Arts & Entertainment
10 LGBTQ events this week
Sports, concerts, drag, dancing and more May 2-8
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in D.C. that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
John Waters at Politics & Prose
Monday, May 2
7 p.m.
Politics & Prose
5015 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
Free / masks required
Website | Facebook
Multi-hyphenate king of trash John Waters joins author and professor Marion Winik in a discussion over his new book, “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance” at Politics & Prose on Monday.
Detox at Pitchers
Wednesday, May 4
Meet-and-greet 9 p.m./Show 10 p.m.
Pitchers / A League of Her Own
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Free / 21+ / vaccination required
Facebook | Twitter
Detox of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame makes an appearance at Pitchers on Wednesday. There will be a free meet and greet hosted by BaNaka that starts at 9 p.m. with wristbands given to the first 100 people to purchase food or a beverage, so it is suggested by organizers to arrive by 8 p.m. to secure your spot in the meet and greet to get a photo with Detox.
A drag show hosted by Cake and Venus Valhalla follows with performances by Dr. Torcher, Echinacea, Mia Vanderbilt, Rico Pico and Tiara Missou.
Revenge of the Fifth
Thursday, May 5
Doors 5 p.m. / Show 6 p.m.
Dragon Distillery
1341 Hughes Ford Road
Frederick, Md.
$20 / 21+
Facebook | Eventbrite
A drag show will pay tribute to favorite Star Wars characters. Axe throwing and drink packages are available upon arrival. The event is hosted by Chasity Vain.
Cinco de Mayo
Thursday, May 5
6-10 p.m. TDG Rooftop / 10 p.m. Kiki
The Dirty Goose and Kiki
913 U Street, N.W.
21+
Website
Gay bars Kiki and The Dirty Goose are teaming up for a Cinco de Mayo party. DJ Alex Love entertains on the Dirty Goose rooftop from 6 to 10, followed by an underwear contest at Kiki featuring Crystal Edge and djDJ.
Sleaze
Thursday, May 5
Doors 9 p.m.
DC9
913 U Street, N.W.
21+ / vaccination required
Facebook | Instagram
Sleaze is a monthly LGBTQ+ party at DC9 with drag, DJs and dancing. Performers include Jane Saw and Blaq Dinamyte with DJs Keenan Orr and Lemz joined by special guest DJ SPRKLBB.
Flag Football Recreation League Playoffs and Afterparty
Friday, May 6
Game 6:30-9 p.m.
The Fields at RFK
Afterparty 9 p.m.
Wunder Garten at NoMa
1101 First Street, N.E.
Website
Semifinals for the D.C. Gay Flag Football League (DCGFFL) Recreation League start at 6:30pm at The Fields at RFK. Winners will play in a championship at 8 p.m.
Following the games, players and spectators celebrate at Wunder Garten.
Legends: Celebrity Impersonations Show
Friday, May 6
Doors 7 p.m. / Show 7:45 p.m.
ACT Black Box Studio
43 S Potomac Street
Hagerstown, Md.
$15 General Admission/$30 Dinner at the Dog House
Facebook | Tickets
Go to ACT Black Box Studio in Hagerstown, Md. on Friday for a night of celebrity impersonations and fun. Performers include Ashley Bannks, Onyx D. Pearl, Ivanna Rights, Chasity Vain, Nicole James and Madison St. Lawrence. If you can’t make it on Friday, there is another show on Saturday, May 7 (see details in links above).
First Friday LGBTQ+ Social
Friday, May 6
7-9 p.m.
The Commentary
801 North Glebe Road
Arlington, Va.
Free / RSVP at Eventbrite
Eventbrite | Meetup | Facebook
This free social event hosted by Go Gay DC is an opportunity to meet new friends and hang out with fellow members of the area LGBTQ+ community in a relaxed setting.
Queen ‘n Drag Brunch Revue
Saturday, May 7
Seating 11 a.m. / Show 12 p.m.
Fairouz Lounge
3815 South George Mason Drive
Falls Church, Va.
$25-$45 +tax
allevents | Eventbrite
Tori Love and Dee Dee Amor Dior host a drag brunch revue at Fairouz Lounge in Falls Church, Va. on Saturday.
Tori Amos at MGM
Sunday, May 8
8 p.m.
MGM National Harbor
101 MGM National Avenue
Oxon Hill, Md.
$49.50 – $202.50
Tickets | Website
Tori Amos brings her Ocean to Ocean Tour to MGM National Harbor on Sunday.
If you would like to let us know about an upcoming event, email [email protected] with details.
Photos
PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo
International Family Equality Day celebrated at annual outing
Gay Day at the Zoo was held on May 1, International Family Equality Day, at the Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Call of the Wild!
Gay Day at the Zoo Opening Party held at Trade
The Blue Ballers and Swallows Stonewall Kickball teams hosted a fundraiser for the D.C. Center for the LGBTQ Community at Trade on Saturday. The event was the opening party for Gay Day at the Zoo to be held on May 1.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Western Maryland
Dezi Minaj crowned at pageant at The Lodge
The 2022 Miss Gay Western Maryland pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, April 29. Dezi Minaj was crowned the winner with Sorority winning first alternate. Both queens qualify to compete in the 2022 Miss Gay Maryland competition in October.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
