towards sustainable and inclusive development from which marginalized people can benefit.

Keke Petrova director of LGBT Angola, an Angolan LGBTQ rights group, said, however, the LGBTQ community is still stigmatized in spite of the government banning discrimination against it.

“Like everything in life, we are not everyone’s cup of tea but gladly there are more and more people willing to learn and understand what we mean and what we have to say,” said Petrova.

Petrova added they “fear for our safety” ahead of the country’s general elections that are scheduled to take place in August.

“We have not seen an attempt directly of appealing the legalization of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, but most news related to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is often silenced here, through deaths, rapes and assaults,” said Petrova. “So, my concern is that this year the government might try to act against us because of the looming presidential elections set to take place in August, as a result, I am really thinking about launching a preventive suicide and mental health line.”

“However, besides that, the legalization of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community has brought more awareness to the people,” added Petrova. “We keep on fighting through dialogues, conversations and we reach out and talk about 2SLGBTQIA+ issues to all that want to learn, and the feedback has been positive.”

Angola’s new Penal Code that decriminalized same-sex relations took effect on Feb. 10, 2021.

It introduced protections based on sexual orientation into some of Angola’s non-discriminatory provisions and mentioned sexual orientation in the hate speech clauses of the Penal Code.

These changes were the first rewriting of colonial-era laws since Angola gained independence from Portugal in 1975.

A poll the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association conducted in 2017 found 61 percent of Angolans support equal rights for gay, lesbian and bisexual people.

Sixty-five percent of them said they should be protected from discrimination in the workplace, while 27 percent of Angolans said people who are in same-sex relationships should face criminal charges.

The ILGA poll found 63 percent of Angolans support equal rights for transgender people. Seventy-two percent of them said they should be protected from employment discrimination and 49 percent indicated their support for trans Angolans’ ability to change their legal gender.