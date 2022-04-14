Connect with us

D.C. comedians to fuse comedy with Earth Day celebrations

Yes HOMO presents “eco-homo” at St. Vincent Wine

3 hours ago

Yes HOMO Comedy will host “Yes Homo! A Queer Centric Comedy Show” on Sunday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Vincent Wine. 

This event special, known as eco-homo, will be an Earth Day edition of queer-centric comedy. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 6 p.m. 

Tickets are $10 and proceeds will be donated to an eco-conscious non-profit organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.

Popular