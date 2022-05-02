Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in D.C. that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

John Waters at Politics & Prose

John Waters (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Monday, May 2

7 p.m.

Politics & Prose

5015 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.

Free / masks required

Website | Facebook

Multi-hyphenate king of trash John Waters joins author and professor Marion Winik in a discussion over his new book, “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance” at Politics & Prose on Monday.

Detox at Pitchers

(Promotional poster via Facebook)

Wednesday, May 4

Meet-and-greet 9 p.m./Show 10 p.m.

Pitchers / A League of Her Own

2317 18th Street, N.W.

Free / 21+ / vaccination required

Facebook | Twitter

Detox of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame makes an appearance at Pitchers on Wednesday. There will be a free meet and greet hosted by BaNaka that starts at 9 p.m. with wristbands given to the first 100 people to purchase food or a beverage, so it is suggested by organizers to arrive by 8 p.m. to secure your spot in the meet and greet to get a photo with Detox.

A drag show hosted by Cake and Venus Valhalla follows with performances by Dr. Torcher, Echinacea, Mia Vanderbilt, Rico Pico and Tiara Missou.

Revenge of the Fifth

(Promotional poster via Facebook)

Thursday, May 5

Doors 5 p.m. / Show 6 p.m.

Dragon Distillery

1341 Hughes Ford Road

Frederick, Md.

$20 / 21+

Facebook | Eventbrite

A drag show will pay tribute to favorite Star Wars characters. Axe throwing and drink packages are available upon arrival. The event is hosted by Chasity Vain.

Cinco de Mayo

Thursday, May 5

6-10 p.m. TDG Rooftop / 10 p.m. Kiki

The Dirty Goose and Kiki

913 U Street, N.W.

21+

Website

Gay bars Kiki and The Dirty Goose are teaming up for a Cinco de Mayo party. DJ Alex Love entertains on the Dirty Goose rooftop from 6 to 10, followed by an underwear contest at Kiki featuring Crystal Edge and djDJ.

Sleaze

(Image via Facebook)

Thursday, May 5

Doors 9 p.m.

DC9

913 U Street, N.W.

21+ / vaccination required

Facebook | Instagram

Sleaze is a monthly LGBTQ+ party at DC9 with drag, DJs and dancing. Performers include Jane Saw and Blaq Dinamyte with DJs Keenan Orr and Lemz joined by special guest DJ SPRKLBB.

Flag Football Recreation League Playoffs and Afterparty

D.C. Gay Flag Football League (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, May 6

Game 6:30-9 p.m.

The Fields at RFK

Afterparty 9 p.m.

Wunder Garten at NoMa

1101 First Street, N.E.

Website

Semifinals for the D.C. Gay Flag Football League (DCGFFL) Recreation League start at 6:30pm at The Fields at RFK. Winners will play in a championship at 8 p.m.

Following the games, players and spectators celebrate at Wunder Garten.

Legends: Celebrity Impersonations Show

Ashley Bannks will perform on Friday and Saturday at ‘Legends’ show. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, May 6

Doors 7 p.m. / Show 7:45 p.m.

ACT Black Box Studio

43 S Potomac Street

Hagerstown, Md.

$15 General Admission/$30 Dinner at the Dog House

Facebook | Tickets

Go to ACT Black Box Studio in Hagerstown, Md. on Friday for a night of celebrity impersonations and fun. Performers include Ashley Bannks, Onyx D. Pearl, Ivanna Rights, Chasity Vain, Nicole James and Madison St. Lawrence. If you can’t make it on Friday, there is another show on Saturday, May 7 (see details in links above).

First Friday LGBTQ+ Social

The Commentary (Photo via Eventbrite)

Friday, May 6

7-9 p.m.

The Commentary

801 North Glebe Road

Arlington, Va.

Free / RSVP at Eventbrite

Eventbrite | Meetup | Facebook

This free social event hosted by Go Gay DC is an opportunity to meet new friends and hang out with fellow members of the area LGBTQ+ community in a relaxed setting.

Queen ‘n Drag Brunch Revue

(Image courtesy of allevents.in)

Saturday, May 7

Seating 11 a.m. / Show 12 p.m.

Fairouz Lounge

3815 South George Mason Drive

Falls Church, Va.

$25-$45 +tax

allevents | Eventbrite

Tori Love and Dee Dee Amor Dior host a drag brunch revue at Fairouz Lounge in Falls Church, Va. on Saturday.

Tori Amos at MGM

Tori Amos (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sunday, May 8

8 p.m.

MGM National Harbor

101 MGM National Avenue

Oxon Hill, Md.

$49.50 – $202.50

Tickets | Website

Tori Amos brings her Ocean to Ocean Tour to MGM National Harbor on Sunday.

If you would like to let us know about an upcoming event, email [email protected] with details.