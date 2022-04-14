Comics
D.C. comedians to fuse comedy with Earth Day celebrations
Yes HOMO presents “eco-homo” at St. Vincent Wine
Yes HOMO Comedy will host “Yes Homo! A Queer Centric Comedy Show” on Sunday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Vincent Wine.
This event special, known as eco-homo, will be an Earth Day edition of queer-centric comedy. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and proceeds will be donated to an eco-conscious non-profit organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.
Comics
CARTOON: Cruz in quarantine
He knows everyone misses him
Comics
CARTOON: Pete’s dreams
He’s running again . . .
Comics
CARTOON: Dynamic leadership
For the 21st Century
Global Equality Caucus lanza capítulo en América Latina
Author’s life a winding path of queerness, art, pride and disability lineage
Ukraine LGBTQ group chair attacked
D.C. comedians to fuse comedy with Earth Day celebrations
D.C.’s first craft brewery to celebrate 11th anniversary
New information on missing gay man leads to D.C. hotel
Georgetown students protest anti-trans group
PHOTOS: Cherry Weekend’s ‘Moodio 54’
Man sentenced to 39 years for 3 D.C. ‘home invasion’ rapes
Deputy White House press secretary criticizes Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law at Victory Fund brunch
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Virginia3 days ago
New information on missing gay man leads to D.C. hotel
-
Real Estate5 days ago
Make the jump and buy a second home at the beach
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Georgetown students protest anti-trans group
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: Cherry Weekend’s ‘Moodio 54’
-
Theater5 days ago
Meet director of Ford’s Theatre’s ‘Grace’
-
Kentucky6 days ago
Kentucky Governor vetoes anti-Trans bill
-
Africa6 days ago
Two South Africa men sentenced to life in prison for raping lesbian
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Man sentenced to 39 years for 3 D.C. ‘home invasion’ rapes